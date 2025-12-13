كشفت الإدارة العامة لتوقعات الطقس والمناخ بالمركز الوطني للأرصاد توقعات هطول الأمطار على مناطق المملكة خلال الأسبوع الحالي، مشيرة إلى أن الأمطار المتوقعة ستكون رعدية ومتفاوتة الشدة ما بين المتوسطة والغزيرة على معظم مناطق المملكة، مع اختلاف فترات تساقطها بين المحافظات واستمرارها خلال فترات زمنية متفاوتة.

وستشهد العديد من المحافظات في 12 منطقة في السعودية سقوط أمطار تصنف أنها «متوسطة إلى غزيرة» في كل من مناطق: (الرياض 19 محافظة، الشرقية 12 محافظة، حائل 9 محافظات، القصيم 14 محافظة، الجوف 4 محافظات، الحدود الشمالية 4 محافظات، تبوك 3 محافظات، المدينة المنورة 9 محافظات، مكة المكرمة محافظتين، الباحة 9 محافظات، عسير 17 محافظة، جازان 17 محافظة).

ويتوقع أن تشهد الحالة المطرية أمطاراً متوسطة على 4 مناطق في مكة المكرمة.


أما الأمطار «الخفيفة إلى المتوسطة» فيتوقع أن تتساقط على 3 محافظات في منطقة الرياض، و3 محافظات في مكة المكرمة، و7 محافظات في نجران، و5 محافظات في تبوك.