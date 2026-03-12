في أول رسالة منسوبة إليه منذ تعيينه مرشداً أعلى لإيران خلفاً لوالده علي خامنئي، الذي قُتل في غارة أمريكية أواخر فبراير الماضي، اختار مجتبى خامنئي أن يطل على الإيرانيين والعالم بطريقة غير تقليدية: رسالة مكتوبة فقط.
غياب الظهور المرئي للمرشد الجديد، في لحظة مفصلية تمر بها إيران، قد يفتح باباً واسعاً من التكهنات حول حالته الصحية، وقدرته على ممارسة مهامه، بل وحتى حول حقيقة بقائه على قيد الحياة.
فالرسالة التي تضمنت تهديدات بالانتقام ومواصلة الحرب، لم تُرفق بأي خطاب مصور أو تسجيل صوتي، وهو أمر غير مألوف في تقاليد القيادة الإيرانية، خصوصاً في الظروف الأمنية والسياسية الحساسة.
تقارير عن إصابة خلال الغارة
التكهنات لم تأتِ من فراغ، فمصدر مطلع أفاد لوسائل الإعلام بأن مجتبى خامنئي أصيب بكسر في القدم وجروح طفيفة خلال اليوم الأول من الحرب.
ووفق المصدر، فإن المرشد الإيراني الجديد، البالغ من العمر 56 عاماً، تعرض أيضاً لكدمة حول عينه اليسرى إضافة إلى جروح سطحية في الوجه.
وفي السياق ذاته، نقلت صحيفة «الغارديان» عن السفير الإيراني لدى قبرص علي رضا سالاريان أن مجتبى خامنئي كان ضمن الموقع الذي استهدفته الغارة الجوية التي أسفرت عن مقتل والده وعدد من أفراد العائلة.
هذه المعلومات عززت فرضية أن غياب الظهور العلني قد يكون مرتبطاً بإصابة جسدية خطيرة تمنعه من الظهور.
خطاب تصعيدي رغم الغموض
رغم الغموض المحيط بظهوره، حملت الرسالة المنسوبة إليه نبرة تصعيدية واضحة، إذ أكد مجتبى خامنئي أن إيران ستواصل استهداف القواعد الأمريكية في المنطقة، مشدداً على أن بلاده لن تتخلى عن «الثأر لدماء الشهداء».
كما أعلن استمرار إغلاق مضيق هرمز إذا استمرت الضربات الأمريكية والإسرائيلية، مع الإشارة إلى إمكانية فتح جبهات أخرى في المنطقة.
وفي الوقت ذاته حاول توجيه رسالة مزدوجة إلى دول الجوار، قائلاً إن إيران تسعى إلى إقامة علاقات صداقة معها، لكنها تستهدف فقط القواعد العسكرية الأمريكية.
لماذا لم يظهر؟
في العادة، تلجأ الأنظمة السياسية إلى الظهور المباشر للقادة في أوقات الأزمات لإظهار السيطرة والطمأنينة.
لكن في حالة مجتبى خامنئي حدث العكس تماماً، فبدلاً من خطاب متلفز، اكتفت طهران بنشر نص مكتوب، ما فتح المجال لعدة تفسيرات منها: احتمال إصابته بشكل يمنع ظهوره حالياً، أو وجود اعتبارات أمنية تمنع الكشف عن مكانه، أو محاولة المؤسسة الحاكمة إدارة المرحلة الانتقالية بحذر شديد.
شائعات تصل إلى حد التشكيك في حياته
في الفضاء الرقمي، ذهبت بعض التكهنات إلى أبعد من ذلك، فقد تداولت حسابات عديدة فرضيات تشكك في صحة التقارير الرسمية، بل ذهب بعضها إلى القول إن المرشد الجديد قد يكون قُتل أو أصيب إصابة بالغة تمنع ظهوره.
وتغذي هذه الشكوك حادثة سابقة وقعت يوم اغتيال المرشد السابق علي خامنئي، حين نشر الإعلام الإيراني خبراً مضللاً عن خطاب مرتقب للمرشد، قبل أن يتبين لاحقاً عدم صحته.
هذه الواقعة جعلت كثيرين يتعاملون بحذر مع الروايات الرسمية الصادرة من طهران.
أزمة شرعية في اللحظة الأخطر
بعيداً عن صحة تلك التكهنات، فإن غياب الظهور العلني للمرشد الجديد يضع القيادة الإيرانية أمام تحدٍ سياسي وإعلامي كبير.
فإيران تخوض حرباً مفتوحة، وتشهد انتقالاً حساساً في أعلى هرم السلطة، بينما الزعيم الجديد لا يظهر أمام شعبه أو أمام العالم.
وفي أنظمة تقوم على الرمزية الدينية والسياسية لشخص المرشد، يصبح الحضور الشخصي للقائد جزءاً من معادلة الشرعية والهيبة.وبين روايات الإصابة، والتكهنات حول صحته، والشائعات التي تتحدث عن سيناريوهات أكثر غموضاً، يبقى السؤال الذي يتردد في الأوساط السياسية والإعلامية: أين مجتبى خامنئي، ولماذا لا يظهر؟
In his first message attributed to him since his appointment as Supreme Leader of Iran following the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an American raid at the end of February, Mojtaba Khamenei chose to address Iranians and the world in an unconventional way: a written message only.
The absence of a visual appearance by the new leader at a pivotal moment for Iran may open the door to wide speculation about his health, his ability to perform his duties, and even the reality of his survival.
The message, which included threats of retaliation and the continuation of war, was not accompanied by any video or audio recording, which is unusual in Iranian leadership traditions, especially in sensitive security and political circumstances.
Reports of Injury During the Raid
The speculation did not arise from nowhere, as a knowledgeable source informed the media that Mojtaba Khamenei sustained a foot fracture and minor injuries on the first day of the war.
According to the source, the new Iranian leader, who is 56 years old, also suffered a bruise around his left eye in addition to superficial facial injuries.
In the same context, the Guardian reported that the Iranian ambassador to Cyprus, Ali Reza Salarian, stated that Mojtaba Khamenei was at the site targeted by the air raid that resulted in the death of his father and several family members.
This information reinforced the hypothesis that the absence of public appearances may be linked to a serious physical injury preventing him from appearing.
Escalatory Speech Despite Ambiguity
Despite the ambiguity surrounding his appearance, the message attributed to him carried a clear escalatory tone, as Mojtaba Khamenei confirmed that Iran would continue to target American bases in the region, emphasizing that his country would not abandon "the revenge for the blood of the martyrs."
He also announced the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz if American and Israeli strikes persisted, indicating the possibility of opening other fronts in the region.
At the same time, he attempted to send a dual message to neighboring countries, stating that Iran seeks to establish friendly relations with them, but it only targets American military bases.
Why Has He Not Appeared?
Typically, political regimes resort to direct appearances by leaders during crises to demonstrate control and reassurance.
However, in the case of Mojtaba Khamenei, the opposite occurred; instead of a televised address, Tehran opted to publish a written text, opening the door to several interpretations, including: the possibility of an injury preventing his appearance at present, or security considerations preventing the disclosure of his location, or an attempt by the ruling institution to manage the transitional phase with extreme caution.
Rumors Reaching the Point of Doubting His Life
In the digital space, some speculations went even further, as numerous accounts circulated hypotheses questioning the validity of official reports, with some even suggesting that the new leader may have been killed or sustained a severe injury preventing his appearance.
These doubts are fueled by a previous incident that occurred on the day of the assassination of former leader Ali Khamenei, when Iranian media published misleading news about an anticipated speech by the leader, only to later reveal its inaccuracy.
This incident led many to treat official narratives from Tehran with caution.
Legitimacy Crisis at the Most Critical Moment
Regardless of the validity of those speculations, the absence of public appearances by the new leader places the Iranian leadership before a significant political and media challenge.
Iran is engaged in an open war and is undergoing a sensitive transition at the highest levels of power, while the new leader does not appear before his people or the world.
In systems based on the religious and political symbolism of the leader's persona, the personal presence of the leader becomes part of the equation of legitimacy and prestige. Amidst narratives of injury, speculations about his health, and rumors discussing more ambiguous scenarios, the question reverberating in political and media circles remains: Where is Mojtaba Khamenei, and why does he not appear?