The General Administration of Weather and Climate Forecasts at the National Center of Meteorology has revealed the forecast for rainfall in various regions of the Kingdom during the current week, indicating that the expected rain will be thunderous and vary in intensity between moderate and heavy across most areas of the Kingdom, with different periods of precipitation across the governorates and its continuation over varying time frames.



Many governorates in 12 regions of Saudi Arabia are expected to experience rainfall classified as "moderate to heavy" in the following areas: (Riyadh 19 governorates, Eastern Province 12 governorates, Hail 9 governorates, Qassim 14 governorates, Al-Jawf 4 governorates, Northern Borders 4 governorates, Tabuk 3 governorates, Medina 9 governorates, Mecca 2 governorates, Al-Baha 9 governorates, Asir 17 governorates, Jazan 17 governorates).



The rainy conditions are expected to bring moderate rainfall to 4 areas in Mecca.



As for the "light to moderate" rain, it is expected to fall in 3 governorates in the Riyadh region, 3 governorates in Mecca, 7 governorates in Najran, and 5 governorates in Tabuk.