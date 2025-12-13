انتقدت المتحدثة باسم وزارة الخارجية الروسية ماريا زاخاروفا، اليوم (السبت)، قرار الاتحاد الأوروبي تجميد الأصول الروسية، ووصفته بـ«العمل غير قانوني إطلاقاً».


واعتبرت زاخاروفا في حديثها للصحفيين، التصرف في الأصول السيادية الروسية دون موافقة موسكو، سواء عبر التجميد لأجل غير مسمى أو المصادرة أو تصوير المصادرة على أنها قرض تعويضات، يُعد «سرقة سافرة وواضحة»، مؤكدة أن محاولة إظهار وحدة الاتحاد الأوروبي عبر تجميد أصول البنك المركزي الروسي لأجل غير مسمى فشلت فشلاً ذريعاً.


وأشارت إلى أن ممثلين من الدول الأعضاء في التكتل أعلنوا رفضهم القاطع، لما وصفته بـ«المخطط الاحتيالي الصارخ الذي دبرته المفوضية الأوروبية بدعم من عواصم أوروبية معادية لروسيا»، مبينة أن سياسة التكتل تجاه روسيا «تفتقر إلى أي منطق سليم».


وذكرت المتحدثة باسم الخارجية الروسية أن سياسة إلحاق الضرر بروسيا بأي ثمن أدت إلى وضع اقتصادي كارثي داخل الاتحاد الأوروبي نفسه، وعجز الموازنة، وتراجع الإنتاج والصناعة، إلى جانب ارتفاع كبير في تكاليف الطاقة.


وقالت زاخاروفا: «رئيسة المفوضية الأوروبية أورسولا فون دير لاين وزملاؤها يعطون الأولوية لتقويض البحث عن حل سلمي للأزمة الأوكرانية»، معتبرة أن سرعة وتوقيت القرار بشأن الأصول الروسية يهدفان إلى توجيه ضربة مباشرة لمبادرات السلام التي أطلقها الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب.


وأضافت: «المفوضية الأوروبية تبرر مقترحاتها بشأن الأصول الروسية بالاستناد إلى الإطار القانوني للاتحاد الذي يسمح باتخاذ تدابير طارئة في مواجهة وضع اقتصادي خطير داخل الاتحاد نفسه»، لافتة إلى أن ذلك يكشف أن الهدف لا يقتصر على تمويل «مشروع أوكراني فاشل»، بل يشمل أيضاً رغبة واضحة في تحسين الوضع الاقتصادي باستخدام مليارات من احتياطيات الدولة الروسية.


وتوعدت المتحدثة باسم الخارجية الروسية برد من بلادها قائلة: «رد روسيا لن يتأخر»، مبينة أن البنك المركزي الروسي نشر بياناً مفصلاً بهذا الشأن (الجمعة)، وأن خطوات ملموسة يجري اتخاذها بالفعل.