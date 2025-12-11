A new study published today in the journal "Aging" has shown that dark chocolate may actually help extend lifespan, thanks to a natural compound found in cocoa called theobromine, which is the same compound that gives unsweetened chocolate its bitter taste.

Dark Chocolate Slows Aging



Researchers at King's College London analyzed health data from 1,669 individuals (509 of whom were from the British TwinsUK database, and 1,160 from the German KORA study), with an average age of 60 years and generally good health.

The scientists used two precise measures of biological age: chemical changes in DNA (Epigenetic clocks) and telomere length (the protective caps at the ends of chromosomes).

Study Results



The result was that individuals with higher levels of theobromine in their blood had a biological age significantly lower than their actual chronological age. After testing other compounds found in cocoa and coffee, it was determined that the anti-aging effect was specifically due to theobromine and not to other substances.

Professor Jordana Bell, the lead researcher, stated: "We are not telling people to eat more dark chocolate! But this study shows that everyday foods may hold secrets for living longer and healthier lives."

Theobromine is the main alkaloid in cocoa (present in much larger amounts than caffeine), and previous studies have linked it to numerous health benefits for humans, including: lowering blood pressure, improving blood flow, reducing the risk of heart disease, and protecting cognitive functions as one ages.

Researchers' Warning



The researchers warned that the benefit is limited to dark chocolate with a high cocoa content (70% or more), as milk chocolate contains very little theobromine, while white chocolate contains none at all. Even dark chocolate should be consumed in moderation due to its sugar and fat content.

Professor Bell added: "Theobromine levels vary depending on the type of chocolate and how it is made, but the rule is simple: the higher the solid cocoa content, the greater the health benefit."

This study is the first to directly establish a link between theobromine and the slowing of biological aging at the cellular level in humans, opening the door for future research that may use this compound in anti-aging treatments.