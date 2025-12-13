أعلنت وزارة الداخلية السورية أن المهاجم الذي قتل جنديين من الجيش الأمريكي ومترجماً مدنياً أمريكياً في هجوم بمدينة تدمر وسط سورية، كان عضواً في قوات الأمن السورية، لكنه لم يكن يشغل منصباً قيادياً، حسبما صرح المتحدث باسم الوزارة، نور الدين البابا، لقناة الإخبارية السورية.
وأضاف أن تقييماً صدر في 10 ديسمبر الجاري أشار إلى احتمال تبني المهاجم أفكاراً متطرفة، وكان من المقرر اتخاذ قرار بشأنه يوم الأحد التالي، مشيراً إلى أن سورية حذرت مسبقاً من احتمال «هجوم داعشي» في المنطقة، لكن قوات التحالف لم تأخذ التحذيرات بعين الاعتبار، مشيراً إلى أن التحقيقات ستحدد ما إذا كان المهاجم مرتبطاً مباشرة بـ«داعش» أم مجرد متبنٍ لأيديولوجيته.
كما أفادت وكالة الأنباء السورية الرسمية «سانا»، نقلاً عن مصدر أمني، بإصابة اثنين من عناصر الأمن السوريين في الهجوم، وأن مروحيات أمريكية نقلت الجرحى إلى قاعدة التنف الأمريكية قرب الحدود العراقية.
وكانت القيادة المركزية الأمريكية «سنتكوم» قد أعلنت اليوم (السبت) مقتل جنديين من الجيش الأمريكي ومترجم مدني أمريكي، إضافة إلى إصابة ثلاثة جنود آخرين، في هجوم نفذه مسلح واحد يُشتبه بانتمائه إلى تنظيم الدولة الإسلامية (داعش) في مدينة تدمر وسط سورية.
وقع الهجوم أثناء مشاركة القوات الأمريكية في لقاء قيادي رئيسي مع شركاء محليين، ضمن عمليات مكافحة الإرهاب المستمرة في المنطقة، وأكدت القيادة المركزية أن «القوات الشريكة» قتلت المهاجم فوراً بعد تبادل إطلاق النار.
مسؤول أمريكي رفيع المستوى أفاد لوكالة «رويترز» بأن التقييمات الأولية تشير إلى تورط تنظيم «داعش» في الهجوم، رغم عدم تبني التنظيم المسؤولية فوراً، ووقع الحادث في منطقة خارج سيطرة الحكومة السورية المركزية.
من جانبه، أدان السفير الأمريكي في تركيا المبعوث الخاص إلى سورية، توم باراك، الهجوم بشدة، قائلاً في بيان: «نحن نحزن على فقدان ثلاثة من أفراد الخدمة الأمريكيين الشجعان والمدني، ونتمنى الشفاء العاجل للقوات السورية الجرحى. نظل ملتزمين بهزيمة الإرهاب مع شركائنا السوريين».
يأتي الهجوم بعد أقل من شهر على إعلان سورية توقيع اتفاق تعاون سياسي مع التحالف الدولي بقيادة الولايات المتحدة ضد تنظيم «داعش»، تزامن مع زيارة الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع إلى البيت الأبيض.
وفي الأشهر الأخيرة، نفذ التحالف ضربات جوية وعمليات برية ضد مشتبهين بـ«داعش» بالتنسيق مع قوات الأمن السورية، كما شنت سورية حملة اعتقالات واسعة أسفرت عن توقيف أكثر من 70 شخصاً متهمين بالارتباط بالتنظيم.
وتحتفظ الولايات المتحدة بقوات في شمال شرق سورية ضمن جهود مستمرة منذ عقد لدعم قوات كردية تقود مكافحة «داعش»، ويُعد هذا الهجوم هو الأول الذي يسفر عن خسائر أمريكية في سورية منذ سقوط نظام بشار الأسد العام الماضي.
The Syrian Ministry of Interior announced that the attacker who killed two American soldiers and an American civilian translator in an attack in the city of Palmyra in central Syria was a member of the Syrian security forces, but did not hold a leadership position, according to the ministry's spokesperson, Nour al-Din al-Baba, in a statement to the Syrian News Channel.
He added that an assessment issued on December 10 indicated the possibility that the attacker had adopted extremist ideas, and a decision regarding him was scheduled to be made the following Sunday, noting that Syria had previously warned of the possibility of a "Daesh attack" in the region, but the coalition forces did not take the warnings into account, pointing out that investigations will determine whether the attacker was directly linked to "Daesh" or merely an adopter of its ideology.
The official Syrian news agency "SANA" reported, citing a security source, that two members of the Syrian security forces were injured in the attack, and that American helicopters transported the wounded to the American base at Tanf near the Iraqi border.
The U.S. Central Command "CENTCOM" announced today (Saturday) the death of two American soldiers and an American civilian translator, in addition to the injury of three other soldiers, in an attack carried out by a single gunman suspected of belonging to the Islamic State (Daesh) in the city of Palmyra in central Syria.
The attack occurred while American forces were participating in a key leadership meeting with local partners as part of ongoing counter-terrorism operations in the region, and CENTCOM confirmed that "partner forces" killed the attacker immediately after the exchange of gunfire.
A senior American official told Reuters that initial assessments indicate the involvement of "Daesh" in the attack, despite the organization not claiming responsibility immediately, and the incident took place in an area outside the control of the central Syrian government.
For his part, the U.S. Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy to Syria, Tom Barak, strongly condemned the attack, stating in a statement: "We mourn the loss of three brave American service members and a civilian, and we wish a speedy recovery to the wounded Syrian forces. We remain committed to defeating terrorism alongside our Syrian partners."
The attack comes less than a month after Syria announced the signing of a political cooperation agreement with the international coalition led by the United States against "Daesh," coinciding with the visit of Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara to the White House.
In recent months, the coalition has carried out airstrikes and ground operations against suspected "Daesh" members in coordination with Syrian security forces, and Syria has launched a wide-ranging campaign of arrests resulting in the detention of more than 70 individuals accused of links to the organization.
The United States maintains forces in northeastern Syria as part of ongoing efforts for over a decade to support Kurdish forces leading the fight against "Daesh," and this attack is the first to result in American casualties in Syria since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime last year.