The spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, criticized today (Saturday) the European Union's decision to freeze Russian assets, describing it as "completely unlawful."



Zakharova stated in her remarks to reporters that the handling of Russian sovereign assets without Moscow's approval, whether through indefinite freezing, confiscation, or portraying confiscation as a compensation loan, constitutes "outright and blatant theft," emphasizing that the attempt to showcase EU unity through the indefinite freezing of the Russian central bank's assets has failed miserably.



She pointed out that representatives from member states of the bloc have firmly rejected what she described as "the blatant fraudulent scheme orchestrated by the European Commission with the support of European capitals hostile to Russia," indicating that the bloc's policy towards Russia "lacks any sound logic."



The spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry mentioned that the policy of harming Russia at any cost has led to a catastrophic economic situation within the EU itself, budget deficits, and a decline in production and industry, alongside a significant rise in energy costs.



Zakharova said: "European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and her colleagues prioritize undermining the search for a peaceful solution to the Ukrainian crisis," considering that the speed and timing of the decision regarding Russian assets aim to deliver a direct blow to the peace initiatives launched by former U.S. President Donald Trump.



She added: "The European Commission justifies its proposals regarding Russian assets by referencing the legal framework of the Union, which allows for emergency measures in response to a serious economic situation within the Union itself," noting that this reveals that the goal is not limited to financing a "failed Ukrainian project," but also includes a clear desire to improve the economic situation using billions from Russian state reserves.



The spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry vowed a response from her country, stating: "Russia's response will not be delayed," indicating that the Russian central bank issued a detailed statement on this matter (on Friday), and that concrete steps are already being taken.