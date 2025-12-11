The President of the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council, Dr. Rashad Muhammad Alimi, called today (Thursday) on the people of the Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra governorates, along with their political, tribal, and social forces, to rally around the efforts of the state and local authorities to fulfill their responsibilities towards citizens, to establish security and stability, and to contain the repercussions of the security and military escalation in the two governorates on the economic and living conditions, which have shown their first indicators with the International Monetary Fund suspending its vital activities in the country.



The Yemeni News Agency (Saba) reported, citing a source in the Yemeni president's office, that President Alimi emphasized, during phone calls with the governors of Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra, Salem Al-Khanbashi and Muhammad Ali Yasser, the necessity of withdrawing all incoming forces from outside the two governorates and enabling local authorities to manage their security and service affairs in accordance with the constitution and law.



The source stated: The president reiterated his previous directives regarding the need for a comprehensive investigation into all human rights violations that accompanied the unilateral actions of the Southern Transitional Council, including arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances, and assaults on homes and public facilities, while emphasizing the principle of accountability and the need to avoid impunity.



The President of the Presidential Leadership Council warned of the dangers of any further escalation or the spilling of more blood, deepening the economic and humanitarian crisis, stressing that the priority must remain on confronting the Houthis and achieving the aspirations of Yemenis for security, stability, and peace.



President Alimi praised the Saudi efforts to reduce escalation and support the stability of the Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra governorates, reiterating the state's full support for these efforts and its commitment to enhancing the role of local authorities to carry out their duties in protecting social peace and safeguarding the interests of citizens.



Alimi also called for prioritizing the public interest, not compromising the gains achieved over the past years, and focusing on the main battle against the Houthi militias and the terrorist organizations collaborating with them, while enhancing trust with the regional and international communities, foremost among them the Coalition to Support Legitimacy led by Saudi Arabia and the UAE, and the Gulf Cooperation Council as the main sponsor of the existing national consensus.



The source added that the President of the Presidential Leadership Council emphasized the necessity of restoring the situation in the Hadhramaut and Al-Mahra governorates to what it was, respecting the references of the transitional phase, and enabling the government and local authorities to fulfill their constitutional duties, warning that the difficult living conditions cannot bear the opening of more internal fronts.