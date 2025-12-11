The process of towing and transporting a luxurious Saudi Rolls Royce car caused a wide stir in London after it was removed by the Westminster City Council from Grosvenor Square, in a strict campaign against illegal parking of luxury vehicles.

The blue luxury car, estimated to be worth around £250,000, was lifted into the air by a "towing vehicle" to be taken to another location several streets away, after attempts to issue penalty notices to its owner had failed, as previous fines had little effect on them according to the local council in Westminster.

The campaign came after complaints from residents about cars parking on the sidewalks in front of the "Chancery Rosewood" hotel, located at the site of the former U.S. embassy, where luxury vehicles were obstructing pedestrian traffic.

Max Sullivan, a member of the Westminster local council, commented on the incident, saying: "We will not tolerate dangerous parking on the sidewalks, whether it’s a small bike or a luxury Lamborghini. Pedestrians must be able to move safely."

The council noted that the towing campaigns and the use of private agencies come after it was found that most luxury cars registered abroad (including Rolls Royces and Lamborghinis) are not affected by traditional traffic fines, prompting authorities to take strict measures against them.

The scene became the talk of the media and social media, as activists shared images of the luxury car hanging in the air, along with sarcastic comments criticizing the behavior of some luxury car owners.