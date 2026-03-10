«في أول ظهور رسمي».. هبة السيسي تكشف لأول مرة تفاصيل إصابتها بمرض السرطان

كشفت الفنانة والإعلامية المصرية هبة السيسي تفاصيل إصابتها بمرض السرطان، متحدثة عن تجربتها مع العلاج خلال الأشهر الماضية، وذلك بعد ظهورها أخيرا حليقة الرأس بالكامل، في لحظة أثارت تفاعلًا واسعًا وتعاطفًا كبيرًا من الجمهور عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي.
بداية رحلة العلاج
وأوضحت هبة السيسي، خلال حديثها في مقطع فيديو متداول في أول ظهور رسمي بأحد الاحتفالات، أنها اكتشفت إصابتها بالمرض منذ نحو ستة أشهر، لتخضع بعدها لعملية جراحية مع بداية العام الحالي، قبل أن تبدأ مراحل العلاج الكيماوي ضمن خطة علاجية مستمرة.
جلسات العلاج الكيماوي
وأشارت إلى أنها تلقت حتى الآن جلستين من العلاج الكيماوي، بينما لا تزال أمامها أربع جلسات أخرى، مؤكدة أن حالتها الصحية مستقرة في الوقت الحالي رغم صعوبة التجربة والآثار الجانبية المصاحبة للعلاج، ومن بينها تساقط الشعر.
تواصل مستمر مع الجمهور
وتحرص هبة السيسي على إطلاع جمهورها بشكل مستمر على تطورات حالتها الصحية عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، حيث ظهرت في مقطع فيديو نشرته عبر تطبيق «إنستغرام» بعد إزالة شعرها بالكامل، مؤكدة استمرارها في رحلة العلاج عقب العملية الجراحية التي خضعت لها بعد اكتشاف المرض.
The Egyptian artist and media personality Heba El-Sisi revealed details about her battle with cancer, discussing her treatment experience over the past few months, after recently appearing completely bald, a moment that sparked widespread interaction and great sympathy from the audience across social media platforms.
Beginning of the Treatment Journey
Heba El-Sisi explained during her talk in a viral video during her first official appearance at an event that she discovered her illness about six months ago, after which she underwent surgery at the beginning of this year, before starting chemotherapy as part of an ongoing treatment plan.
Chemotherapy Sessions
She noted that she has received two sessions of chemotherapy so far, while four more sessions remain, confirming that her health condition is stable at the moment despite the challenges of the experience and the side effects associated with the treatment, including hair loss.
Continuous Communication with the Audience
Heba El-Sisi is keen to keep her audience updated on the developments of her health condition through social media, as she appeared in a video she posted on the "Instagram" app after shaving her head completely, affirming her commitment to continue her treatment journey following the surgery she underwent after discovering the illness.