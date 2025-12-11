وقعت وزارة التربية والتعليم اليمنية، والبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، ومنظمة الأمم المتحدة للتربية والعلوم والثقافة (اليونسكو)، اليوم (الخميس)، اتفاقية شراكة بقيمة 40 مليون دولار لدعم التعليم الأساسي، وتطوير البنية التحتية لقطاع التعليم في اليمن.


وخلال مؤتمر التمويل التنموي المنعقد في مركز الملك عبدالعزيز الدولي في الرياض، شدد وزير التربية والتعليم اليمني طارق العكبري على تعزيز فرص الوصول إلى تعليم آمن وشامل، وتمكين الفتيات، وتحسين جودة التعليم عبر تأهيل المعلمين، ورفع قدراتهم مع التركيز على المناطق الأكثر حاجة في اليمن.


اتفاقية تستهدف البنية التحتية


وقال العكبري: الاتفاقية التي تم التوقيع عليها ضمن منحة الشراكة العالمية والبرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، تأتي دعماً للتعليم في اليمن في ظل الظروف الصعبة والاستثنائية التي تمر بها اليمن، موضحاً أن هذه الاتفاقية تستهدف البنية التحتية، ودعم الكادر التربوي والتعليمي، خصوصاً في مجال التأهيل والتدريب، وتحسين مستوى التحاق فتيات الريف بالتعليم واستيعابهن في العملية التعليمية والتربوية.


وثمن وزير التربية والتعليم اليمني دعم المملكة العربية السعودية المستمر لليمن في مختلف المجالات، خصوصاً في قطاع التعليم.


تفاصيل الدعم السعودي لليمن


بدوره، أوضح مساعد المشرف العام على البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن المهندس حسن العطاس أن هذا الدعم يأتي حرصاً من المملكة العربية السعودية على بناء مستقبل تعليمي مستدام وشامل يسهم في نهضة اليمن وازدهاره.


وأوضح العطاس أن المملكة قدمت عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن، دعماً للتعليم العام والعالي والتدريب الفني والمهني من خلال تنفيذ 56 مشروعاً ومبادرة تعليمية في 11 محافظة يمنية، إدراكاً لأهمية التعليم في تحقيق التنمية الشاملة، وضمن 268 مشروعاً ومبادرة تنموية قدمها البرنامج في 8 قطاعات أساسية وحيوية هي: الصحة، والمياه، والطاقة، والنقل، والتعليم، والزراعة والثروة السمكية، وتنمية ودعم قدرات الحكومة اليمنية، والبرامج التنموية، وذلك في مختلف المحافظات اليمنية.


دعم سعودي للبنية التحتية اليمنية


من جهتها، أكدت الرئيسة التنفيذية للشراكة العالمية من أجل التعليم لورا فريجنتي أن التعليم ركيزة أساسية لبناء السلام والصمود والازدهار، موضحة أن هذه الشراكة الجديدة ستُمكن الأطفال، خصوصاً الفتيات، من الحصول على فرص تعليمية آمنة وذات جودة عالية.


في الوقت ذاته، أشاد مدير مكتب منظمة اليونسكو الإقليمي لدول الخليج واليمن صلاح خالد بالدور الريادي للسعودية في دعم التنمية باليمن، مؤكداً أن تلك الجهود أسهمت في استقرار الخدمات الأساسية، ودعم البنية التحتية، والاقتصادية.