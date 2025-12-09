أعلن المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم (الثلاثاء)، الإنذار الأحمر على منطقة القصيم، محذراً من أمطار غزيرة متوقعة بمشيئة الله تبدأ من الساعة 7 مساء اليوم وتنتهي غداً الأربعاء الساعة 10 صباحاً.
وأشار المركز إلى أن الإنذار يشمل كلاً من (أبانات - الخبراء - الرس - الفوارة - النبهانية - رياض الخبراء - ضرية - عقلة الصقور - الأسياح - البدائع - البكيرية - الثامرية - الشماسية - العمار - المذنب - بريدة - عنيزة - عيون الجواء).
وأوضح المركز أن التأثيرات المصاحبة للحالة المطرية تشمل رياحاً شديدة السرعة وانعداماً في مدى الرؤية الأفقية وتساقط البرد، إضافة إلى جريان السيول وصواعق رعدية.
The National Center of Meteorology announced today (Tuesday) a red alert for the Al-Qassim region, warning of heavy rains expected, God willing, starting from 7 PM today until tomorrow, Wednesday, at 10 AM.
The center indicated that the alert includes the following areas: (Abanah - Al-Khubar - Al-Rass - Al-Fawarah - Al-Nabhaniyah - Riyadh Al-Khubar - Dharia - Uqlat Al-Suqur - Al-Asyah - Al-Badae - Al-Buqayriyah - Al-Thamariyah - Al-Shamasiyah - Al-Amar - Al-Mudhnib - Buraydah - Unayzah - Uyun Al-Jawah).
The center clarified that the accompanying effects of the rainy condition include strong winds, a lack of horizontal visibility, hail, as well as flash floods and thunderstorms.