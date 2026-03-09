The Ministry of Education emphasized the importance of adhering to age groups during electronic registration,

The ministry confirmed that compliance with the legal age contributes to organizing admissions and ensures that every student receives an educational environment suitable for their age and cognitive needs, especially for the age groups allowed to register electronically for the first grade of primary school and the kindergarten stage for the upcoming academic year while adhering to the legal age for admission according to the Gregorian calendar.

According to the Ministry of Education, regarding the first grade of primary school, it clarified that children who have completed 6 years or more before August 24, 2020, fall within the first category for regular admission.

The second category includes children under 6 years old with a margin of up to 90 days, that is, from August 25, 2020, to November 22, 2020, provided that the student has completed a full year in kindergarten. Regarding the kindergarten stage, the ministry indicated that registration for level one "KG1" is available for children born from August 24, 2022, to August 24, 2023, while level two "KG2" includes children born between August 25, 2021, and August 25, 2022. Level three "KG3" includes children born from August 25, 2020, to August 24, 2021, ensuring that the age requirements for all stages are met.