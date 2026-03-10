«في أول ظهور رسمي».. هبة السيسي تكشف لأول مرة تفاصيل إصابتها بمرض السرطان

The Egyptian artist and media personality Heba El-Sisi revealed details about her battle with cancer, discussing her treatment experience over the past few months, after recently appearing completely bald, a moment that sparked widespread interaction and great sympathy from the audience across social media platforms.

Beginning of the Treatment Journey

Heba El-Sisi explained during her talk in a viral video during her first official appearance at an event that she discovered her illness about six months ago, after which she underwent surgery at the beginning of this year, before starting chemotherapy as part of an ongoing treatment plan.

Chemotherapy Sessions

She noted that she has received two sessions of chemotherapy so far, while four more sessions remain, confirming that her health condition is stable at the moment despite the challenges of the experience and the side effects associated with the treatment, including hair loss.

Continuous Communication with the Audience

Heba El-Sisi is keen to keep her audience updated on the developments of her health condition through social media, as she appeared in a video she posted on the "Instagram" app after shaving her head completely, affirming her commitment to continue her treatment journey following the surgery she underwent after discovering the illness.