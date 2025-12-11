كشفت وسائل إعلام أمريكية، اليوم (الخميس)، أن الرئيس دونالد ترمب يخطط لتعيين جنرال أمريكي لقيادة قوة الاستقرار الدولية في قطاع غزة.
وقال مسؤولان إسرائيليان لـ«أكسيوس» إن سفير واشنطن في الأمم المتحدة مايك والتز، الذي زار إسرائيل هذا الأسبوع، أبلغ رئيس الوزراء بنيامين نتنياهو ومسؤولين آخرين أن إدارة ترمب ستتولى قيادة قوة الأمن الخاصة في غزة من خلال تعيين لواء أمريكي برتبة نجمتين قائدا لها، مؤكدين أن والتز قال إنه يعرف الجنرال شخصيا، وأكد أنه شخص جاد للغاية.
وذكر مسؤولان أمريكيان أن الخطة تقضي بتعيين جنرال أمريكي لقيادة قوة الاستقرار الدولية، لكن مسؤولا في البيت الأبيض قال إنه لم تُتخذ أي قرارات نهائية أو تُعلن.
وأكد السفير الأمريكي لدى الأمم المتحدة مايك والتز أن المرحلة الثانية من خطة السلام الخاصة بقطاع غزة والتي طرحها الرئيس ترمب ستُعلن قريبًا، مبيناً أنه لا يمكن تحقيق السلام في غزة طالما استمرت حركة حماس في الوجود.
وأوضح ولتز خلال لقائه الرئيس الإسرائيلي إسحاق هرتسوغ أمس، أن تفاصيل المرحلة التالية من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار يجري استكمالها حاليًا، وستتضمن نصًا صريحًا يؤكد أن حماس لا يمكن أن تكون جزءًا من مستقبل غزة.
وأضاف: «الرئيس ترمب كان واضحًا بأن ذلك سيحدث بطريقة سهلة أو صعبة، ولكن لن تكون هناك حماس بعد الآن».
ونصّت المرحلة الأولى من اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار الذي تمّ التوصل إليه بعد سنتين من حرب مدمّرة، على وقف الأعمال القتالية بين حماس وإسرائيل، وتبادل الرهائن الذين كانوا محتجزين في قطاع غزة ومعتقلين فلسطينيين في السجون الإسرائيلية، وانسحاب الجيش الإسرائيلي من المناطق المأهولة في القطاع، وتكثيف دخول المساعدات.
American media revealed today (Thursday) that President Donald Trump is planning to appoint an American general to lead the international stabilization force in the Gaza Strip.
Israeli officials told Axios that U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz, who visited Israel this week, informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials that the Trump administration will take charge of the special security force in Gaza by appointing a two-star American general as its commander, confirming that Waltz said he knows the general personally and emphasized that he is a very serious person.
Two American officials mentioned that the plan involves appointing an American general to lead the international stabilization force, but a White House official stated that no final decisions have been made or announced.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz confirmed that the second phase of the peace plan for the Gaza Strip proposed by President Trump will be announced soon, indicating that peace in Gaza cannot be achieved as long as Hamas continues to exist.
Waltz explained during his meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog yesterday that the details of the next phase of the ceasefire agreement are currently being finalized, and it will include explicit language stating that Hamas cannot be part of Gaza's future.
He added, "President Trump has been clear that this will happen in an easy or difficult way, but there will be no Hamas anymore."
The first phase of the ceasefire agreement, reached after two years of devastating war, stipulated a cessation of hostilities between Hamas and Israel, the exchange of hostages held in Gaza and Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, the withdrawal of the Israeli army from populated areas in the Strip, and the intensification of aid entry.