بحث وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، مع وزير خارجية الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ماركو روبيو، استمرار الاعتداءات الإيرانية الغاشمة على المملكة ودول المنطقة، وتبادل الرؤى حيالها بما يُسهم في الحفاظ على أمن المملكة وسلامة المواطنين والمقيمين فيها،

وعبّر وزير الخارجية خلال اتصال هاتفي أجراه بنظيره الأمريكي عن ترحيب المملكة بتصنيف الولايات المتحدة لفرع الإخوان المسلمين في السودان جماعةً إرهابية، مجددًا دعم المملكة لكل مايحقق استقرار المنطقة وازدهارها.