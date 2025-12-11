دعا رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي اليمني الدكتور رشاد محمد العليمي، اليوم (الخميس)، أبناء محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة وقواهما السياسية والقبلية، والاجتماعية، إلى الالتفاف حول جهود الدولة، والسلطات المحلية من أجل الوفاء بمهماتها تجاه المواطنين، وتثبيت الأمن والاستقرار، واحتواء تداعيات التصعيد الأمني والعسكري في المحافظتين، على الأوضاع الاقتصادية، والمعيشية، التي ظهرت أول مؤشراتها بتعليق صندوق النقد الدولي أنشطته الحيوية في البلاد.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء اليمنية (سبأ)، عن مصدر في مكتب الرئيس اليمني، قوله إن الرئيس العليمي شدد، خلال اتصالين هاتفيين بمحافظيْ حضرموت والمهرة سالم الخنبشي ومحمد علي ياسر، على ضرورة انسحاب جميع القوات الوافدة من خارج المحافظتين، وتمكين السلطات المحلية من إدارة شؤونها الأمنية والخدمية وفقاً للدستور والقانون.


وقال المصدر: الرئيس أكد توجيهاته السابقة بضرورة فتح تحقيق شامل في جميع انتهاكات حقوق الإنسان التي رافقت الإجراءات الأحادية للمجلس الانتقالي الجنوبي، بما في ذلك الاعتقالات التعسفية، أو الإخفاء القسري، أو الاعتداءات على المنازل، والمنشآت العامة، مع التأكيد على مبدأ المحاسبة، وعدم الإفلات من العقاب.


وحذر رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي من مخاطر أي تصعيد إضافي، أو إراقة المزيد من الدماء، وتعميق الأزمة الاقتصادية والإنسانية، مؤكداً أن الأولوية يجب أن تبقى لمواجهة الحوثي وتحقيق تطلعات اليمنيين في الأمن والاستقرار، والسلام.


وأشاد الرئيس العليمي بالجهود السعودية، من أجل خفض التصعيد ودعم استقرار محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة، مجدداً دعم الدولة الكامل لهذه الجهود، وحرصها على تعزيز دور السلطات المحلية للقيام بمهماتها في حماية السلم الاجتماعي، ورعاية مصالح المواطنين.


كما دعا العليمي إلى تغليب المصلحة العامة، وعدم التفريط بالمكاسب المحققة خلال السنوات الماضية، والتركيز على المعركة الرئيسية ضد المليشيات الحوثية والتنظيمات الإرهابية المتعاونة معها، وتعزيز الثقة مع المجتمعين الإقليمي والدولي، وفي المقدمة تحالف دعم الشرعية بقيادة المملكة العربية السعودية والإمارات، ومجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية بصفته الراعي الرئيسي للتوافق الوطني القائم.


وأضاف المصدر أن رئيس مجلس القيادة الرئاسي شدد على ضرورة إعادة الأوضاع في محافظتي حضرموت والمهرة إلى ما كانت عليه، واحترام مرجعيات المرحلة الانتقالية، وتمكين الحكومة، والسلطات المحلية من القيام بواجباتها الدستورية، محذراً من أن الأوضاع المعيشية الصعبة لا تحتمل فتح مزيد من الجبهات الداخلية.