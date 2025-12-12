A Saudi-Emirati military team arrived today (Friday) in the temporary capital, Aden, as part of Saudi efforts to find a solution to the crisis engulfing Yemen, and with a strong commitment to end the escalation and the withdrawal of forces affiliated with the Southern Transitional Council from the provinces of Al-Mahra and Hadramout.



Informed Yemeni sources expected that the military delegation would meet in the coming hours with the President of the Southern Transitional Council, Aidarus al-Zoubaidi, to establish a clear mechanism and discuss arrangements for the withdrawal of the Transitional Council's forces from the provinces of Hadramout and Al-Mahra and their handover to the National Shield Forces, confirming that all arrangements would be under the supervision of the leadership of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy.



The sources indicated that there is great relief among various Yemeni components regarding the movements led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE within the framework of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy to enhance unity and end the escalation, and to prevent any movements that could create an atmosphere of tension and internal conflicts, praising the tremendous steps and meetings conducted by the Saudi delegation in Hadramout.



The Southern issue receives significant attention from the countries of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy, especially the Kingdom and the UAE, as it is a just cause that cannot be overlooked in any upcoming political settlement.



The Yemeni political components assert that the resolution of the Southern issue will only occur within the framework of a political settlement, noting that the outcomes of the National Dialogue granted the Southern issue a special place and contributed to restoring many rights that the people of the South were deprived of in past years.



The Saudi delegation in Hadramout is making significant efforts to find a peaceful solution through dialogue and to avoid any military escalation that could lead to the spilling of Yemeni blood, which would result in a return to the situation as it was before the escalation. Any escalation would have negative repercussions on the deteriorating living conditions of the entire Yemeni population amid the raging crises.



Yemeni politicians expressed to "Okaz" their appreciation for the Saudi and Emirati efforts to mend the rift between political and military comrades who played a significant role in contributing to the national battle to end the coup, expressing their confidence in the substantial efforts of the Coalition to Support Legitimacy to rebuild trust among brothers and enhance the national spirit in defending the higher interests of the people.



The politicians pointed out that the Southern issue is just and is part of any political process, as defined by the outcomes of the Yemeni-Yemeni consultations in Riyadh and the outcomes of the National Dialogue, which established a specific framework for it in any upcoming political process.