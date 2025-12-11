في حكم غير مسبوق ضد ضابط متقاعد، قضت محكمة عسكرية حكماً بالسجن 14 عاماً على الرئيس السابق لجهاز الاستخبارات الباكستاني، فايز حميد.


وأوضح الجيش الباكستاني أن جهاز الإعلام التابع له أفاد في بيان بأن حميد، الذي تولى منصبه خلال فترة رئيس الوزراء السابق المسجون حالياً عمران خان، أُدين بانتهاك أسرار الدولة، وإساءة استخدام سلطته، والانخراط في أنشطة سياسية، وإلحاق ضرر غير مبرر بأشخاص.


وأوضح بيان الجيش أنه وبعد إجراءات قانونية مطوّلة وشاقة، أدانت المحكمة حميد بجميع التهم وحكمت عليه بالسجن 14 عاماً مع الأشغال الشاقة، وصدر الحكم في 11 ديسمبر 2025.


كان حميد من أبرز مؤيدي عمران خان الذي أُطيح من رئاسة الوزراء في تصويت بحجب الثقة بعد فقدانه دعم الجيش.


تقاعد حميد بعد عدة أشهر من الإطاحة بعمران خان، وكان مرشحاً محتملاً لمنصب رئيس الأركان، لكنه أتهم لاحقاً بمخالفات متعددة لقانون الجيش الباكستاني، وجُرّد من جميع رتبه.


عُرف حميد بقربه من حركة طالبان الأفغانية، وبعد أيام قليلة من سيطرة الحركة على السلطة في أفغانستان خلال أغسطس 2021، صرح حميد بأن عودتها إلى الحكم ستكون أمراً جيداً.