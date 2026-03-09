شددت وزارة التعليم على أهمية التقيد بالفئات العمرية خلال التسجيل الإلكتروني،
أكدت الوزارة أن الالتزام بالسن النظامي يسهم في تنظيم القبول ويضمن حصول كل طالب على البيئة التعليمية المناسبة لاحتياجاته العمرية والمعرفية، خصوصاً للفئات العمرية المسموح لها بالتسجيل الإلكتروني في الصف الأول الابتدائي ومرحلة رياض الأطفال للعام الدراسي القادم مع الالتزام بالسن النظامي للقبول وفق التقويم الميلادي.
وطبقاً لوزارة التعليم، بالنسبة للصف الأول الابتدائي، أوضحت أن الأطفال الذين أتموا 6 سنوات أو أكثر قبل يوم 24 أغسطس 2020م يدخلون ضمن الفئة الأولى للقبول النظامي.
أما الفئة الثانية فتضم الأطفال الأقل من 6 سنوات بفارق يصل إلى 90 يومًا، أي من 25 أغسطس 2020م وحتى 22 نوفمبر 2020م، بشرط أن يكون الطالب قد أتم سنة كاملة في مرحلة رياض الأطفال، وفي ما يتعلق بمرحلة رياض الأطفال، بينت الوزارة أن التسجيل في المستوى الأول «KG1» متاح للأطفال من مواليد 24 أغسطس 2022م حتى 24 أغسطس 2023م، بينما يشمل المستوى الثاني «KG2» الأطفال المولودين بين 25 أغسطس 2021م و25 أغسطس 2022م، أما المستوى الثالث «KG3» فيتضمن الأطفال من مواليد 25 أغسطس 2020م وحتى 24 أغسطس 2021م، بما يضمن استيفاء الشروط العمرية لجميع المراحل.
The Ministry of Education emphasized the importance of adhering to age groups during electronic registration,
The ministry confirmed that compliance with the legal age contributes to organizing admissions and ensures that every student receives an educational environment suitable for their age and cognitive needs, especially for the age groups allowed to register electronically for the first grade of primary school and the kindergarten stage for the upcoming academic year while adhering to the legal age for admission according to the Gregorian calendar.
According to the Ministry of Education, regarding the first grade of primary school, it clarified that children who have completed 6 years or more before August 24, 2020, fall within the first category for regular admission.
The second category includes children under 6 years old with a margin of up to 90 days, that is, from August 25, 2020, to November 22, 2020, provided that the student has completed a full year in kindergarten. Regarding the kindergarten stage, the ministry indicated that registration for level one "KG1" is available for children born from August 24, 2022, to August 24, 2023, while level two "KG2" includes children born between August 25, 2021, and August 25, 2022. Level three "KG3" includes children born from August 25, 2020, to August 24, 2021, ensuring that the age requirements for all stages are met.