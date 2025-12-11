أطلقت هيئة الموسيقى مشروع «إيقاعات سعودية» الهادف إلى بناء مكتبة موسيقية إلكترونية تعتمد على التسجيلات الميدانية لبرنامج «طروق السعودية» في منطقة عسير، في خطوة تُعزز جهود صون الموروث الموسيقي والأدائي ونقله إلى الأجيال الجديدة، مع توسيع دائرة حضوره على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.
130 لوناً موسيقياً
ويأتي المشروع امتداداً لبرنامج «طروق السعودية» الذي تعمل عليه هيئة الموسيقى بالشراكة مع هيئة المسرح والفنون الأدائية، وبالتعاون مع هيئات وزارة الثقافة المختلفة، بهدف دعم المواهب المحلية، وتحفيز الابتكار، وتمكين الفنانين حول العالم من استلهام الفنون التراثية السعودية وتوظيفها في إنتاج أعمال موسيقية معاصرة ومتنوعة.
ويستند مشروع «إيقاعات سعودية» إلى أرشيف صوتي جُمِع ميدانياً ضمن البرنامج، إذ شملت مرحلة عسير أكثر من 50 زيارة ميدانية، وتوثيق 200 ساعة صوتية، وتسجيل أكثر من 60 لوناً موسيقياً. وأسفر العمل عن إنتاج أكثر من 10 آلاف مادة صوتية ووثائقية تُعد الأكبر من نوعها في هذا المجال.
وسيطرح المشروع حزماً موسيقية تعتمد على تسجيلات الفنون التراثية؛ إذ تضم الحزمة الأولى ذات الطابع التراثي 80 لوناً موسيقياً، بينما توفر الحزمة الثانية بطابعها المعاصر 50 لوناً موسيقياً، ما يمنح الفنانين والمنتجين أدوات إبداعية واسعة لإعادة توظيف الأصوات المحلية ضمن أنماط موسيقية حديثة ومتجددة.
تعزيز الهوية الصوتية
ويهدف المشروع إلى تعزيز الهوية الصوتية السعودية عبر دمج العناصر التراثية بأساليب موسيقية حديثة، وفتح المجال للتعاون مع فنانين عالميين، إلى جانب توفير مكتبة صوتية عالية الجودة، مصنفة وفق معايير احترافية، تبرز القيمة الثقافية للفنون الأدائية السعودية.
ويعكس مشروع «إيقاعات سعودية» التزام هيئة الموسيقى بتوثيق الفنون الأصيلة وحفظها، إضافة إلى تمكين التعاون مع كبار الفنانين وإثراء المشهد الموسيقي المحلي والعالمي بأعمال تستند إلى التراث وتوظفه في قوالب جديدة تتسق مع تطور الصناعة الموسيقية.
The Music Authority has launched the "Saudi Rhythms" project aimed at building an electronic music library based on field recordings from the "Saudi Tarouq" program in the Asir region, in a move that enhances efforts to preserve the musical and performance heritage and transmit it to new generations, while expanding its presence on both regional and international levels.
130 Musical Colors
The project is an extension of the "Saudi Tarouq" program, which the Music Authority is working on in partnership with the Theater and Performing Arts Authority, and in collaboration with various agencies of the Ministry of Culture, aiming to support local talents, stimulate innovation, and empower artists around the world to draw inspiration from Saudi heritage arts and employ them in producing contemporary and diverse musical works.
The "Saudi Rhythms" project is based on an audio archive collected in the field as part of the program, with the Asir phase including more than 50 field visits, documenting 200 hours of audio, and recording over 60 musical colors. The work has resulted in the production of more than 10,000 audio and documentary materials, making it the largest of its kind in this field.
The project will offer musical bundles based on recordings of heritage arts; the first bundle, with a heritage character, includes 80 musical colors, while the second bundle, with its contemporary character, provides 50 musical colors, giving artists and producers a wide range of creative tools to re-employ local sounds within modern and renewed musical styles.
Enhancing the Sonic Identity
The project aims to enhance the Saudi sonic identity by integrating heritage elements with modern musical styles, opening the door for collaboration with global artists, in addition to providing a high-quality audio library, classified according to professional standards, that highlights the cultural value of Saudi performing arts.
The "Saudi Rhythms" project reflects the Music Authority's commitment to documenting and preserving authentic arts, in addition to enabling collaboration with major artists and enriching the local and global music scene with works that are based on heritage and employ it in new forms that align with the evolution of the music industry.