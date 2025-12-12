أعلن مساعد الرئيس الروسي يوري أوشاكوف أن منطقة دونباس الواقعة شرق أوكرانيا بأكملها روسية.
وقال أوشاكوف رداً على سؤال الصحفي الروسي ألكساندر يوناشيف، من موقع «لايف» الإعلامي، حول فكرة إجراء استفتاء بشأن المسائل الإقليمية التي طرحها الرئيس الأوكراني فلاديمير زيلينسكي: «دونباس روسية»، نقلاً عن وكالة «تاس».
ولفت مساعد الرئيس الروسي إلى أن هذا منصوص عليه في دستور روسيا، مؤكداً أن «منطقة دونباس بأكملها روسية».
واعتبر أوشاكوف أن هدف زيلينسكي من المحادثات في أوروبا هو إدخال مقترحات غير مقبولة لروسيا في الوثائق الأمريكية المتعلقة بالتسوية السلمية للأزمة الأوكرانية.
ورداً على سؤال حول ما إذا كان هناك انطباع بأن زيلينسكي في أوروبا يحاول عرقلة عملية السلام قال مساعد الرئيس بوتين: «بالتأكيد، بالتأكيد، على الأقل تضمين بعض الفقرات والمقترحات غير المقبولة لنا في الوثائق التي يُعدّها الأمريكيون».
وأشار مساعد الرئيس الروسي إلى أن الولايات المتحدة تعمل حالياً مع الأوكرانيين وكبار ممثلي عدد من الدول الأوروبية على هذه الوثائق.
وأضاف أوشاكوف: «لم نطلع بعد على هذه الوثائق، التي تجري صياغتها حالياً، مع الأخذ في الاعتبار ملاحظات الأوروبيين والأوكرانيين، ولكن من غير المرجح أن تكون هذه الملاحظات إيجابية».
Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov announced that the entire Donbas region located in eastern Ukraine is Russian.
Ushakov, in response to a question from Russian journalist Alexander Yunashov from the media outlet "Life" regarding the idea of holding a referendum on the regional issues raised by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, stated: "Donbas is Russian," according to the TASS news agency.
The Russian presidential aide pointed out that this is stipulated in the Constitution of Russia, emphasizing that "the entire Donbas region is Russian."
Ushakov considered that Zelensky's goal in the talks in Europe is to introduce unacceptable proposals for Russia into the American documents related to the peaceful settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.
In response to a question about whether there is an impression that Zelensky is trying to obstruct the peace process in Europe, President Putin's aide said: "Definitely, definitely, at least to include some unacceptable clauses and proposals for us in the documents being prepared by the Americans."
The Russian presidential aide noted that the United States is currently working with Ukrainians and senior representatives from several European countries on these documents.
Ushakov added: "We have not yet seen these documents, which are currently being drafted, taking into account the comments from the Europeans and Ukrainians, but it is unlikely that these comments will be positive."