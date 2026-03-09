شددت وزارة التعليم على أهمية التقيد بالفئات العمرية خلال التسجيل الإلكتروني،

أكدت الوزارة أن الالتزام بالسن النظامي يسهم في تنظيم القبول ويضمن حصول كل طالب على البيئة التعليمية المناسبة لاحتياجاته العمرية والمعرفية، خصوصاً للفئات العمرية المسموح لها بالتسجيل الإلكتروني في الصف الأول الابتدائي ومرحلة رياض الأطفال للعام الدراسي القادم مع الالتزام بالسن النظامي للقبول وفق التقويم الميلادي.

وطبقاً لوزارة التعليم، بالنسبة للصف الأول الابتدائي، أوضحت أن الأطفال الذين أتموا 6 سنوات أو أكثر قبل يوم 24 أغسطس 2020م يدخلون ضمن الفئة الأولى للقبول النظامي.

أما الفئة الثانية فتضم الأطفال الأقل من 6 سنوات بفارق يصل إلى 90 يومًا، أي من 25 أغسطس 2020م وحتى 22 نوفمبر 2020م، بشرط أن يكون الطالب قد أتم سنة كاملة في مرحلة رياض الأطفال، وفي ما يتعلق بمرحلة رياض الأطفال، بينت الوزارة أن التسجيل في المستوى الأول «KG1» متاح للأطفال من مواليد 24 أغسطس 2022م حتى 24 أغسطس 2023م، بينما يشمل المستوى الثاني «KG2» الأطفال المولودين بين 25 أغسطس 2021م و25 أغسطس 2022م، أما المستوى الثالث «KG3» فيتضمن الأطفال من مواليد 25 أغسطس 2020م وحتى 24 أغسطس 2021م، بما يضمن استيفاء الشروط العمرية لجميع المراحل.