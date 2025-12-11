كشفت وسائل إعلام أمريكية، اليوم (الخميس)، أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب يخطط لتعيين جنرال أمريكي لقيادة قوة الاستقرار الدولية في قطاع غزة.


وقال مسؤولان إسرائيليان لـ«أكسيوس» إن سفير واشنطن في الأمم المتحدة مايك والتز، الذي زار إسرائيل هذا الأسبوع، أبلغ رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو ومسؤولين آخرين أن إدارة ترمب ستتولى قيادة قوة الأمن الخاصة في غزة من خلال تعيين لواء أمريكي برتبة نجمتين قائدا لها، مؤكدين أن والتز قال إنه يعرف الجنرال شخصيا، وأكد أنه شخص جاد للغاية.


وذكر مسؤولان أمريكيان أن الخطة تقضي بتعيين جنرال أمريكي لقيادة قوة الاستقرار الدولية، لكن مسؤولا في البيت الأبيض قال إنه لم تُتخذ أي قرارات نهائية أو تُعلن.


وأكد السفير الأمريكي لدى الأمم المتحدة مايك والتز أن المرحلة الثانية من خطة السلام الخاصة بقطاع غزة والتي طرحها الرئيس ترمب ستُعلن قريبًا، مبيناً أنه لا يمكن تحقيق السلام في غزة طالما استمرت حركة حماس في الوجود.


وأوضح ولتز خلال لقائه الرئيس الإسرائيلي إسحاق هرتسوغ أمس، أن تفاصيل المرحلة التالية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار يجري استكمالها حاليًا، وستتضمن نصًا صريحًا يؤكد أن حماس لا يمكن أن تكون جزءًا من مستقبل غزة.


وأضاف: «الرئيس ترمب كان واضحًا بأن ذلك سيحدث بطريقة سهلة أو صعبة، ولكن لن تكون هناك حماس بعد الآن».


ونصّت المرحلة الأولى من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الذي تمّ التوصل إليه بعد سنتين من حرب مدمّرة، على وقف الأعمال القتالية بين حماس وإسرائيل، وتبادل الرهائن الذين كانوا محتجزين في قطاع غزة ومعتقلين فلسطينيين في السجون الإسرائيلية، وانسحاب الجيش الإسرائيلي من المناطق المأهولة في القطاع، وتكثيف دخول المساعدات.