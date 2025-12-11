The Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr. Badr Abdel Atti emphasized the importance of proceeding with the steps to form the Palestinian technocrat committee in preparation for the return of the Palestinian Authority to the Gaza Strip, affirming a firm rejection of any calls aimed at displacing Palestinians or changing the geographical and demographic status of the region.



During a phone call with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, Abdel Atti warned of the seriousness of the situation in the West Bank, amid the alarming rise in settler violence and the continued policies of land confiscation, stressing that this approach threatens to expand the circles of tension and imposes an urgent responsibility on the international community to intervene immediately to stop these violations and prevent the deterioration of the situation on the ground.



The Egyptian Foreign Ministry stated in a statement today (Thursday) that Minister Badr Abdel Atti received a phone call from Guterres, during which both sides discussed the developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and the international efforts being made to support the path of de-escalation and establish a ceasefire in Gaza and achieve calm in the West Bank.



Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ambassador Tamim Khalaf stated that Minister Abdel Atti reviewed during the call the diligent efforts being made by Egypt to support security and stability in the region, foremost among them the establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza, emphasizing the importance of adhering to the implementation of Security Council Resolution 2803 and the flow of humanitarian aid without restrictions, addressing the ongoing consultations to deploy an international stabilization force.



The Foreign Minister also expressed the importance of joint work to increase the volume of humanitarian aid in quantities that meet the needs of the Gaza Strip that enter the region daily, affirming the commitment to continue coordination with regional and international partners to support the rights of the Palestinian people and enable them to exercise their right to self-determination and establish their independent state.



He also stressed the role played by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in supporting Palestinian refugees, affirming that it is an irreplaceable role that cannot be dispensed with.