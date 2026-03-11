شهد أحد منازل القاهرة مأساة عائلية صادمة صدمت الشارع المصري، بعدما أدت خلافات زوجية إلى وفاة سيدة على يد زوجها، بعد أن حاولت وضع منوم في مشروبه.
وكشفت التحقيقات أن الزوجة (م.ع) كانت غائبة عن المنزل لفترات طويلة، وعادت قبل أيام مصابة بكدمات إثر تعرضها لمشاجرة مزعجة خارج المنزل. وعند إعدادها مشروب زوجها، حاولت وضع أقراص منومة فيه، وهو ما شاهدته ابنتهما الكبرى، فأبلغت والدها مباشرة.
وفي رد فعل عنيف وفوري، تعدى الزوج على زوجته بالضرب باستخدام عصا خشبية «يد مكنسة»، على مختلف أنحاء جسدها، بحجة تأديبها ومنعها من الخروج. وعلى الرغم من تدخل الابنتين ومحاولة تهدئة الموقف، فارقت الزوجة حياتها صباح اليوم التالي نتيجة الإصابات البالغة، التي شملت كسوراً في الفك والأضلاع ونزيفاً داخلياً حاداً.
وأكد تقرير الطب الشرعي أن الوفاة ناجمة عن صدمة نزفية حادة، بينما ثبتت التحريات صحة الواقعة وأداة الجريمة. وأوضحت المحكمة في حيثيات حكمها أن الأدلة، من تحريات الشرطة وأقوال الشهود وتقارير الطب الشرعي، أكدت التعدي بالضرب دون توافر نية القتل، فقضت بمعاقبة الزوج بالحبس سنة مع الشغل.
وأثارت الحادثة صدمة على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، مع دعوات للوعي بخطورة الخلافات الأسرية والإفراط في العنف المنزلي.
A house in Cairo witnessed a shocking family tragedy that stunned the Egyptian public, after marital disputes led to the death of a woman at the hands of her husband, following her attempt to put sleeping pills in his drink.
Investigations revealed that the wife (M.A.) had been absent from home for long periods and returned a few days ago with bruises after being involved in a disturbing altercation outside the house. While preparing her husband's drink, she attempted to put sleeping pills in it, which was witnessed by their eldest daughter, who immediately informed her father.
In a violent and immediate reaction, the husband assaulted his wife with a wooden stick, a "broom handle," striking her all over her body, claiming it was to discipline her and prevent her from going out. Despite the intervention of the two daughters and their attempts to calm the situation, the wife succumbed to her injuries the following morning due to severe injuries, which included fractures to her jaw and ribs and acute internal bleeding.
The forensic report confirmed that the death resulted from acute hemorrhagic shock, while investigations verified the incident and the weapon used in the crime. The court stated in its ruling that the evidence, from police investigations, witness testimonies, and forensic reports, confirmed the assault without the intent to kill, sentencing the husband to one year in prison with hard labor.
The incident sparked shock on social media platforms, with calls for awareness of the dangers of family disputes and the prevalence of domestic violence.