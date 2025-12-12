Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov announced that the entire Donbas region located in eastern Ukraine is Russian.



Ushakov, in response to a question from Russian journalist Alexander Yunashov from the media outlet "Life" regarding the idea of holding a referendum on the regional issues raised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, stated: "Donbas is Russian," according to the TASS news agency.



The Russian presidential aide pointed out that this is stipulated in the Constitution of Russia, emphasizing that "the entire Donbas region is Russian."



Ushakov considered that Zelensky's goal in the talks in Europe is to introduce unacceptable proposals for Russia into the American documents related to the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.



In response to a question about whether there is an impression that Zelensky is trying to obstruct the peace process in Europe, President Putin's aide said: "Definitely, definitely, at least to include some unacceptable clauses and proposals for us in the documents being prepared by the Americans."



The Russian presidential aide noted that the United States is currently working with Ukrainians and senior representatives from several European countries on these documents.



Ushakov added: "We have not yet seen these documents, which are currently being drafted, taking into account the comments from the Europeans and Ukrainians, but it is unlikely that these comments will be positive."