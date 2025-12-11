The White House corridors in Washington witnessed a heated exchange between U.S. President Donald Trump and a CNN correspondent, which turned into a sarcastic and tense confrontation that garnered widespread attention.

The confrontation began when the correspondent asked Trump why he kept sharing a video showing the targeting of a boat suspected of drug trafficking. The U.S. president quickly responded with a mocking tone, saying, "You must be from CNN." When she confirmed that, he simply replied, "I’m shocked."

The matter did not stop there, as the correspondent continued by saying that members of Congress were commenting on the issue, prompting Trump to interrupt her, asking, "Which members of Congress are you talking about? The Democrats?" She answered, "Yes," before the president launched a direct attack on the network, saying, "You mean the people you work for? You are the media arm of the Democratic Party... Thank you."

This journalistic scene turned into rich material for social media, where users shared video clips and comments, expressing their astonishment at Trump's sharp responses and his mockery of the network, at a time when political divisions in America and tensions between the president and major media outlets are on the rise.

Observers considered that this confrontation was not just a passing exchange, but a strong message from Trump to the media, emphasizing that the struggle for power and media influence continues to dominate the American political landscape.