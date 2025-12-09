The National Center of Meteorology announced today (Tuesday) a red alert for the Al-Qassim region, warning of heavy rains expected, God willing, starting from 7 PM today until tomorrow, Wednesday, at 10 AM.

The center indicated that the alert includes the following areas: (Abanah - Al-Khubar - Al-Rass - Al-Fawarah - Al-Nabhaniyah - Riyadh Al-Khubar - Dharia - Uqlat Al-Suqur - Al-Asyah - Al-Badae - Al-Buqayriyah - Al-Thamariyah - Al-Shamasiyah - Al-Amar - Al-Mudhnib - Buraydah - Unayzah - Uyun Al-Jawah).

The center clarified that the accompanying effects of the rainy condition include strong winds, a lack of horizontal visibility, hail, as well as flash floods and thunderstorms.