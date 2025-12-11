The Yemeni Ministry of Education, the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) signed a partnership agreement today (Thursday) worth $40 million to support basic education and develop the infrastructure of the education sector in Yemen.



During the development financing conference held at the King Abdulaziz International Center in Riyadh, Yemeni Minister of Education Tarek Al-Akbari emphasized the importance of enhancing access to safe and inclusive education, empowering girls, and improving the quality of education through teacher training and capacity building, with a focus on the most needy areas in Yemen.



Agreement Targeting Infrastructure



Al-Akbari stated that the agreement signed under the Global Partnership for Education grant and the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen comes in support of education in Yemen amid the difficult and exceptional circumstances the country is facing. He explained that this agreement targets infrastructure, supports the educational workforce, particularly in the areas of qualification and training, and aims to improve the enrollment of rural girls in education and their integration into the educational process.



The Yemeni Minister of Education praised the ongoing support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Yemen in various fields, especially in the education sector.



Details of Saudi Support for Yemen



For his part, the Assistant Supervisor General of the Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, Engineer Hassan Al-Attas, clarified that this support comes from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's commitment to building a sustainable and inclusive educational future that contributes to the renaissance and prosperity of Yemen.



Al-Attas explained that the Kingdom has provided support for general and higher education, as well as technical and vocational training through the implementation of 56 educational projects and initiatives in 11 Yemeni governorates, recognizing the importance of education in achieving comprehensive development, as part of 268 development projects and initiatives provided by the program in 8 essential and vital sectors: health, water, energy, transportation, education, agriculture and fisheries, and the development and support of the Yemeni government's capacities and development programs, across various Yemeni governorates.



Saudi Support for Yemeni Infrastructure



For her part, the Executive Director of the Global Partnership for Education, Laura Frigenti, confirmed that education is a fundamental pillar for building peace, resilience, and prosperity, explaining that this new partnership will enable children, especially girls, to access safe and high-quality educational opportunities.



At the same time, the Director of the UNESCO Regional Office for the Gulf States and Yemen, Salah Khaled, praised Saudi Arabia's leading role in supporting development in Yemen, affirming that these efforts have contributed to stabilizing basic services and supporting infrastructure and the economy.