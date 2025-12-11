The Secretary General of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, confirmed today (Thursday) that what is happening in Ukraine could be repeated with any member state of the alliance, considering that NATO is Russia's next target.



Stoltenberg said during a press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin: "Any aggressor must know that we can respond forcefully, and we will respond forcefully," accusing Russia of continuing the war in Ukraine.



The NATO Secretary General indicated that U.S. President Donald Trump is the only one capable of bringing his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.



Ukrainian concessions



For his part, the German Chancellor clarified that the Ukrainian response to the U.S. peace plan includes, according to information, clauses related to the possibility of Kyiv offering territorial concessions to Moscow, explaining that the response was sent to U.S. President Donald Trump late yesterday afternoon (Wednesday).



He added that the matter primarily concerns the question of what territorial concessions Ukraine is willing to make.



The German Chancellor held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and U.S. President Trump regarding the situation in Ukraine. The U.S. President suggested discussing the available documents with the U.S. government definitively over the weekend.



Merz explained that he came away from the call with Trump with a strong impression that he is ready to walk this path with us, as he recognizes the necessity of listening to Europeans and their specific interests in this file, noting that this was made clear to Trump during the call.



Revised Ukrainian plan



On another note, U.S. media revealed that Ukraine has submitted a new version of its peace plan to the United States, which includes 20 clauses developed in cooperation with its European partners.



ABC News reported, citing a Ukrainian official, that the plan includes some new ideas regarding territories and control over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.