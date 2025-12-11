The Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, expressed today (Thursday) his appreciation for Saudi Arabia's deep cooperation with the UN, confirming that he discussed reforms in the United Nations and crises in the region with Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman.



He explained that there is a need to reform the Security Council, noting that the council does not reflect the reality of the world today.



The Secretary-General of the United Nations stated that UN organizations are doing everything they can to save people despite the lack of resources, expressing his regret that funds are being shifted from aid to defense budgets.



Guterres described the developments in Yemen's Hadhramaut as a "serious escalation," condemning the Houthis for detaining UN staff.



The Secretary-General of the United Nations said in an interview with Al Arabiya that the detention of UN staff by the Houthis is unacceptable and our priority is to secure their release.



Regarding the Sudanese crisis, Guterres said: "We are talking to all Sudanese parties," clarifying that the suffering of Sudanese people is unprecedented.



The Secretary-General of the United Nations called for holding accountable those responsible for the bombing of the UN mission in El Fasher, indicating that he received promises to enter El Fasher.



Guterres described the war in Sudan as "horrific" and that it must stop immediately, explaining that he will meet with representatives of the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces in Geneva.



The Secretary-General of the United Nations accused the Rapid Support Forces of committing atrocities.



Regarding the situation in Gaza, Guterres stated that the United Nations is ready to provide whatever is requested regarding Gaza, adding: "We offer our services to cooperate regarding Gaza."