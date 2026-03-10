كشفت الفنانة والإعلامية المصرية هبة السيسي تفاصيل إصابتها بمرض السرطان، متحدثة عن تجربتها مع العلاج خلال الأشهر الماضية، وذلك بعد ظهورها أخيرا حليقة الرأس بالكامل، في لحظة أثارت تفاعلًا واسعًا وتعاطفًا كبيرًا من الجمهور عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.

بداية رحلة العلاج

وأوضحت هبة السيسي، خلال حديثها في مقطع فيديو متداول في أول ظهور رسمي بأحد الاحتفالات، أنها اكتشفت إصابتها بالمرض منذ نحو ستة أشهر، لتخضع بعدها لعملية جراحية مع بداية العام الحالي، قبل أن تبدأ مراحل العلاج الكيماوي ضمن خطة علاجية مستمرة.

«في أول ظهور رسمي».. هبة السيسي تكشف لأول مرة تفاصيل إصابتها بمرض السرطان

جلسات العلاج الكيماوي

وأشارت إلى أنها تلقت حتى الآن جلستين من العلاج الكيماوي، بينما لا تزال أمامها أربع جلسات أخرى، مؤكدة أن حالتها الصحية مستقرة في الوقت الحالي رغم صعوبة التجربة والآثار الجانبية المصاحبة للعلاج، ومن بينها تساقط الشعر.

تواصل مستمر مع الجمهور

وتحرص هبة السيسي على إطلاع جمهورها بشكل مستمر على تطورات حالتها الصحية عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث ظهرت في مقطع فيديو نشرته عبر تطبيق «إنستغرام» بعد إزالة شعرها بالكامل، مؤكدة استمرارها في رحلة العلاج عقب العملية الجراحية التي خضعت لها بعد اكتشاف المرض.