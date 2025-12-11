The Music Authority has launched the "Saudi Rhythms" project aimed at building an electronic music library based on field recordings from the "Saudi Tarouq" program in the Asir region, in a move that enhances efforts to preserve the musical and performance heritage and transmit it to new generations, while expanding its presence on both regional and international levels.

130 Musical Colors

The project is an extension of the "Saudi Tarouq" program, which the Music Authority is working on in partnership with the Theater and Performing Arts Authority, and in collaboration with various agencies of the Ministry of Culture, aiming to support local talents, stimulate innovation, and empower artists around the world to draw inspiration from Saudi heritage arts and employ them in producing contemporary and diverse musical works.

The "Saudi Rhythms" project is based on an audio archive collected in the field as part of the program, with the Asir phase including more than 50 field visits, documenting 200 hours of audio, and recording over 60 musical colors. The work has resulted in the production of more than 10,000 audio and documentary materials, making it the largest of its kind in this field.

The project will offer musical bundles based on recordings of heritage arts; the first bundle, with a heritage character, includes 80 musical colors, while the second bundle, with its contemporary character, provides 50 musical colors, giving artists and producers a wide range of creative tools to re-employ local sounds within modern and renewed musical styles.

Enhancing the Sonic Identity

The project aims to enhance the Saudi sonic identity by integrating heritage elements with modern musical styles, opening the door for collaboration with global artists, in addition to providing a high-quality audio library, classified according to professional standards, that highlights the cultural value of Saudi performing arts.

The "Saudi Rhythms" project reflects the Music Authority's commitment to documenting and preserving authentic arts, in addition to enabling collaboration with major artists and enriching the local and global music scene with works that are based on heritage and employ it in new forms that align with the evolution of the music industry.