أطلقت هيئة الموسيقى مشروع «إيقاعات سعودية» الهادف إلى بناء مكتبة موسيقية إلكترونية تعتمد على التسجيلات الميدانية لبرنامج «طروق السعودية» في منطقة عسير، في خطوة تُعزز جهود صون الموروث الموسيقي والأدائي ونقله إلى الأجيال الجديدة، مع توسيع دائرة حضوره على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.

130 لوناً موسيقياً

ويأتي المشروع امتداداً لبرنامج «طروق السعودية» الذي تعمل عليه هيئة الموسيقى بالشراكة مع هيئة المسرح والفنون الأدائية، وبالتعاون مع هيئات وزارة الثقافة المختلفة، بهدف دعم المواهب المحلية، وتحفيز الابتكار، وتمكين الفنانين حول العالم من استلهام الفنون التراثية السعودية وتوظيفها في إنتاج أعمال موسيقية معاصرة ومتنوعة.

ويستند مشروع «إيقاعات سعودية» إلى أرشيف صوتي جُمِع ميدانياً ضمن البرنامج، إذ شملت مرحلة عسير أكثر من 50 زيارة ميدانية، وتوثيق 200 ساعة صوتية، وتسجيل أكثر من 60 لوناً موسيقياً. وأسفر العمل عن إنتاج أكثر من 10 آلاف مادة صوتية ووثائقية تُعد الأكبر من نوعها في هذا المجال.

وسيطرح المشروع حزماً موسيقية تعتمد على تسجيلات الفنون التراثية؛ إذ تضم الحزمة الأولى ذات الطابع التراثي 80 لوناً موسيقياً، بينما توفر الحزمة الثانية بطابعها المعاصر 50 لوناً موسيقياً، ما يمنح الفنانين والمنتجين أدوات إبداعية واسعة لإعادة توظيف الأصوات المحلية ضمن أنماط موسيقية حديثة ومتجددة.

تعزيز الهوية الصوتية

ويهدف المشروع إلى تعزيز الهوية الصوتية السعودية عبر دمج العناصر التراثية بأساليب موسيقية حديثة، وفتح المجال للتعاون مع فنانين عالميين، إلى جانب توفير مكتبة صوتية عالية الجودة، مصنفة وفق معايير احترافية، تبرز القيمة الثقافية للفنون الأدائية السعودية.

ويعكس مشروع «إيقاعات سعودية» التزام هيئة الموسيقى بتوثيق الفنون الأصيلة وحفظها، إضافة إلى تمكين التعاون مع كبار الفنانين وإثراء المشهد الموسيقي المحلي والعالمي بأعمال تستند إلى التراث وتوظفه في قوالب جديدة تتسق مع تطور الصناعة الموسيقية.