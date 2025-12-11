In an unprecedented ruling against a retired officer, a military court sentenced the former head of Pakistan's intelligence agency, Faiz Hamid, to 14 years in prison.



The Pakistani army clarified that its media wing reported in a statement that Hamid, who held his position during the tenure of the now-imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, was convicted of violating state secrets, abusing his authority, engaging in political activities, and causing unjust harm to individuals.



The army's statement explained that after lengthy and arduous legal proceedings, the court found Hamid guilty on all charges and sentenced him to 14 years of hard labor, with the ruling issued on December 11, 2025.



Hamid was a prominent supporter of Imran Khan, who was ousted from the premiership in a no-confidence vote after losing the army's support.



Hamid retired a few months after Khan's ousting and was a potential candidate for the position of Chief of Staff, but he was later accused of multiple violations of the Pakistan Army Act and stripped of all his ranks.



Hamid was known for his closeness to the Afghan Taliban, and just a few days after the group took power in Afghanistan in August 2021, Hamid stated that their return to power would be a good thing.