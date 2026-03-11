Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah discussed with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio the ongoing brutal Iranian attacks on the Kingdom and the countries of the region, and exchanged views on this matter to contribute to maintaining the security of the Kingdom and the safety of its citizens and residents.

During a phone call with his American counterpart, the Foreign Minister expressed the Kingdom's welcome for the U.S. designation of the Muslim Brotherhood branch in Sudan as a terrorist organization, reiterating the Kingdom's support for anything that achieves stability and prosperity in the region.