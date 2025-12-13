The Yemeni General Staff announced today (Saturday) the death of 32 soldiers and officers, and the injury of 45 others from the government forces in the first military region at the hands of groups affiliated with the Southern Transitional Council.



The General Staff confirmed in a statement of mourning, published by the Yemeni Ministry of Defense's website "September Net," that several officers and personnel are still missing, explaining that the officers and soldiers were killed while performing their national and constitutional duty and defending themselves and their country.



The General Staff described what occurred as a "blatant assault" by groups affiliated with the Southern Transitional Council against the members of the first region in the valley, desert, and plateau of Hadhramaut Governorate, indicating that the Transitional Council groups executed a number of the wounded and executed detainees, in a flagrant violation of all local and international laws.



The Yemeni General Staff stated in its announcement: "This attack, which has no legal or legitimate justification, aims to undermine security and peace in the safe and stable Hadhramaut Governorate, threaten the stability of the liberated areas, and impose a fait accompli that undermines the political process and bypasses national references," affirming the armed forces' commitment to their duties in defending the homeland and its unity, restoring the Yemeni state, and defeating the Houthi group.



It pointed out that these blatant assaults will only increase their determination and steadfastness in confronting all attempts to tamper with the security and stability of the country, and to carry out their missions in accordance with the constitution and law, under the orders and directives of the political and military leadership.