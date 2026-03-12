في أول رسالة منسوبة إليه منذ تعيينه مرشداً أعلى لإيران خلفاً لوالده علي خامنئي، الذي قُتل في غارة أمريكية أواخر فبراير الماضي، اختار مجتبى خامنئي أن يطل على الإيرانيين والعالم بطريقة غير تقليدية: رسالة مكتوبة فقط.

غياب الظهور المرئي للمرشد الجديد، في لحظة مفصلية تمر بها إيران، قد يفتح باباً واسعاً من التكهنات حول حالته الصحية، وقدرته على ممارسة مهامه، بل وحتى حول حقيقة بقائه على قيد الحياة.

فالرسالة التي تضمنت تهديدات بالانتقام ومواصلة الحرب، لم تُرفق بأي خطاب مصور أو تسجيل صوتي، وهو أمر غير مألوف في تقاليد القيادة الإيرانية، خصوصاً في الظروف الأمنية والسياسية الحساسة.

تقارير عن إصابة خلال الغارة

التكهنات لم تأتِ من فراغ، فمصدر مطلع أفاد لوسائل الإعلام بأن مجتبى خامنئي أصيب بكسر في القدم وجروح طفيفة خلال اليوم الأول من الحرب.

ووفق المصدر، فإن المرشد الإيراني الجديد، البالغ من العمر 56 عاماً، تعرض أيضاً لكدمة حول عينه اليسرى إضافة إلى جروح سطحية في الوجه.

وفي السياق ذاته، نقلت صحيفة «الغارديان» عن السفير الإيراني لدى قبرص علي رضا سالاريان أن مجتبى خامنئي كان ضمن الموقع الذي استهدفته الغارة الجوية التي أسفرت عن مقتل والده وعدد من أفراد العائلة.

هذه المعلومات عززت فرضية أن غياب الظهور العلني قد يكون مرتبطاً بإصابة جسدية خطيرة تمنعه من الظهور.

خطاب تصعيدي رغم الغموض

رغم الغموض المحيط بظهوره، حملت الرسالة المنسوبة إليه نبرة تصعيدية واضحة، إذ أكد مجتبى خامنئي أن إيران ستواصل استهداف القواعد الأمريكية في المنطقة، مشدداً على أن بلاده لن تتخلى عن «الثأر لدماء الشهداء».

كما أعلن استمرار إغلاق مضيق هرمز إذا استمرت الضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية، مع الإشارة إلى إمكانية فتح جبهات أخرى في المنطقة.

وفي الوقت ذاته حاول توجيه رسالة مزدوجة إلى دول الجوار، قائلاً إن إيران تسعى إلى إقامة علاقات صداقة معها، لكنها تستهدف فقط القواعد العسكرية الأمريكية.

لماذا لم يظهر؟

في العادة، تلجأ الأنظمة السياسية إلى الظهور المباشر للقادة في أوقات الأزمات لإظهار السيطرة والطمأنينة.

لكن في حالة مجتبى خامنئي حدث العكس تماماً، فبدلاً من خطاب متلفز، اكتفت طهران بنشر نص مكتوب، ما فتح المجال لعدة تفسيرات منها: احتمال إصابته بشكل يمنع ظهوره حالياً، أو وجود اعتبارات أمنية تمنع الكشف عن مكانه، أو محاولة المؤسسة الحاكمة إدارة المرحلة الانتقالية بحذر شديد.

شائعات تصل إلى حد التشكيك في حياته

في الفضاء الرقمي، ذهبت بعض التكهنات إلى أبعد من ذلك، فقد تداولت حسابات عديدة فرضيات تشكك في صحة التقارير الرسمية، بل ذهب بعضها إلى القول إن المرشد الجديد قد يكون قُتل أو أصيب إصابة بالغة تمنع ظهوره.

وتغذي هذه الشكوك حادثة سابقة وقعت يوم اغتيال المرشد السابق علي خامنئي، حين نشر الإعلام الإيراني خبراً مضللاً عن خطاب مرتقب للمرشد، قبل أن يتبين لاحقاً عدم صحته.

هذه الواقعة جعلت كثيرين يتعاملون بحذر مع الروايات الرسمية الصادرة من طهران.

أزمة شرعية في اللحظة الأخطر

بعيداً عن صحة تلك التكهنات، فإن غياب الظهور العلني للمرشد الجديد يضع القيادة الإيرانية أمام تحدٍ سياسي وإعلامي كبير.

فإيران تخوض حرباً مفتوحة، وتشهد انتقالاً حساساً في أعلى هرم السلطة، بينما الزعيم الجديد لا يظهر أمام شعبه أو أمام العالم.

وفي أنظمة تقوم على الرمزية الدينية والسياسية لشخص المرشد، يصبح الحضور الشخصي للقائد جزءاً من معادلة الشرعية والهيبة.وبين روايات الإصابة، والتكهنات حول صحته، والشائعات التي تتحدث عن سيناريوهات أكثر غموضاً، يبقى السؤال الذي يتردد في الأوساط السياسية والإعلامية: أين مجتبى خامنئي، ولماذا لا يظهر؟