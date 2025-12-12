Vitamin B12 deficiency is considered one of the most silent disorders that gradually disrupt the body, as it is directly related to nerve health, the formation of red blood cells, and energy levels. Medical sources from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) confirm that its symptoms do not appear until the liver's stores are depleted, which can take years, making late diagnosis a common issue.

The most prominent symptoms of its deficiency - according to MedlinePlus and Mayo Clinic - include chronic fatigue, general weakness, pale or yellowing skin, easy bruising, numbness or tingling in the hands and feet, balance disorders, and mood changes, in addition to macrocytic anemia due to impaired red blood cell production. NCBI indicates that the body stores between 1 and 5 mg of B12 in the liver, which is why symptoms appear very slowly.

After a B12 injection - often in the form of Cyanocobalamin - the vitamin peaks within one hour according to NIH Clinical Center data, then between 50% and 98% of it is excreted through the kidneys within the first eight hours, while the liver retains part of the dose as a reserve. Cleveland Clinic explains that the duration of benefit from the injections depends on the body's absorption ability and the size of liver stores, which is why some people need regular injections while others are satisfied with oral supplements.

The risk of deficiency increases in older adults due to decreased stomach acidity, and in those with atrophic gastritis, H. pylori infection, celiac disease, Crohn's disease, or those who have undergone surgeries in the stomach and intestines, in addition to strict vegetarians whose diets lack animal sources of the vitamin. NIH Office of Dietary Supplements indicates that the daily requirement for adults is 2.4 micrograms, while the amount increases slightly for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Foods such as shellfish, beef liver, salmon, tuna, milk, cheese, and eggs are among the richest sources of B12, along with fortified plant-based products like cereals, nutritional yeast, and fortified plant milk.

In summary, B12 injections work quickly and provide an immediate boost to the body, but their effect depends on liver storage and absorption capacity, making medical follow-up essential to determine the appropriate dosage and interval.