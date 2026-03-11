شهد أحد منازل القاهرة مأساة عائلية صادمة صدمت الشارع المصري، بعدما أدت خلافات زوجية إلى وفاة سيدة على يد زوجها، بعد أن حاولت وضع منوم في مشروبه.

وكشفت التحقيقات أن الزوجة (م.ع) كانت غائبة عن المنزل لفترات طويلة، وعادت قبل أيام مصابة بكدمات إثر تعرضها لمشاجرة مزعجة خارج المنزل. وعند إعدادها مشروب زوجها، حاولت وضع أقراص منومة فيه، وهو ما شاهدته ابنتهما الكبرى، فأبلغت والدها مباشرة.

وفي رد فعل عنيف وفوري، تعدى الزوج على زوجته بالضرب باستخدام عصا خشبية «يد مكنسة»، على مختلف أنحاء جسدها، بحجة تأديبها ومنعها من الخروج. وعلى الرغم من تدخل الابنتين ومحاولة تهدئة الموقف، فارقت الزوجة حياتها صباح اليوم التالي نتيجة الإصابات البالغة، التي شملت كسوراً في الفك والأضلاع ونزيفاً داخلياً حاداً.

وأكد تقرير الطب الشرعي أن الوفاة ناجمة عن صدمة نزفية حادة، بينما ثبتت التحريات صحة الواقعة وأداة الجريمة. وأوضحت المحكمة في حيثيات حكمها أن الأدلة، من تحريات الشرطة وأقوال الشهود وتقارير الطب الشرعي، أكدت التعدي بالضرب دون توافر نية القتل، فقضت بمعاقبة الزوج بالحبس سنة مع الشغل.

وأثارت الحادثة صدمة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، مع دعوات للوعي بخطورة الخلافات الأسرية والإفراط في العنف المنزلي.