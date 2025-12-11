أثارت عملية سحب ونقل سيارة رولز رويس سعودية فاخرة ضجة واسعة في لندن بعد أن أزالها مجلس مدينة وستمنستر من ساحة غروفينور، في حملة صارمة ضد وقوف السيارات الفارهة بشكل غير قانوني.
السيارة الزرقاء الفاخرة التي تُقدر قيمتها بنحو 250 ألف جنيه إسترليني، تم رفعها في الهواء عبر "مركبة نقل" لنقلها إلى موقع آخر يبعد شوارع عدة، بعد أن ثبت فشل محاولات إصدار إشعارات الغرامات بحق مالكها، الذين لم تُحدث الغرامات السابقة أثراً يُذكر عليه بحسب المجلس المحلي في وستمنستر.
وجاءت الحملة بعد شكاوى السكان حول ركن السيارات على الأرصفة أمام فندق «شانسيري روزوود»، الكائن في موقع السفارة الأمريكية السابقة، حيث تسببت السيارات الفارهة في عرقلة حركة المشاة.
وعلّق ماكس سوليفان عضو مجلس المحلي في وستمنستر على الحادثة، قائلاً: «لن نتسامح مع ركن السيارات بشكل خطر على الأرصفة، سواء كانت دراجة صغيرة أو لامبورغيني فاخرة. المشاة يجب أن يتحركوا بأمان».
وأشار المجلس إلى أن حملات النقل واستخدام وكالات خاصة تأتي بعد أن ثبت أن معظم السيارات الفارهة المسجلة في الخارج (ومنها رولز رويس ولامبورغيني) لا تتأثر بالغرامات المرورية التقليدية، ما دفع السلطات لاتخاذ إجراءات صارمة بحقها.
وأصبح المشهد حديث وسائل الإعلام ومواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث تداول النشطاء صور السيارة الفاخرة وهي معلقة في الهواء، مع تعليقات ساخرة تنتقد سلوك بعض مالكي السيارات الفارهة.
