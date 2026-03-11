The Ambassador of Bahrain to the United Nations, Abdullah Abdulatif Abdullah, revealed today (Wednesday) a draft resolution presented by his country on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and Jordan to the United Nations Security Council for a vote this afternoon, New York time.



He conveyed the news on his account on "X," quoting the Bahraini ambassador as saying that the draft resolution includes three main elements, the foremost of which is the strongest condemnation of Iran's horrific attacks, which constitute a violation of international law and a serious threat to international peace and security, as well as a call for an end to Iranian hostilities and provocations, including the use of proxies.



The third demand emphasized the necessity of denouncing Iran's deliberate targeting of innocent civilians and civilian objects, as well as the attacks and threats to the Strait of Hormuz and the international maritime navigation system.