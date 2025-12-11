في حكم غير مسبوق ضد ضابط متقاعد، قضت محكمة عسكرية حكماً بالسجن 14 عاماً على الرئيس السابق لجهاز الاستخبارات الباكستاني، فايز حميد.
وأوضح الجيش الباكستاني أن جهاز الإعلام التابع له أفاد في بيان بأن حميد، الذي تولى منصبه خلال فترة رئيس الوزراء السابق المسجون حالياً عمران خان، أُدين بانتهاك أسرار الدولة، وإساءة استخدام سلطته، والانخراط في أنشطة سياسية، وإلحاق ضرر غير مبرر بأشخاص.
وأوضح بيان الجيش أنه وبعد إجراءات قانونية مطوّلة وشاقة، أدانت المحكمة حميد بجميع التهم وحكمت عليه بالسجن 14 عاماً مع الأشغال الشاقة، وصدر الحكم في 11 ديسمبر 2025.
كان حميد من أبرز مؤيدي عمران خان الذي أُطيح من رئاسة الوزراء في تصويت بحجب الثقة بعد فقدانه دعم الجيش.
تقاعد حميد بعد عدة أشهر من الإطاحة بعمران خان، وكان مرشحاً محتملاً لمنصب رئيس الأركان، لكنه أتهم لاحقاً بمخالفات متعددة لقانون الجيش الباكستاني، وجُرّد من جميع رتبه.
عُرف حميد بقربه من حركة طالبان الأفغانية، وبعد أيام قليلة من سيطرة الحركة على السلطة في أفغانستان خلال أغسطس 2021، صرح حميد بأن عودتها إلى الحكم ستكون أمراً جيداً.
In an unprecedented ruling against a retired officer, a military court sentenced the former head of Pakistan's intelligence agency, Faiz Hamid, to 14 years in prison.
The Pakistani army clarified that its media wing reported in a statement that Hamid, who held his position during the tenure of the now-imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan, was convicted of violating state secrets, abusing his authority, engaging in political activities, and causing unjust harm to individuals.
The army's statement explained that after lengthy and arduous legal proceedings, the court found Hamid guilty on all charges and sentenced him to 14 years of hard labor, with the ruling issued on December 11, 2025.
Hamid was a prominent supporter of Imran Khan, who was ousted from the premiership in a no-confidence vote after losing the army's support.
Hamid retired a few months after Khan's ousting and was a potential candidate for the position of Chief of Staff, but he was later accused of multiple violations of the Pakistan Army Act and stripped of all his ranks.
Hamid was known for his closeness to the Afghan Taliban, and just a few days after the group took power in Afghanistan in August 2021, Hamid stated that their return to power would be a good thing.