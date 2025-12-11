أعرب الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة أنطونيو غوتيريش، اليوم (الخميس)، عن تقديره للتعاون السعودي العميق مع المنظمة الأممية، مؤكداً أنه ناقش مع ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان الإصلاحات في الأمم المتحدة والأزمات في المنطقة.


وأوضح أن هناك حاجة لإصلاح مجلس الأمن، لافتاً إلى أن المجلس لا يعكس واقع العالم اليوم.


وقال الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة إن المنظمات الأممية تفعل كل ما بوسعها لإنقاذ الناس رغم نقص الموارد، معرباً عن أسفه كون الأموال تنقل من المساعدات إلى ميزانيات الدفاع.


ووصف غوتيريش التطورات في حضرموت اليمنية بـ«التصعيد الخطير»، مندداً باعتقال الحوثيين موظفين أممين.


وقال الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة في حديث لقناة «العربية» إن اعتقال الحوثيين موظفين أممين غير مقبول وأولويتنا الإفراج عنهم.


وفيما يتعلق بالأزمة السودانية، قال غوتيريش: نتحدث مع كافة الأطراف السودانية، موضحاً أن معاناة السودانيين غير مسبوقة.


وطالب الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة بمحاسبة المسؤولين عن قصف البعثة الأممية في الفاشر، مشيراً إلى أنه حصل على وعود للدخول للفاشر.


ووصف غوتيريش الحرب في السودان بـ«الفظيعة» التي يجب أن تتوقف فوراً، موضحاً أنه سيلتقي مع ممثلي الجيش السوداني والدعم السريع في جنيف.


واتهم الأمين العام للأمم المتحدة قوات الدعم السريع بارتكاب فضائع.


وحول الوضع في غزة، قال غوتيريش إن الأمم المتحدة على استعداد لتقديم ما يُطلب منها بشأن غزة، مضيفاً: نقدم خدماتنا للتعاون بشأن غزة.