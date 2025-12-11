أظهرت دراسة جديدة نُشرت اليوم في مجلة «الشيخوخة» أن الشوكولاتة الداكنة قد تساعد فعلياً على إطالة العمر، وذلك بفضل مركب طبيعي موجود في الكاكاو يُدعى الثيوبرومين (Theobromine)، وهو نفس المركب الذي يعطي الشوكولاتة غير المحلاة طعمها المر.

الشوكولاتة الداكنة تبطئ الشيخوخة


الباحثون في كينغز كوليدج لندن حلّلوا بيانات صحية لـ1669 شخصاً (509 منهم من قاعدة بيانات التوائم البريطانية TwinsUK، و1160 من دراسة KORA الألمانية)، وكان متوسط أعمارهم 60 عاماً ويتمتعون بصحة جيدة عموماً.

واستخدم العلماء مقياسين دقيقين للعمر البيولوجي: التغيّرات الكيميائية على الحمض النووي (Epigenetic clocks)، طول التيلوميرات (الأغطية الواقية في نهايات الكروموسومات).

نتائج الدراسة


وكانت النتيجة أن الأشخاص الذين كانت مستويات الثيوبرومين في دمهم أعلى، كان عمرهم البيولوجي أقل من عمرهم الزمني الحقيقي بشكل ملحوظ، وبعد اختبار مركبات أخرى موجودة في الكاكاو والقهوة، تبيّن أن التأثير المضاد للشيخوخة يعود تحديداً إلى الثيوبرومين وليس إلى غيره.
وقالت البروفيسور جوردانا بيل، قائدة فريق البحث:«نحن لا نقول للناس: كلوا شوكولاتة داكنة أكثر! لكن هذه الدراسة تُظهر أن الأطعمة اليومية قد تحمل أسراراً لعيش حياة أطول وأصح».
الثيوبرومين هو القلويد الرئيسي في الكاكاو (موجود بكميات أكبر بكثير من الكافيين)، وكانت دراسات سابقة قد ربطته بفوائد صحية عديدة للإنسان منها: خفض ضغط الدم، تحسين تدفق الدم، تقليل مخاطر أمراض القلب، وحماية الوظائف الإدراكية مع التقدم في العمر.

تحذير الباحثين


وحذر الباحثون من أن الفائدة مقتصرة على الشوكولاتة الداكنة ذات نسبة الكاكاو العالية (70% فأكثر)، كما أن الشوكولاتة بالحليب تحتوي على كميات ضئيلة جداً من الثيوبرومين، في حين أن الشوكولاتة البيضاء لا تحتوي عليه أصلاً، وحتى الشوكولاتة الداكنة يجب تناولها باعتدال بسبب السكر والدهون.

وأضافت البروفيسور بيل: «نسبة الثيوبرومين تختلف حسب نوع الشوكولاتة وطريقة تصنيعها، لكن القاعدة بسيطة: كلما زاد محتوى الكاكاو الصلب، زادت الفائدة الصحية».

الدراسة تُعد الأولى التي تثبت ارتباط الثيوبرومين مباشرة بإبطاء الشيخوخة البيولوجية على مستوى الخلايا البشرية، مما يفتح الباب أمام أبحاث مستقبلية قد تُستخدم هذا المركب في علاجات مكافحة الشيخوخة.