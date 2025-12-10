Dallah Hospital in Khobar has added a new precedent to its record of medical achievements, as the medical team received a 72-year-old patient who had been suffering from chronic urinary retention and deteriorating kidney functions due to severe prostate enlargement, which forced him to rely continuously on catheterization and frequent emergency visits.

Under the leadership of consultant urologist and laser and reconstructive surgery specialist Dr. Abdullah Mousa Al-Zahrani, the first laser prostatectomy using the HoLEP technique was performed at Dallah Hospital in Khobar, a technique considered one of the latest and most precise advancements in the surgical treatment of prostate enlargement globally.

The procedure was conducted endoscopically without any external surgical incision, while preserving the integrity of the urinary sphincter and bladder, and opting for spinal anesthesia in consideration of the patient's health condition and affected kidney functions.

The operation was completely successful, thank God, and the results were good; the team was able to remove the catheter in less than 24 hours, allowing the patient to urinate normally for the first time in months, with a noticeable improvement in kidney functions.

It is worth mentioning that Dallah Health provides services to more than 4 million patients annually through a wide network of hospitals and specialized clinics, in addition to home care services. Relying on an experienced team and a select group of specialized doctors, Dallah Health operates according to the highest standards of quality and patient safety, and is committed to the human and professional values that have made it the primary reference for trusted healthcare in the Kingdom.