The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced that the attacker who killed two American soldiers and an American civilian translator in an attack in the city of Palmyra in central Syria was a member of the Syrian security forces, but did not hold a leadership position, according to the ministry's spokesperson, Nour al-Din al-Baba, in a statement to the Syrian News Channel.

He added that an assessment issued on December 10 indicated the possibility that the attacker had adopted extremist ideas, and a decision regarding him was scheduled to be made the following Sunday, noting that Syria had previously warned of the possibility of a "Daesh attack" in the region, but the coalition forces did not take the warnings into account, pointing out that investigations will determine whether the attacker was directly linked to "Daesh" or merely an adopter of its ideology.

The official Syrian news agency "SANA" reported, citing a security source, that two members of the Syrian security forces were injured in the attack, and that American helicopters transported the wounded to the American base at Tanf near the Iraqi border.

The U.S. Central Command "CENTCOM" announced today (Saturday) the death of two American soldiers and an American civilian translator, in addition to the injury of three other soldiers, in an attack carried out by a single gunman suspected of belonging to the Islamic State (Daesh) in the city of Palmyra in central Syria.

The attack occurred while American forces were participating in a key leadership meeting with local partners as part of ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the region, and CENTCOM confirmed that "partner forces" killed the attacker immediately after the exchange of gunfire.

A senior American official told Reuters that initial assessments indicate the involvement of "Daesh" in the attack, despite the organization not claiming responsibility immediately, and the incident took place in an area outside the control of the central Syrian government.

For his part, the U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy to Syria, Tom Barak, strongly condemned the attack, stating in a statement: "We mourn the loss of three brave American service members and a civilian, and we wish a speedy recovery to the wounded Syrian forces. We remain committed to defeating terrorism alongside our Syrian partners."

The attack comes less than a month after Syria announced the signing of a political cooperation agreement with the international coalition led by the United States against "Daesh," coinciding with the visit of Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara to the White House.

In recent months, the coalition has carried out airstrikes and ground operations against suspected "Daesh" members in coordination with Syrian security forces, and Syria has launched a wide-ranging campaign of arrests resulting in the detention of more than 70 individuals accused of links to the organization.

The United States maintains forces in northeastern Syria as part of ongoing efforts for over a decade to support Kurdish forces leading the fight against "Daesh," and this attack is the first to result in American casualties in Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime last year.