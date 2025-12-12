وصل فريق عسكري سعودي إماراتي اليوم (الجمعة)، إلى العاصمة المؤقتة عدن في إطار الجهود السعودية لإيجاد حل للأزمة التي تعصف باليمن، والحرص الكبير لإنهاء التصعيد وخروج القوات التابعة للمجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي من محافظتي المهرة وحضرموت.


وتوقعت مصادر يمنية مطلعة أن يلتقي الوفد العسكري خلال الساعات القادمة مع رئيس المجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي عيدروس الزبيدي لوضع آلية واضحة ومناقشة الترتيبات لانسحاب القوات التابعة للانتقالي من محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة وتسليمها لقوات درع الوطن، مؤكدة أن جميع الترتيبات ستكون تحت إشراف قيادة تحالف دعم الشرعية.


وأشارت المصادر إلى أن هناك ارتياحا كبيرا في أوساط مختلف المكونات اليمنية للتحركات التي تقودها السعودية والإمارات في إطار تحالف دعم الشرعية لتعزيز وحدة الصف وإنهاء التصعيد ومنع أي تحركات تؤدي إلى خلق مناخ من التوتر والصراعات البينية، مشيدة بالخطوات الجبارة واللقاءات التي يجريها الوفد السعودي في حضرموت.


وتحظى القضية الجنوبية باهتمام كبير من قبل دول تحالف دعم الشرعية خصوصاً المملكة والإمارات، كونها قضية عادلة ولا يمكن تجاوزها في أي تسوية سياسية قادمة.


وتؤكد المكونات السياسية اليمنية أن حل القضية الجنوبية لن يتم إلا في إطار تسوية سياسية، مشيرة إلى أن مخرجات الحوار الوطني أعطت للقضية الجنوبية مكاناً خاصاً وأسهمت في إعادة الكثير من الحقوق التي حرم منها أبناء الجنوب في السنوات الماضية.


ويبذل الوفد السعودي في حضرموت جهوداً كبيرة لإيجاد حل سلمي من خلال الحوار وتجنب أي تصعيد عسكري قد يتسبب في إراقة دماء اليمنيين بما يؤدي إلى عودة الأوضاع إلى ما كانت عليه قبل التصعيد، كما أن أي تصعيد ستكون له انعكاسات سلبية على الحياة المعيشية المتردية للشعب اليمني بكامله في ظل الأزمات العاصفة.


وأعرب سياسيون يمنيون لـ«عكاظ» عن تقديرهم للجهود السعودية والإماراتية في رأب الصدع بين رفاق السياسة والسلاح الذين كان لهم دور كبير في الإسهام بالمعركة الوطنية لإنهاء الانقلاب، معبرين عن ثقتهم بجهود دول تحالف دعم الشرعية الكبيرة بإعادة بناء الثقة بين الإخوة وتعزيز الروح الوطنية في الدفاع عن مصالح الشعب العليا.


وأشار السياسيون إلى أن القضية الجنوبية عادلة وهي جزء من أي عملية سياسية وقد حددت ذلك مخرجات المشاورات اليمنية اليمنية في الرياض ومخرجات الحوار الوطني وجرى وضع إطار محدد لها في أي عملية سياسية قادمة.