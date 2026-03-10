تكشف تصريحات المسؤولين الإيرانيين عن تناقض بشأن إمكانية وقف القتال، فوزير الخارجية عباس عراقجي رفض وقف الحرب، معتبرا أن التفاوض مع واشنطن «ليس مطروحاً للنقاش»، في حين اشترط نائبه كاظم غريب آبادي، توفير ضمانات أمنية واضحة كشرط أساسي لأي موافقة على وقف إطلاق النار مع الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل.


تعهدات بعدم تكرار الاعتداءات


وفي تصريحات لصحيفة «شرق» الإيرانية، الصادرة، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أكد آبادي، أن «أي هدنة أو إنهاء للحرب يجب أن يرافقه تعهدات بعدم تكرار الاعتداءات على إيران»، محذراً من أن غياب مثل هذه الضمانات يجعل الحديث عن وقف إطلاق النار «لا معنى له».


وشدد المسؤول الإيراني على أن بلاده لم تكن الطرف البادئ بأي عمل حربي، لافتا إلى أن الهجمات الصاروخية التي نفذتها بلاده، جاءت في إطار الدفاع الشرعي عن النفس، استنادا إلى أحكام المادة 51 من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة.


وكشف نائب وزير الخارجية أن الأيام القليلة الماضية شهدت مساعي دبلوماسية نشطة قادتها كل من الصين وروسيا وفرنسا، إلى جانب عدد من الدول الإقليمية، للتوسط لتقريب وجهات النظر بين الأطراف المعنية.


مواصلة الهجمات الصاروخية


من جانبه، اعتبر وزير الخارجية الإيراني، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن خطط أمريكا وإسرائيل لتغيير النظام في إيران فشلت، مؤكداً أن بلاده مستعدة لمواصلة الهجمات الصاروخية «طالما كان ذلك ضرورياً». واستبعد إجراء أي محادثات بعد تصريح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب بأن الحرب مع إيران ستنتهي «قريباً».


وقال عراقجي لقناة «بي بي إس نيوز» الأمريكية: «نحن على استعداد لمواصلة الضربات الصاروخية ضدهم طالما كان ذلك ضرورياً وكلما كان ذلك ضرورياً»، لافتا إلى أن المفاوضات مع الولايات المتحدة «لم تعد مطروحة» لدى طهران.


وشدد وزير الخارجية على أن التفاوض مع الأمربكيين ليس على جدول الأعمال حالياً، مستذكراً أن إيران لديها «تجربة مريرة للغاية» في التعامل معهم.


وأوضح في تصريحاته أنه من السابق لأوانه أن يدلي المرشد الأعلى الجديد مجتبى خامنئي بأي تصريحات علنية بشأن المحادثات مع الولايات المتحدة، مشيراً إلى أن خطاباته وتعليقاته ستصدر لاحقاً.


وأضاف عراقجي أن تباطؤ أو توقف نقل النفط في المنطقة ليس بسبب إيران، بل نتيجة الهجمات والاعتداءات التي شنتها إسرائيل والولايات المتحدة، والتي جعلت المنطقة بأكملها غير آمنة.


وأوضح أن هذا الوضع سبب مخاوف ناقلات النفط من المرور عبر مضيق هرمز، مضيفاً: «لم نغلق المضيق، ولا نمنع أحداً من الإبحار فيه»، مشيراً إلى أن الضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية لها تبعات على المجتمع الدولي بأسره وليس على إيران وحدها.