In his first message attributed to him since his appointment as Supreme Leader of Iran following the death of his father, Ali Khamenei, who was killed in an American raid at the end of February, Mojtaba Khamenei chose to address Iranians and the world in an unconventional way: a written message only.

The absence of a visual appearance by the new leader at a pivotal moment for Iran may open the door to wide speculation about his health, his ability to perform his duties, and even the reality of his survival.

The message, which included threats of retaliation and the continuation of war, was not accompanied by any video or audio recording, which is unusual in Iranian leadership traditions, especially in sensitive security and political circumstances.

Reports of Injury During the Raid

The speculation did not arise from nowhere, as a knowledgeable source informed the media that Mojtaba Khamenei sustained a foot fracture and minor injuries on the first day of the war.

According to the source, the new Iranian leader, who is 56 years old, also suffered a bruise around his left eye in addition to superficial facial injuries.

In the same context, the Guardian reported that the Iranian ambassador to Cyprus, Ali Reza Salarian, stated that Mojtaba Khamenei was at the site targeted by the air raid that resulted in the death of his father and several family members.

This information reinforced the hypothesis that the absence of public appearances may be linked to a serious physical injury preventing him from appearing.

Escalatory Speech Despite Ambiguity

Despite the ambiguity surrounding his appearance, the message attributed to him carried a clear escalatory tone, as Mojtaba Khamenei confirmed that Iran would continue to target American bases in the region, emphasizing that his country would not abandon "the revenge for the blood of the martyrs."

He also announced the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz if American and Israeli strikes persisted, indicating the possibility of opening other fronts in the region.

At the same time, he attempted to send a dual message to neighboring countries, stating that Iran seeks to establish friendly relations with them, but it only targets American military bases.

Why Has He Not Appeared?

Typically, political regimes resort to direct appearances by leaders during crises to demonstrate control and reassurance.

However, in the case of Mojtaba Khamenei, the opposite occurred; instead of a televised address, Tehran opted to publish a written text, opening the door to several interpretations, including: the possibility of an injury preventing his appearance at present, or security considerations preventing the disclosure of his location, or an attempt by the ruling institution to manage the transitional phase with extreme caution.

Rumors Reaching the Point of Doubting His Life

In the digital space, some speculations went even further, as numerous accounts circulated hypotheses questioning the validity of official reports, with some even suggesting that the new leader may have been killed or sustained a severe injury preventing his appearance.

These doubts are fueled by a previous incident that occurred on the day of the assassination of former leader Ali Khamenei, when Iranian media published misleading news about an anticipated speech by the leader, only to later reveal its inaccuracy.

This incident led many to treat official narratives from Tehran with caution.

Legitimacy Crisis at the Most Critical Moment

Regardless of the validity of those speculations, the absence of public appearances by the new leader places the Iranian leadership before a significant political and media challenge.

Iran is engaged in an open war and is undergoing a sensitive transition at the highest levels of power, while the new leader does not appear before his people or the world.

In systems based on the religious and political symbolism of the leader's persona, the personal presence of the leader becomes part of the equation of legitimacy and prestige. Amidst narratives of injury, speculations about his health, and rumors discussing more ambiguous scenarios, the question reverberating in political and media circles remains: Where is Mojtaba Khamenei, and why does he not appear?