يُعدّ نقص فيتامين (B12) أحد أكثر الاضطرابات الصامتة، التي تربك الجسم تدريجياً، إذ يرتبط مباشرة بصحة الأعصاب وتكوين خلايا الدم الحمراء ومستويات الطاقة، فيما تؤكد مصادر طبية تابعة للمعاهد الوطنية للصحة (NIH) أن أعراضه لا تظهر إلا بعد استنزاف مخزونه الكبدي الذي قد يستمر لسنوات، ما يجعل التشخيص المتأخر أمراً شائعاً.

وتتمثل أبرز أعراض نقصه -وفقاً لـ MedlinePlus وMayo Clinic- في إرهاق مزمن، ضعف عام، شحوب أو اصفرار الجلد، سهولة الكدمات، خدر أو وخز اليدين والقدمين، اضطراب التوازن، وتغيرات المزاج، إضافة إلى فقر الدم الضخم الأرومات نتيجة اختلال إنتاج خلايا الدم الحمراء. ويشير NCBI إلى أن الجسم يخزن ما بين 1 و5 ملغ من (B12) في الكبد، ولذلك تظهر الأعراض ببطء شديد.

وبعد حقن B12 -غالباً بصيغة Cyanocobalamin- يصل الفيتامين إلى ذروته خلال ساعة واحدة بحسب بيانات NIH Clinical Center، ثم يُطرح ما بين 50% و98% منه عبر الكلى خلال أول ثماني ساعات، فيما يحتفظ الكبد بجزء من الجرعة كمخزون احتياطي. وتوضح Cleveland Clinic أن مدة الاستفادة من الحقن تعتمد على قدرة الجسم على الامتصاص وحجم المخزون الكبدي، ولذلك يحتاج البعض لحقن منتظمة بينما يكتفي آخرون بمكملات فموية.

وترتفع مخاطر النقص لدى كبار السن بسبب انخفاض حموضة المعدة، ولدى المصابين بالتهاب المعدة الضموري، جرثومة H. pylori، الداء البطني، ومرض كرون، أو من خضعوا لجراحات في المعدة والأمعاء، إضافة إلى النباتيين الصرف الذين يفتقر نظامهم لمصادر الفيتامين الحيوانية. وتشير NIH Office of Dietary Supplements إلى أن الاحتياج اليومي للبالغين يبلغ 2.4 ميكروغرام، بينما ترتفع النسبة قليلاً لدى الحوامل والمرضعات.

وتُعد أطعمة مثل: المحار، الكبد البقري، السلمون، التونة، الحليب، الجبن، البيض، من أغنى مصادر (B12)، إلى جانب المنتجات النباتية المدعمة مثل الحبوب والخميرة الغذائية والحليب النباتي المدعم.

وباختصار، تعمل حقن (B12) بسرعة وتمنح الجسم دفعة فورية، لكن تأثيرها يعتمد على التخزين الكبدي وقدرة الامتصاص، ما يجعل المتابعة الطبية أساساً لتحديد الجرعة والفاصل الزمني المناسبين.