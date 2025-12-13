أعلنت رئاسة هيئة الأركان العامة اليمنية اليوم (السبت) مقتل 32 جندياً وضابطاً، وجرح 45 آخرين من أفراد القوات الحكومية في المنطقة العسكرية الأولى علي يد مجاميع تابعة للمجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي خلال اقتحامها في الأيام الماضية لمقر قيادة المنطقة.
وأكدت رئاسة هيئة الأركان في بيان النعي، الذي نشره موقع وزارة الدفاع اليمنية «سبتمبر نت»، أنه لا يزال عدد من الضباط والأفراد في عداد المفقودين، موضحة أن الضباط والجنود قتلوا أثناء أدائهم واجبهم الوطني والدستوري ودفاعهم عن أنفسهم ووطنهم.
ووصفت رئاسة هيئة الأركان ما جرى بـ«الاعتداء السافر» من مجاميع تابعة للمجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي بحق منتسبي المنطقة الأولى في وادي وصحراء وهضبة محافظة حضرموت، مبينة أن مجاميع الانتقالي صفَّت عدداً من الجرحى وأعدمت المحتجزين، في انتهاك صارخ للقوانين المحلية والدولية كافة.
وقالت رئاسة هيئة الأركان العامة اليمنية في بيانها: «إن هذا الهجوم الذي ليس له أي مُبرر قانوني أو شرعي يهدف إلى زعزعة الأمن والسلم في محافظة حضرموت الآمنة والمستقرة وتهديد استقرار المناطق المحررة، وفرض أمر واقع يقوض العملية السياسية ويقفز على المرجعيات الوطنية»، مؤكدة التزام القوات المسلحة بواجباتها في الدفاع عن الوطن ووحدته، واستعادة الدولة اليمنية ودحر تنظيم جماعة الحوثي.
وأشارت إلى أن هذه الاعتداءات السافرة لن تزيدها إلا إصراراً وثباتاً على مواجهة كل محاولات العبث بأمن واستقرار البلاد، وأداء مهماتها وفقاً للدستور والقانون، وتحت أوامر وتعليمات القيادة السياسية والعسكرية.
