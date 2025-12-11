أكد الأمين العام لحلف شمال الأطلسي «ناتو»، مارك روتّه، اليوم (الخميس)، أن ما يحدث في أوكرانيا يمكن أن يتكرر مع أية دولة من دول الحلف، معتبراً أن حلف الناتو هو هدف روسيا القادم.


وقال روتّه خلال مؤتمر صحفي مع المستشار الألماني فريدريش ميرتس، في برلين: «أي مهاجم يجب أن يعرف أنه بإمكاننا الرد بقوة، وسنرد بقوة»، متهماً روسيا بمواصلة الحرب في أوكرانيا.


وأشار الأمين العام لحلف «الناتو» أن الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب هو الوحيد القادر على دفع نظيره الروسي فلاديمير بوتين إلى طاولة المفاوضات.


التنازلات الأوكرانية


من جهته، أوضح المستشار الألماني أن الرد الأوكراني على خطة السلام الأمريكية يتضمن، بحسب المعلومات، بنوداً تتعلق بإمكانية تقديم كييف تنازلات إقليمية لموسكو، موضحاً أن الرد أُرسل إلى الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في وقت متأخر بعد ظهر أمس (الأربعاء).


وأضاف رئيس الحزب المسيحي الديمقراطي الألماني: «يتعلق الأمر هنا بالدرجة الأولى بالسؤال حول أية تنازلات إقليمية تستعد أوكرانيا لتقديمها».


وأجرى المستشار الألماني محادثات مع الرئيس الفرنسي إيمانويل ماكرون، ورئيس الوزراء البريطاني كير ستارمر، والرئيس الأمريكي ترمب حول الوضع في أوكرانيا. واقترح الرئيس الأمريكي مناقشة الوثائق المتوفرة مع الحكومة الأمريكية بشكل نهائي خلال عطلة نهاية الأسبوع.


وأوضح ميرتس بأنه خرج من المكالمة مع ترمب بانطباع راسخ مفاده بأنه مستعد للسير في هذا الطريق معنا، لأنه يدرك ضرورة الاستماع إلى الأوروبيين ومصالحهم الخاصة في هذا الملف، لافتاً إلى أن هذا الأمر تم إيضاحه لترمب خلال المكالمة.


خطة أوكرانية معدلة


من جهة أخرى، كشفت وسائل إعلام أمريكية أن أوكرانيا سلمت الولايات المتحدة نسخة جديدة من خطة سلام تتضمن 20 بنداً، وُضعت بالتعاون مع شركائها الأوروبيين.


ونقلت شبكة «إيه بي سي نيوز»، عن مسؤول أوكراني، قوله: الخطة تتضمن بعض الأفكار الجديدة فيما يتعلق بالأراضي والسيطرة على محطة زاباروجيا النووية.