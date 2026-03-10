Statements from Iranian officials reveal a contradiction regarding the possibility of halting the fighting, as Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected stopping the war, considering that negotiations with Washington "are not up for discussion," while his deputy Kazem Gharib Abadi conditioned any agreement to ceasefire with the United States and Israel on providing clear security guarantees as a fundamental requirement.



Commitments to Prevent Repeated Aggressions



In statements to the Iranian newspaper "Shargh," published today (Tuesday), Abadi confirmed that "any truce or end to the war must be accompanied by commitments to prevent repeated aggressions against Iran," warning that the absence of such guarantees makes discussions about a ceasefire "meaningless."



The Iranian official emphasized that his country was not the party that initiated any military action, pointing out that the missile attacks carried out by his country were in the context of legitimate self-defense, based on the provisions of Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.



The Deputy Foreign Minister revealed that the past few days have witnessed active diplomatic efforts led by China, Russia, and France, along with several regional countries, to mediate and bring the views of the concerned parties closer together.



Continued Missile Attacks



For his part, the Iranian Foreign Minister stated today (Tuesday) that the plans of the United States and Israel to change the regime in Iran have failed, confirming that his country is prepared to continue missile attacks "as long as necessary." He ruled out any negotiations following U.S. President Donald Trump's statement that the war with Iran would end "soon."



Araghchi told PBS News: "We are ready to continue missile strikes against them as long as necessary and whenever necessary," noting that negotiations with the United States "are no longer on the table" in Tehran.



The Foreign Minister stressed that negotiating with the Americans is not on the current agenda, recalling that Iran has a "very bitter experience" in dealing with them.



He clarified in his statements that it is too early for the new Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei to make any public statements regarding talks with the United States, indicating that his speeches and comments will be issued later.



Araghchi added that the slowdown or halt in oil transport in the region is not due to Iran, but rather a result of the attacks and aggressions launched by Israel and the United States, which have made the entire region unsafe.



He explained that this situation has caused fears among oil tankers about passing through the Strait of Hormuz, adding: "We have not closed the strait, nor are we preventing anyone from sailing in it," pointing out that the American and Israeli strikes have repercussions on the entire international community, not just on Iran alone.