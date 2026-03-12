أعلنت الهيئة العامة للعقار عن بدء أعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار لـ(459،517) قطعة عقارية في مناطق الرياض ومكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، ابتداءً من يوم الأحد 15 فبراير 2026م، الموافق 26 رمضان 1447هـ، وحتى نهاية يوم الخميس 18 يونيو 2026، الموافق 3 محرم 1448هـ.
وأوضحت أنّ الأحياء المستفيدة من السجل العقاري في هذه المرحلة بمنطقة الرياض في محافظة القصب تشمل: (حي النزهة، حي الديرة، حي الشفا، حي العزيزية، حي الخالدية، حي الياسمين، حي النهضة، حي الفيصلية، حي الشرفية، حي الصناعية)، فيما يشمل التسجيل الأحياء التالية في محافظة ثادق: (حي مخطط تنظيم الأراضي البيضاء، حي مخطط تنظيم الأراضي الواقعة شرق المخطط 87، حي الجامعة، حي الوادي، حي اليرموك، حي العقيق، حي مخطط تنظيم الأراضي الحكومية الواقعة شرق المخطط المعتمد 152 ببلدة رغبة، حي مخطط تنظيم الأراضي البيضاء، حي الملك عبدالله، حي مخطط تنظيم المنطقة الصناعية بثادق، حي مخطط تنظيم الأراضي الحكومية الواقعة شمال المخطط المعتمد رقم 152 ببلدة رغبة، حي مخطط تنظيم أحواش الأغنام وسوق الأعلاف والشعير بمحافظة ثادق، حي النخيل، حي العزيزية، حي الفيصلية، حي الخالدية، حي مخطط تنظيم الأراضي الواقعة شرق المخطط 242، حي الخالدية الشرقي، حي مخطط تهذيب المخطط رقم 133 ببلدة الرويضة بثادق، حي الجنادرية، حي مخطط تنظيم الأراضي الحكومية الواقعة شمال المخطط المعتمد 1/ث/1412) فيما يبدأ التسجيل بالأحياء التالية في محافظة مرات: (حي النخيل، حي الروابي، حي الدار البيضاء بأثيثية، حي الملك سلمان، حي الديرة القديمة بثرمداء، حي الملك عبدالله، حي الفيصلية، حي الدوائر الحكومية، حي النخيل بثرمداء، حي الملك سلمان بأثيثيه، حي الخالدية، حي العلاوة، حي الندى، حي اليمامة، حي السبخة، حي الربوة، حي الحزم، حي الملك عبدالله بأثيثيه، حي العزيزية، حي العطيفة، حي الديرة القديمة بمرات، حي مانح، حي مخطط رقم 653، حي الغدير، حي سوق الماشية، حي الصحن، حي قرطبة، حي بهدي، حي مخطط رقم 1452، حي المدرجية، حي الشفاء، حي كميت، حي المنطقة الصناعية، حي المروج، حي العزيزية بثرمداء، حي الربيع، حي الملك فهد، حي الصناعية بثرمداء، حي المنطقة المركزية، حي الإسكان الخيري) كما سيبدأ التسجيل في عدد من القطع العقارية في محافظة حريملاء.
وفي منطقة مكة المكرمة يشمل التسجيل الأحياء التالية في محافظة جدة: (حي الكرامة، حي العدل، حي السهل، جزء من حي المحجر، حي الأثير، حي السنابل، حي صناعي، حي الهدا، حي السليمانية، جزء من حي الرحاب، جزء من حي النزهة، حي الفيصلية، حي الزهراء، حي المرسى، حي المجد، حي الهجرة، حي سليتة، حي طابة، حي الوداد، حي بلدة ثول، حي جوهرة ثول، حي الواحة، حي السامر، حي الأصيل، حي الشروق، جزء من حي الفلاح، جزء من حي الربوه، جزء من حي النزهة، حي السروات، جزء من حي التضامن، حي القرينية، حي الرغامة، حي الجوهرة، حي أم السلم، حي العليا، حي المرسلات، حي المسرة، حي الأمير عبدالمجيد، حي المستقبل، حي أبو جعالة، حي البوادي، حي البساتين، حي الرابية، حي الشرقية، حي قباء، حي المعيلية، حي الوسامي، حي الشرائع، حي حكومي، حي المودة، حي الصفوة، جزء من حي بني مالك، حي بريمان، حي النخيل، حي الرحمانية، حي القوس، حي المنتزه، حي الرواسي، حي الحمدانية، حي الحفنة، جزء من حي الصناعية، حي المنتزهات، حي الأجاويد، حي الأمير فواز الشمالي، حي الضاحية، جزء من حي بترومين، حي المليساء، حي الفضيلة، جزء من حي النزلة الشرقية، حي العسيلة، جزء من حي القوس، حي الصفا، حي النعيم، جزء من حي أبحر الجنوبية، حي البهجة، حي الحرة، حي ترفيهي، حي الوئام، حي الوسام، حي الكورنيش، حي الندى، حي الجامعة، جزء من حي أم حبلين الغربية، حي الحفنة، حي الصفحة، حي المروة، حي أم حبلين الشرقية، حي الحجاز، جزء من حي العزيزية، حي الوفاء، جزء من حي الأصالة، حي الفاروق، حي المحاميد، جزء من حي الثغر، حي الساحل، جزء من حي الوادي، حي الروابي، حي الجوهرة، جزء من حي الفيحاء، حي مدائن الفهد، جزء من حي الخمرة، جزء من حي الجامعة، حي جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز، جزء من حي العزيزية، حي الشاطئ، جزء من حي المرجان، حي الفرقان، حي أم سدرة، حي الازدهار، حي البيان، جزء من حي طيبة، حي التوفيق، حي رضوى، حي الرياض، حي صناعي، حي الأجواد، حي البدور، حي مريخ، حي البشائر، حي الفروسية، جزء من حي النسيم، حي المنار، جزء من حي الشرفية، حي اليرموك، حي الشفا، حي حكومي، حي كتانة، حي الفضل، حي الأمير فواز الجنوبي، حي المحجر، حي الوزيرية، جزء من حي غليل، جزء من حي التعاون، حي السرور، حي البركة، جزء من حي الربوة، حي المحمدية، حي النهضة، حي الحرازات، حي المعرفة، حي الهزاعية، حي البوادر، حي المرج، حي العلاء، حي العشيرية، حي المجامع، حي المزيرعة، حي العويجاء، جزء من حي الصالحية، حي الكوثر، جزء من حي الرحاب، جزء من حي أبحر الشمالية، جزء من حي مشرفة حي التلال، حي العسلاء).
فيما يبدأ التسجيل بالأحياء التالية في مدينة مكة المكرمة: (جزء من حي الفرقان، جزء من حي الكعكية، جزء من حي الفتح، جزء من حي الهجرة، جزء من حي التنعيم، جزء من حي النسيم، جزء من حي النوارية، جزء من حي السنابل، جزء من حي البحيرات، جزء من حي الهجرة، جزء من حي العقبة الشمالي، جزء من حي العكيشية، جزء من حي النوارية، جزء من حي السوق الصغير، جزء من حي البحيرات، جزء من حي طيبة، جزء من حي الروابي، جزء من حي العمرة، جزء من حي الجودرية الجديد، جزء من حي الحديبية، جزء من حي العمرة، جزء من حي كدي) كما سيبدأ التسجيل بالأحياء التالية في محافظة الجموم (جزء من حي السدر، جزء من حي الشهداء) ويبدأ التسجيل في جزء من حي السلام في محافظة بحرة.
فيما سيبدأ التسجيل بالأحياء التالية في منطقة المدينة المنورة في محافظة المدينة المنورة (جزء من حي الجصة، جزء من حي رهط، جزء من حي الجابرة، جزء من حي سد الغابة، جزء من حي القبيبة، جزء من حي وادي الحمض، جزء من حي الصادقية، جزء من حي الغابة، جزء من حي وادي مذينب، جزء من حي الشافية، جزء من حي الروض، جزء من حي وعيرة، جزء من حي المطار، جزء من حي القبيبة، جزء من حي جبل عير، حي السكب، حي الظبي).
فيما سيبدأ التسجيل في عدد من القطع العقارية في محافظة الحناكية، مبينةً بأنَّ اختيار الأحياء تم وفق معايير محددة، وسيتم الإعلان تباعًا عن بقية المناطق والمحافظات والأحياء التي ستخضع لأعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار في مختلف مناطق المملكة خلال الفترات القادمة.
وأشارت هيئة العقار إلى أنَّ التسجيل الأول للعقارات في هذه المناطق والأحياء سيكون مُتاحًا عن طريق منصة السجل العقاري الإلكترونية https://rer.sa، أو عن طريق مراكز الخدمة، مفيدةً أنّ التسجيل العيني يشترط وجود صك ملكية مستوفِ للمتطلبات النظامية لإتمام عملية التسجيل.
ودعت الهيئة ملاَّك العقارات في المناطق والأحياء الخاضعة للتسجيل العيني إلى التحقق من صك ملكية العقار وتوفر الاشتراطات اللازمة استعدادًا لبدء التسجيل، ويمكن الاستفسار عن خطوات التسجيل من خلال المنصات الرسمية للهيئة أو عن طريق الاتصال على مركز خدمة العملاء 199002.
وابتداءً من الموعد الـمُحدد لبدء التسجيل سيصدر «رقم عقار» وصك تسجيل ملكية لكل وحدة عقارية يتم تسجيلها، وسيتضمن صك تسجيل الملكية بيانات العقار وأوصافه وحالته وما يتبعه من حقوق والتزامات
مرتبطة بالمعلومات الجيومكانية الدقيقة بما يُسهم في تعزيز البنية التحتية واستدامة القطاع العقاري؛ حيث يهدف نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار إلى رفع الموثوقية العقارية وتعزيز الشفافية في القطاع العقاري.
The General Authority for Real Estate has announced the commencement of the property registration work for (459,517) real estate parcels in the regions of Riyadh, Makkah, and Madinah, starting from Sunday, February 15, 2026, corresponding to 26 Ramadan 1447 AH, until the end of Thursday, June 18, 2026, corresponding to 3 Muharram 1448 AH.
It clarified that the neighborhoods benefiting from the real estate registry in this phase in the Riyadh region in Al-Qasb Governorate include: (Al-Nuzhah neighborhood, Al-Dira neighborhood, Al-Shifa neighborhood, Al-Aziziyah neighborhood, Al-Khalidiyah neighborhood, Al-Yasmin neighborhood, Al-Nahda neighborhood, Al-Faisaliyah neighborhood, Al-Sharafiyah neighborhood, Al-Sinaiyah neighborhood), while the registration includes the following neighborhoods in Thadiq Governorate: (White Land Planning neighborhood, Land Planning neighborhood located east of Plan 87, University neighborhood, Valley neighborhood, Al-Yarmouk neighborhood, Al-Aqiq neighborhood, Government Land Planning neighborhood located east of the approved Plan 152 in the town of Raghbah, White Land Planning neighborhood, King Abdullah neighborhood, Industrial Area Planning neighborhood in Thadiq, Government Land Planning neighborhood located north of the approved Plan No. 152 in the town of Raghbah, Planning neighborhood for sheep pens and fodder and barley market in Thadiq Governorate, Al-Nakheel neighborhood, Al-Aziziyah neighborhood, Al-Faisaliyah neighborhood, Al-Khalidiyah neighborhood, Planning neighborhood located east of Plan 242, Eastern Al-Khalidiyah neighborhood, Planning neighborhood for the refinement of Plan No. 133 in the town of Al-Ruwaida in Thadiq, Al-Janadriyah neighborhood, Government Land Planning neighborhood located north of the approved Plan 1/Th/1412) while registration will begin in the following neighborhoods in Marat Governorate: (Al-Nakheel neighborhood, Al-Rawabi neighborhood, Al-Dar Al-Bayda neighborhood in Athithiyah, King Salman neighborhood, Old Dira neighborhood in Tharmada, King Abdullah neighborhood, Al-Faisaliyah neighborhood, Governmental Circles neighborhood, Al-Nakheel neighborhood in Tharmada, King Salman neighborhood in Athithiyah, Al-Khalidiyah neighborhood, Al-Alawah neighborhood, Al-Nada neighborhood, Al-Yamamah neighborhood, Al-Sabkha neighborhood, Al-Rabwa neighborhood, Al-Hazm neighborhood, King Abdullah neighborhood in Athithiyah, Al-Aziziyah neighborhood, Al-Ateefah neighborhood, Old Dira neighborhood in Marat, Manah neighborhood, Planning No. 653 neighborhood, Al-Ghadir neighborhood, Livestock Market neighborhood, Al-Sahen neighborhood, Qurtuba neighborhood, Behdhi neighborhood, Planning No. 1452 neighborhood, Al-Mudrajiyah neighborhood, Al-Shifa neighborhood, Al-Kumait neighborhood, Industrial Area neighborhood, Al-Murooj neighborhood, Al-Aziziyah neighborhood in Tharmada, Al-Rabi' neighborhood, King Fahd neighborhood, Industrial neighborhood in Tharmada, Central Area neighborhood, Charitable Housing neighborhood) and registration will also begin for several real estate parcels in Harimla Governorate.
In the Makkah region, the registration includes the following neighborhoods in Jeddah Governorate: (Al-Karama neighborhood, Al-Adl neighborhood, Al-Sahl neighborhood, part of Al-Mahjar neighborhood, Al-Athir neighborhood, Al-Sanabel neighborhood, Industrial neighborhood, Al-Hada neighborhood, Al-Sulaymaniyah neighborhood, part of Al-Rehab neighborhood, part of Al-Nuzhah neighborhood, Al-Faisaliyah neighborhood, Al-Zahra neighborhood, Al-Marsa neighborhood, Al-Majd neighborhood, Al-Hijrah neighborhood, Al-Salita neighborhood, Al-Taba neighborhood, Al-Widad neighborhood, Thul Town neighborhood, Al-Jawhara Thul neighborhood, Al-Waha neighborhood, Al-Samar neighborhood, Al-Aseel neighborhood, Al-Shorouq neighborhood, part of Al-Falah neighborhood, part of Al-Rabwa neighborhood, part of Al-Nuzhah neighborhood, Al-Sarawat neighborhood, part of Al-Tadamun neighborhood, Al-Qurainiyah neighborhood, Al-Raghama neighborhood, Al-Jawhara neighborhood, Um Al-Salam neighborhood, Al-Ulya neighborhood, Al-Mursalat neighborhood, Al-Masara neighborhood, Prince Abdul Majid neighborhood, Al-Mustaqbal neighborhood, Abu Ja'ala neighborhood, Al-Bawadi neighborhood, Al-Basateen neighborhood, Al-Rabi' neighborhood, Al-Sharqiyah neighborhood, Quba neighborhood, Al-Mu'ailiyah neighborhood, Al-Wasami neighborhood, Al-Shara' neighborhood, Government neighborhood, Al-Mawda neighborhood, Al-Safwa neighborhood, part of Bani Malik neighborhood, Al-Buraiman neighborhood, Al-Nakheel neighborhood, Al-Rahmaniyah neighborhood, Al-Qaws neighborhood, Al-Muntazah neighborhood, Al-Rawasi neighborhood, Al-Hamdaniyah neighborhood, Al-Hafnah neighborhood, part of the Industrial neighborhood, Al-Muntazahat neighborhood, Al-Ajawid neighborhood, Prince Fawaz Al-Shamali neighborhood, Al-Dhahiyah neighborhood, part of Petro-Main neighborhood, Al-Malaisah neighborhood, Al-Fadila neighborhood, part of the Eastern Nazlah neighborhood, Al-Asilah neighborhood, part of Al-Qaws neighborhood, Al-Safa neighborhood, Al-Naeem neighborhood, part of Southern Abhur neighborhood, Al-Bahjah neighborhood, Al-Hurra neighborhood, Recreational neighborhood, Al-Wiam neighborhood, Al-Wasam neighborhood, Al-Kornish neighborhood, Al-Nada neighborhood, Al-Jami'ah neighborhood, part of Western Um Hablain neighborhood, Al-Hafnah neighborhood, Al-Safha neighborhood, Al-Mirwah neighborhood, Eastern Um Hablain neighborhood, Al-Hijaz neighborhood, part of Al-Aziziyah neighborhood, Al-Wafa neighborhood, part of Al-Asalah neighborhood, Al-Farouq neighborhood, Al-Mahameed neighborhood, part of Al-Thughar neighborhood, Al-Sahil neighborhood, part of Al-Wadi neighborhood, Al-Rawabi neighborhood, Al-Jawhara neighborhood, part of Al-Fayha neighborhood, Al-Mada'in Al-Fahd neighborhood, part of Al-Khamrah neighborhood, part of Al-Jami'ah neighborhood, King Abdulaziz University neighborhood, part of Al-Aziziyah neighborhood, Al-Shati neighborhood, part of Al-Marjan neighborhood, Al-Furqan neighborhood, Um Sudrah neighborhood, Al-Izdihar neighborhood, Al-Bayan neighborhood, part of Al-Tayyiba neighborhood, Al-Tawfiq neighborhood, Radwa neighborhood, Al-Riyadh neighborhood, Industrial neighborhood, Al-Ajawad neighborhood, Al-Budur neighborhood, Al-Mareekh neighborhood, Al-Bashayer neighborhood, Al-Furusiyah neighborhood, part of Al-Naseem neighborhood, Al-Manar neighborhood, part of Al-Sharafiyah neighborhood, Al-Yarmouk neighborhood, Al-Shifa neighborhood, Government neighborhood, Al-Katana neighborhood, Al-Fadl neighborhood, Prince Fawaz Al-Janubi neighborhood, Al-Mahjar neighborhood, Al-Waziriyah neighborhood, part of Al-Ghalil neighborhood, part of Al-Ta'awun neighborhood, Al-Suroor neighborhood, Al-Barakah neighborhood, part of Al-Rabwa neighborhood, Al-Mohammadiyah neighborhood, Al-Nahda neighborhood, Al-Harazat neighborhood, Al-Ma'arifah neighborhood, Al-Haza'iyah neighborhood, Al-Bawader neighborhood, Al-Marj neighborhood, Al-Alaa neighborhood, Al-Ashiriya neighborhood, Al-Majami' neighborhood, Al-Muzayri'ah neighborhood, Al-Awajiah neighborhood, part of Al-Salihiyah neighborhood, Al-Kawthar neighborhood, part of Al-Rehab neighborhood, part of Northern Abhur neighborhood, part of Al-Musharifah neighborhood, Al-Tallal neighborhood, Al-Aslah neighborhood).
Meanwhile, registration will begin in the following neighborhoods in the city of Makkah: (part of Al-Furqan neighborhood, part of Al-Kakiyah neighborhood, part of Al-Fath neighborhood, part of Al-Hijrah neighborhood, part of Al-Tan'eem neighborhood, part of Al-Naseem neighborhood, part of Al-Nawariah neighborhood, part of Al-Sanabel neighborhood, part of Al-Buhayrat neighborhood, part of Al-Hijrah neighborhood, part of Al-Aqaba Al-Shamali neighborhood, part of Al-Akisha neighborhood, part of Al-Nawariah neighborhood, part of Al-Souq Al-Saghir neighborhood, part of Al-Buhayrat neighborhood, part of Al-Tayyiba neighborhood, part of Al-Rawabi neighborhood, part of Al-Umrah neighborhood, part of the new Al-Judariyah neighborhood, part of Al-Hudaybiyah neighborhood, part of Al-Umrah neighborhood, part of Al-Kadi) and registration will begin in the following neighborhoods in Jumum Governorate (part of Al-Sidr neighborhood, part of Al-Shuhada neighborhood) and registration will begin in part of Al-Salam neighborhood in Bahra Governorate.
Meanwhile, registration will begin for several real estate parcels in Al-Hanakia Governorate, indicating that the selection of neighborhoods was based on specific criteria, and the remaining areas, governorates, and neighborhoods that will be subject to property registration work across various regions of the Kingdom will be announced successively in the coming periods.
The Real Estate Authority indicated that the initial registration of properties in these areas and neighborhoods will be available through the electronic real estate registry platform https://rer.sa, or through service centers, noting that property registration requires the existence of a title deed that meets the legal requirements to complete the registration process.
The authority urged property owners in the areas and neighborhoods subject to property registration to verify the title deed of the property and the necessary requirements in preparation for the start of registration, and inquiries about the registration steps can be made through the authority's official platforms or by calling the customer service center at 199002.
Starting from the specified date for the commencement of registration, a "Property Number" and a title deed for each registered real estate unit will be issued, and the title deed will include the property data, descriptions, and its condition, along with associated rights and obligations linked to precise geospatial information, contributing to enhancing infrastructure and the sustainability of the real estate sector; as the property registration system aims to increase real estate reliability and enhance transparency in the real estate sector.