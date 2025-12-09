أعلن المركز الوطني للأرصاد اليوم (الثلاثاء)، الإنذار الأحمر على منطقة القصيم، محذراً من أمطار غزيرة متوقعة بمشيئة الله تبدأ من الساعة 7 مساء اليوم وتنتهي غداً الأربعاء الساعة 10 صباحاً.

وأشار المركز إلى أن الإنذار يشمل كلاً من (أبانات - الخبراء - الرس - الفوارة - النبهانية - رياض الخبراء - ضرية - عقلة الصقور - الأسياح - البدائع - البكيرية - الثامرية - الشماسية - العمار - المذنب - بريدة - عنيزة - عيون الجواء).

وأوضح المركز أن التأثيرات المصاحبة للحالة المطرية تشمل رياحاً شديدة السرعة وانعداماً في مدى الرؤية الأفقية وتساقط البرد، إضافة إلى جريان السيول وصواعق رعدية.