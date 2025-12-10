شاعر غنائي مصري يتهم أحمد سعد بسرقة ألحان أغنية شهيرة لعمرو دياب

The Egyptian lyricist Khaled Taj El-Din accused the artist Ahmed Saad of imitating the melody of the song "Baba" by Amr Diab in his new song "Ya Halila," considering this a violation of intellectual property rights.



Sarcastic Comment

Taj El-Din posted a sarcastic comment on his official Facebook account saying: "Ahmed Saad made a song called Baba Ma Yins W... and took Amr's voice and sang Ya Halila Ahla Leila Leila."

Silence in the Face of Accusations

For their part, neither Amr Diab nor Ahmed Saad has responded to these accusations so far, and neither has issued any clarification regarding the similarity between the two songs.



Upcoming Concerts

In a different context, the superstar is preparing to hold a massive public concert in Kuwait on Thursday, December 11, amidst expectations of a large audience and many surprises at the event.

Successful Concert Tour

Amr Diab also shone last night in a grand concert at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi for one of the largest real estate companies, in a lavish evening attended by a select group of community stars and businessmen.

During the concert, the superstar presented a bouquet of his most famous songs, which the audience interacted with through applause and singing, as he opened the evening with "Ya Ana Ya La," before igniting the atmosphere with his new and old songs.

Anticipated Concert for Ahmed Saad

Meanwhile, Ahmed Saad will hold a new concert next Sunday as part of the concerts in the City of Obour, featuring Lebanese star Lola Jafan.