شهدت أروقة البيت الأبيض في واشنطن سجالاً حاداً بين الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب ومراسلة قناة سي إن إن، تحول إلى مواجهة ساخرة ومتوترة أثارت اهتمام المتابعين على نطاق واسع.

بدأت المواجهة عندما سألت المراسلة ترمب عن سبب تكرار نشر فيديو يظهر استهداف قارب مشتبه به في تهريب المخدرات، فأجابها الرئيس الأمريكي سريعًا بنبرة استهزاء: «لا بد أنكِ من قناة سي إن إن»، وعندما أكدت ذلك، اكتفى بالقول: «أنا مصدوم».

لم يتوقف الأمر عند هذا الحد، إذ تابعت المراسلة بالقول إن أعضاء الكونغرس يعلقون على الموضوع، ليقطعها ترمب مستفسرًا: «عن أي أعضاء كونغرس تتحدثين؟ الديمقراطيون؟»، لتجيب بـ«نعم»، قبل أن يشن الرئيس هجومًا مباشرًا على القناة قائلاً: «تقصدين الأشخاص الذين تعملين لصالحهم؟ أنتم الذراع الإعلامية للحزب الديمقراطي.. شكراً لكم».

هذا المشهد الصحفي تحول إلى مادة دسمة لوسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث أعاد المغردون نشر مقاطع الفيديو والتعليقات، معبرين عن دهشتهم من ردود ترمب الحادة واستهزائه بالقناة، في وقت تتزايد فيه الانقسامات السياسية في أمريكا والتوتر بين الرئيس ووسائل الإعلام الكبرى.

واعتبر المراقبون أن هذه المواجهة لم تكن مجرد سجال عابر، بل رسالة قوية من ترمب لوسائل الإعلام، مؤكدين أن صراع السلطة والنفوذ الإعلامي ما زال يتصدر المشهد السياسي الأمريكي.