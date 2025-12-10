شاعر غنائي مصري يتهم أحمد سعد بسرقة ألحان أغنية شهيرة لعمرو دياب

اتهم الشاعر الغنائي المصري خالد تاج الدين الفنان أحمد سعد بتقليد لحن أغنية «بابا» للفنان عمرو دياب في أغنيته الجديدة «يا حليلة»، معتبرًا ذلك تعديًا على حقوق الملكية الفكرية.
تعليق ساخر
ونشر تاج الدين تعليقًا ساخرًا على حسابه الرسمي في فيسبوك قائلاً: «أحمد سعد عمل أغنية بابا ماينص ون.. وشال صوت عمرو وغنى يا حليلة أحلى ليلة الليلة».
الصمت أمام الاتهامات
ومن جانبه، لم يرد كل من عمرو دياب وأحمد سعد حتى الآن على هذه الاتهامات، ولم يصدر أي منهما توضيحًا حول مدى التشابه بين الأغنيتين.
حفلات قادمة
وفي سياق مختلف، يستعد الهضبة لإحياء حفل ضخم جماهيري في الكويت يوم الخميس الموافق 11ديسمبر، وسط توقع حضور جماهيري ضخم بالإضافة إلى العديد من المفاجآت يشهدها الحفل.
جولة حفلات ناجحة
كما تألق عمرو دياب مساء أمس في حفل ضخم داخل قصر الإمارات في أبوظبي لصالح إحدى كبرى شركات العقارات، في سهرة فاخرة حضرها نخبة من نجوم المجتمع ورجال لأعمال.
وقدم الهضبة خلال الحفل باقة من أشهر أغانيه التي تفاعل معها الحضور بالتصفيق والغناء، حيث افتتح السهرة بـ «يا أنا يا لا»، قبل أن يشعل الأجواء بأغانيه الحديثة والقديمة.
حفل منتظر لأحمد سعد
بينما يحيي أحمد سعد مساء يوم الأحد القادم حفلاً جديداً ضمن حفلات مدينة العبور وبمشاركة النجمة اللبنانية لولا جفان.
The Egyptian lyricist Khaled Taj El-Din accused the artist Ahmed Saad of imitating the melody of the song "Baba" by Amr Diab in his new song "Ya Halila," considering this a violation of intellectual property rights.
Sarcastic Comment
Taj El-Din posted a sarcastic comment on his official Facebook account saying: "Ahmed Saad made a song called Baba Ma Yins W... and took Amr's voice and sang Ya Halila Ahla Leila Leila."
Silence in the Face of Accusations
For their part, neither Amr Diab nor Ahmed Saad has responded to these accusations so far, and neither has issued any clarification regarding the similarity between the two songs.
Upcoming Concerts
In a different context, the superstar is preparing to hold a massive public concert in Kuwait on Thursday, December 11, amidst expectations of a large audience and many surprises at the event.
Successful Concert Tour
Amr Diab also shone last night in a grand concert at the Emirates Palace in Abu Dhabi for one of the largest real estate companies, in a lavish evening attended by a select group of community stars and businessmen.
During the concert, the superstar presented a bouquet of his most famous songs, which the audience interacted with through applause and singing, as he opened the evening with "Ya Ana Ya La," before igniting the atmosphere with his new and old songs.
Anticipated Concert for Ahmed Saad
Meanwhile, Ahmed Saad will hold a new concert next Sunday as part of the concerts in the City of Obour, featuring Lebanese star Lola Jafan.