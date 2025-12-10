اتهم الشاعر الغنائي المصري خالد تاج الدين الفنان أحمد سعد بتقليد لحن أغنية «بابا» للفنان عمرو دياب في أغنيته الجديدة «يا حليلة»، معتبرًا ذلك تعديًا على حقوق الملكية الفكرية.
شاعر غنائي مصري يتهم أحمد سعد بسرقة ألحان أغنية شهيرة لعمرو دياب

تعليق ساخر

ونشر تاج الدين تعليقًا ساخرًا على حسابه الرسمي في فيسبوك قائلاً: «أحمد سعد عمل أغنية بابا ماينص ون.. وشال صوت عمرو وغنى يا حليلة أحلى ليلة الليلة».

الصمت أمام الاتهامات

ومن جانبه، لم يرد كل من عمرو دياب وأحمد سعد حتى الآن على هذه الاتهامات، ولم يصدر أي منهما توضيحًا حول مدى التشابه بين الأغنيتين.
شاعر غنائي مصري يتهم أحمد سعد بسرقة ألحان أغنية شهيرة لعمرو دياب

حفلات قادمة

وفي سياق مختلف، يستعد الهضبة لإحياء حفل ضخم جماهيري في الكويت يوم الخميس الموافق 11ديسمبر، وسط توقع حضور جماهيري ضخم بالإضافة إلى العديد من المفاجآت يشهدها الحفل.

جولة حفلات ناجحة

كما تألق عمرو دياب مساء أمس في حفل ضخم داخل قصر الإمارات في أبوظبي لصالح إحدى كبرى شركات العقارات، في سهرة فاخرة حضرها نخبة من نجوم المجتمع ورجال لأعمال.

وقدم الهضبة خلال الحفل باقة من أشهر أغانيه التي تفاعل معها الحضور بالتصفيق والغناء، حيث افتتح السهرة بـ «يا أنا يا لا»، قبل أن يشعل الأجواء بأغانيه الحديثة والقديمة.

حفل منتظر لأحمد سعد

بينما يحيي أحمد سعد مساء يوم الأحد القادم حفلاً جديداً ضمن حفلات مدينة العبور وبمشاركة النجمة اللبنانية لولا جفان.