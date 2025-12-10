أضاف مستشفى دلة الخبر سابقة جديدة إلى سجل إنجازاته الطبية، إذ استقبل الفريق الطبي مريضاً يبلغ من العمر 72 عاماً، كان يعاني لفترة من احتباس بولي مزمن وتدهور في وظائف الكلى بسبب تضخم شديد في البروستاتا، ما أجبره على الاعتماد المستمر على القسطرة وتكرار زيارات الطوارئ.

وبقيادة ستشاري جراحة المسالك البولية وجراحات الليزر والترميم الدكتور عبدالله موسى الزهراني، تم إجراء أول عملية استئصال للبروستاتا بالليزر بتقنية الهوليب (HoLEP) في مستشفى دلة الخبر، وهي تقنية تُعد من أحدث وأدق ما وصلت إليه جراحات تضخم البروستاتا عالمياً.

وأُجريت العملية عبر المنظار دون أي شق جراحي خارجي، مع الحفاظ على سلامة الصمام البولي والمثانة، واختيار التخدير النصفي مراعاةً لحالة المريض الصحية ووظائف الكلى المتأثرة.

تكللت العملية بالنجاح الكامل ولله الحمد، وكانت نتائجها جيدة؛ إذ تمكّن الفريق من إزالة القسطرة خلال أقل من 24 ساعة، ليعود المريض للتبول بصورة طبيعية لأول مرة منذ أشهر، مع تحسن واضح في وظائف الكلى.

يذكر أن دلّة الصحية تقدّم خدماتها لأكثر من 4 ملايين مراجع سنوياً من خلال شبكة واسعة من المستشفيات والعيادات التخصصية، إضافة إلى خدمات الرعاية المنزلية. وبالاعتماد على فريق متمرس ونخبة من الأطباء المتخصصين، تعمل دلّة الصحية وفقاً لأعلى معايير الجودة وسلامة المرضى، وتحرص على القيم الإنسانية والمهنية، التي جعلتها المرجع الأول للرعاية الصحية الموثوقة في المملكة.