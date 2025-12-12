أعلن مساعد الرئيس الروسي يوري أوشاكوف أن منطقة دونباس الواقعة شرق أوكرانيا بأكملها روسية.


وقال أوشاكوف رداً على سؤال الصحفي الروسي ألكساندر يوناشيف، من موقع «لايف» الإعلامي، حول فكرة إجراء استفتاء بشأن المسائل الإقليمية التي طرحها الرئيس الأوكراني فلاديمير زيلينسكي: «دونباس روسية»، نقلاً عن وكالة «تاس».


ولفت مساعد الرئيس الروسي إلى أن هذا منصوص عليه في دستور روسيا، مؤكداً أن «منطقة دونباس بأكملها روسية».


واعتبر أوشاكوف أن هدف زيلينسكي من المحادثات في أوروبا هو إدخال مقترحات غير مقبولة لروسيا في الوثائق الأمريكية المتعلقة بالتسوية السلمية للأزمة الأوكرانية.


ورداً على سؤال حول ما إذا كان هناك انطباع بأن زيلينسكي في أوروبا يحاول عرقلة عملية السلام قال مساعد الرئيس بوتين: «بالتأكيد، بالتأكيد، على الأقل تضمين بعض الفقرات والمقترحات غير المقبولة لنا في الوثائق التي يُعدّها الأمريكيون».


وأشار مساعد الرئيس الروسي إلى أن الولايات المتحدة تعمل حالياً مع الأوكرانيين وكبار ممثلي عدد من الدول الأوروبية على هذه الوثائق.


وأضاف أوشاكوف: «لم نطلع بعد على هذه الوثائق، التي تجري صياغتها حالياً، مع الأخذ في الاعتبار ملاحظات الأوروبيين والأوكرانيين، ولكن من غير المرجح أن تكون هذه الملاحظات إيجابية».