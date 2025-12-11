American media revealed today (Thursday) that President Donald Trump is planning to appoint an American general to lead the international stabilization force in the Gaza Strip.



Israeli officials told Axios that U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz, who visited Israel this week, informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials that the Trump administration will take charge of the special security force in Gaza by appointing a two-star American general as its commander, confirming that Waltz said he knows the general personally and emphasized that he is a very serious person.



Two American officials mentioned that the plan involves appointing an American general to lead the international stabilization force, but a White House official stated that no final decisions have been made or announced.



U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz confirmed that the second phase of the peace plan for the Gaza Strip proposed by President Trump will be announced soon, indicating that peace in Gaza cannot be achieved as long as Hamas continues to exist.



Waltz explained during his meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog yesterday that the details of the next phase of the ceasefire agreement are currently being finalized, and it will include explicit language stating that Hamas cannot be part of Gaza's future.



He added, "President Trump has been clear that this will happen in an easy or difficult way, but there will be no Hamas anymore."



The first phase of the ceasefire agreement, reached after two years of devastating war, stipulated a cessation of hostilities between Hamas and Israel, the exchange of hostages held in Gaza and Palestinian detainees in Israeli prisons, the withdrawal of the Israeli army from populated areas in the Strip, and the intensification of aid entry.