يُعدّ نقص فيتامين (B12) أحد أكثر الاضطرابات الصامتة، التي تربك الجسم تدريجياً، إذ يرتبط مباشرة بصحة الأعصاب وتكوين خلايا الدم الحمراء ومستويات الطاقة، فيما تؤكد مصادر طبية تابعة للمعاهد الوطنية للصحة (NIH) أن أعراضه لا تظهر إلا بعد استنزاف مخزونه الكبدي الذي قد يستمر لسنوات، ما يجعل التشخيص المتأخر أمراً شائعاً.
وتتمثل أبرز أعراض نقصه -وفقاً لـ MedlinePlus وMayo Clinic- في إرهاق مزمن، ضعف عام، شحوب أو اصفرار الجلد، سهولة الكدمات، خدر أو وخز اليدين والقدمين، اضطراب التوازن، وتغيرات المزاج، إضافة إلى فقر الدم الضخم الأرومات نتيجة اختلال إنتاج خلايا الدم الحمراء. ويشير NCBI إلى أن الجسم يخزن ما بين 1 و5 ملغ من (B12) في الكبد، ولذلك تظهر الأعراض ببطء شديد.
وبعد حقن B12 -غالباً بصيغة Cyanocobalamin- يصل الفيتامين إلى ذروته خلال ساعة واحدة بحسب بيانات NIH Clinical Center، ثم يُطرح ما بين 50% و98% منه عبر الكلى خلال أول ثماني ساعات، فيما يحتفظ الكبد بجزء من الجرعة كمخزون احتياطي. وتوضح Cleveland Clinic أن مدة الاستفادة من الحقن تعتمد على قدرة الجسم على الامتصاص وحجم المخزون الكبدي، ولذلك يحتاج البعض لحقن منتظمة بينما يكتفي آخرون بمكملات فموية.
وترتفع مخاطر النقص لدى كبار السن بسبب انخفاض حموضة المعدة، ولدى المصابين بالتهاب المعدة الضموري، جرثومة H. pylori، الداء البطني، ومرض كرون، أو من خضعوا لجراحات في المعدة والأمعاء، إضافة إلى النباتيين الصرف الذين يفتقر نظامهم لمصادر الفيتامين الحيوانية. وتشير NIH Office of Dietary Supplements إلى أن الاحتياج اليومي للبالغين يبلغ 2.4 ميكروغرام، بينما ترتفع النسبة قليلاً لدى الحوامل والمرضعات.
وتُعد أطعمة مثل: المحار، الكبد البقري، السلمون، التونة، الحليب، الجبن، البيض، من أغنى مصادر (B12)، إلى جانب المنتجات النباتية المدعمة مثل الحبوب والخميرة الغذائية والحليب النباتي المدعم.
وباختصار، تعمل حقن (B12) بسرعة وتمنح الجسم دفعة فورية، لكن تأثيرها يعتمد على التخزين الكبدي وقدرة الامتصاص، ما يجعل المتابعة الطبية أساساً لتحديد الجرعة والفاصل الزمني المناسبين.
Vitamin B12 deficiency is considered one of the most silent disorders that gradually disrupt the body, as it is directly related to nerve health, the formation of red blood cells, and energy levels. Medical sources from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) confirm that its symptoms do not appear until the liver's stores are depleted, which can take years, making late diagnosis a common issue.
The most prominent symptoms of its deficiency - according to MedlinePlus and Mayo Clinic - include chronic fatigue, general weakness, pale or yellowing skin, easy bruising, numbness or tingling in the hands and feet, balance disorders, and mood changes, in addition to macrocytic anemia due to impaired red blood cell production. NCBI indicates that the body stores between 1 and 5 mg of B12 in the liver, which is why symptoms appear very slowly.
After a B12 injection - often in the form of Cyanocobalamin - the vitamin peaks within one hour according to NIH Clinical Center data, then between 50% and 98% of it is excreted through the kidneys within the first eight hours, while the liver retains part of the dose as a reserve. Cleveland Clinic explains that the duration of benefit from the injections depends on the body's absorption ability and the size of liver stores, which is why some people need regular injections while others are satisfied with oral supplements.
The risk of deficiency increases in older adults due to decreased stomach acidity, and in those with atrophic gastritis, H. pylori infection, celiac disease, Crohn's disease, or those who have undergone surgeries in the stomach and intestines, in addition to strict vegetarians whose diets lack animal sources of the vitamin. NIH Office of Dietary Supplements indicates that the daily requirement for adults is 2.4 micrograms, while the amount increases slightly for pregnant and breastfeeding women.
Foods such as shellfish, beef liver, salmon, tuna, milk, cheese, and eggs are among the richest sources of B12, along with fortified plant-based products like cereals, nutritional yeast, and fortified plant milk.
In summary, B12 injections work quickly and provide an immediate boost to the body, but their effect depends on liver storage and absorption capacity, making medical follow-up essential to determine the appropriate dosage and interval.