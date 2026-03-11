A house in Cairo witnessed a shocking family tragedy that stunned the Egyptian public, after marital disputes led to the death of a woman at the hands of her husband, following her attempt to put sleeping pills in his drink.

Investigations revealed that the wife (M.A.) had been absent from home for long periods and returned a few days ago with bruises after being involved in a disturbing altercation outside the house. While preparing her husband's drink, she attempted to put sleeping pills in it, which was witnessed by their eldest daughter, who immediately informed her father.

In a violent and immediate reaction, the husband assaulted his wife with a wooden stick, a "broom handle," striking her all over her body, claiming it was to discipline her and prevent her from going out. Despite the intervention of the two daughters and their attempts to calm the situation, the wife succumbed to her injuries the following morning due to severe injuries, which included fractures to her jaw and ribs and acute internal bleeding.

The forensic report confirmed that the death resulted from acute hemorrhagic shock, while investigations verified the incident and the weapon used in the crime. The court stated in its ruling that the evidence, from police investigations, witness testimonies, and forensic reports, confirmed the assault without the intent to kill, sentencing the husband to one year in prison with hard labor.

The incident sparked shock on social media platforms, with calls for awareness of the dangers of family disputes and the prevalence of domestic violence.