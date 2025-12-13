أعلنت وزارة الداخلية السورية أن المهاجم الذي قتل جنديين من الجيش الأمريكي ومترجماً مدنياً أمريكياً في هجوم بمدينة تدمر وسط سورية، كان عضواً في قوات الأمن السورية، لكنه لم يكن يشغل منصباً قيادياً، حسبما صرح المتحدث باسم الوزارة، نور الدين البابا، لقناة الإخبارية السورية.

وأضاف أن تقييماً صدر في 10 ديسمبر الجاري أشار إلى احتمال تبني المهاجم أفكاراً متطرفة، وكان من المقرر اتخاذ قرار بشأنه يوم الأحد التالي، مشيراً إلى أن سورية حذرت مسبقاً من احتمال «هجوم داعشي» في المنطقة، لكن قوات التحالف لم تأخذ التحذيرات بعين الاعتبار، مشيراً إلى أن التحقيقات ستحدد ما إذا كان المهاجم مرتبطاً مباشرة بـ«داعش» أم مجرد متبنٍ لأيديولوجيته.

كما أفادت وكالة الأنباء السورية الرسمية «سانا»، نقلاً عن مصدر أمني، بإصابة اثنين من عناصر الأمن السوريين في الهجوم، وأن مروحيات أمريكية نقلت الجرحى إلى قاعدة التنف الأمريكية قرب الحدود العراقية.

وكانت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية «سنتكوم» قد أعلنت اليوم (السبت) مقتل جنديين من الجيش الأمريكي ومترجم مدني أمريكي، إضافة إلى إصابة ثلاثة جنود آخرين، في هجوم نفذه مسلح واحد يُشتبه بانتمائه إلى تنظيم الدولة الإسلامية (داعش) في مدينة تدمر وسط سورية.

وقع الهجوم أثناء مشاركة القوات الأمريكية في لقاء قيادي رئيسي مع شركاء محليين، ضمن عمليات مكافحة الإرهاب المستمرة في المنطقة، وأكدت القيادة المركزية أن «القوات الشريكة» قتلت المهاجم فوراً بعد تبادل إطلاق النار.

مسؤول أمريكي رفيع المستوى أفاد لوكالة «رويترز» بأن التقييمات الأولية تشير إلى تورط تنظيم «داعش» في الهجوم، رغم عدم تبني التنظيم المسؤولية فوراً، ووقع الحادث في منطقة خارج سيطرة الحكومة السورية المركزية.

من جانبه، أدان السفير الأمريكي في تركيا المبعوث الخاص إلى سورية، توم باراك، الهجوم بشدة، قائلاً في بيان: «نحن نحزن على فقدان ثلاثة من أفراد الخدمة الأمريكيين الشجعان والمدني، ونتمنى الشفاء العاجل للقوات السورية الجرحى. نظل ملتزمين بهزيمة الإرهاب مع شركائنا السوريين».

يأتي الهجوم بعد أقل من شهر على إعلان سورية توقيع اتفاق تعاون سياسي مع التحالف الدولي بقيادة الولايات المتحدة ضد تنظيم «داعش»، تزامن مع زيارة الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع إلى البيت الأبيض.

وفي الأشهر الأخيرة، نفذ التحالف ضربات جوية وعمليات برية ضد مشتبهين بـ«داعش» بالتنسيق مع قوات الأمن السورية، كما شنت سورية حملة اعتقالات واسعة أسفرت عن توقيف أكثر من 70 شخصاً متهمين بالارتباط بالتنظيم.

وتحتفظ الولايات المتحدة بقوات في شمال شرق سورية ضمن جهود مستمرة منذ عقد لدعم قوات كردية تقود مكافحة «داعش»، ويُعد هذا الهجوم هو الأول الذي يسفر عن خسائر أمريكية في سورية منذ سقوط نظام بشار الأسد العام الماضي.