كشف سفير البحرين في الأمم المتحدة عبدالله عبداللطيف عبدالله اليوم (الأربعاء) عن مشروع قرار قدمته بلاده نيابة عن دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي والأردن إلى مجلس الأمن الدولي للتصويت عليه بعد ظهر اليوم بتوقيت نيويورك.


ونقل أخبار الأمم المتحدة على حسابه في «إكس» عن سفير البحرين قوله: إن مشروع القرار يتضمن 3 عناصر رئيسية والتي في مقدمتها الإدانة بأشد العبارات لهجمات إيران المروعة التي تعد انتهاكاً للقانون الدولي وتهديداً خطيراً للسلم والأمن الدوليين، والمطالبة بوقف الأعمال العدائية الإيرانية، ووقف الاستفزازات من إيران بما في ذلك استخدام الوكلاء.


وشدد المطلب الثالث على ضرورة التنديد بالاستهداف المتعمد من إيران للمدنيين الأبرياء والأعيان المدنية والهجمات والتهديدات لمضيق هرمز ومنظومة الملاحة البحرية الدولية.