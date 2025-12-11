شدد وزير الخارجية المصري الدكتور بدر عبدالعاطي على أهمية المضي في خطوات تشكيل لجنة التكنوقراط الفلسطينية تمهيداً لعودة السلطة الفلسطينية إلى قطاع غزة، مؤكداً الرفض القاطع لأي دعوات تستهدف تهجير الفلسطينيين أو تغيير الوضعية الجغرافية والديموغرافية للقطاع.


وخلال اتصال هاتفي مع السكرتير العام للأمم المتحدة انطونيو غوتيريش، حذر عبدالعاطي من خطورة الأوضاع في الضفة الغربية، في ظل التصاعد المقلق لعنف المستوطنين واستمرار سياسات مصادرة الأراضي، مؤكداً أن هذا النهج يُنذر بتوسيع دوائر التوتر ويفرض مسؤولية عاجلة على المجتمع الدولي للتدخل الفوري لوقف هذه الانتهاكات ومنع تدهور الأوضاع على الأرض.


وذكرت وزارة الخارجية المصرية، في بيان لها اليوم (الخميس)، أن الوزير بدر عبدالعاطي تلقى اتصالاً هاتفياً من غوتيريش، إذ بحث الجانبان تطورات الأوضاع في الأراضي الفلسطينية المحتلة والجهود الدولية المبذولة لدعم مسار التهدئة وتثبيت وقف إطلاق النار في غزة وتحقيق التهدئة في الضفة الغربية.


وقال المتحدث باسم الخارجية المصرية السفير تميم خلاف إن الوزير عبدالعاطي استعرض خلال الاتصال الجهود الحثيثة التي تبذلها مصر لدعم الأمن والاستقرار بالمنطقة، وعلى رأسها تثبيت وقف إطلاق النار في غزة، مشددا على أهمية الالتزام بتنفيذ قرار مجلس الأمن 2803 وتدفق المساعدات الإنسانية دون قيود، متناولاً المشاورات الجارية لنشر قوة الاستقرار الدولية.


كما أعرب وزير الخارجية عن أهمية العمل المشترك لزيادة حجم المساعدات الإنسانية بكميات تلبي حاجات قطاع غزة التي تدخل القطاع يومياً، مؤكداً الحرص على مواصلة التنسيق مع الشركاء الإقليميين والدوليين لدعم حقوق الشعب الفلسطيني وتمكينه من ممارسه حقه في تقرير المصير وإقامة دولته المستقلة.


كما شدد على الدور الذي تضطلع به وكالة الأمم المتحدة لغوث وتشغيل اللاجئين «الأونروا» في دعم اللاجئين الفلسطينيين، مؤكداً أنه دور غير قابل للاستبدال ولا يمكن الاستغناء عنه.