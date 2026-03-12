أعلنت الهيئة العامة للعقار عن بدء أعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار لـ(459،517) قطعة عقارية في مناطق الرياض ومكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، ابتداءً من يوم الأحد 15 فبراير 2026م، الموافق 26 رمضان 1447هـ، وحتى نهاية يوم الخميس 18 يونيو 2026، الموافق 3 محرم 1448هـ.

وأوضحت أنّ الأحياء المستفيدة من السجل العقاري في هذه المرحلة بمنطقة الرياض في محافظة القصب تشمل: (حي النزهة، حي الديرة، حي الشفا، حي العزيزية، حي الخالدية، حي الياسمين، حي النهضة، حي الفيصلية، حي الشرفية، حي الصناعية)، فيما يشمل التسجيل الأحياء التالية في محافظة ثادق: (حي مخطط تنظيم الأراضي البيضاء، حي مخطط تنظيم الأراضي الواقعة شرق المخطط 87، حي الجامعة، حي الوادي، حي اليرموك، حي العقيق، حي مخطط تنظيم الأراضي الحكومية الواقعة شرق المخطط المعتمد 152 ببلدة رغبة، حي مخطط تنظيم الأراضي البيضاء، حي الملك عبدالله، حي مخطط تنظيم المنطقة الصناعية بثادق، حي مخطط تنظيم الأراضي الحكومية الواقعة شمال المخطط المعتمد رقم 152 ببلدة رغبة، حي مخطط تنظيم أحواش الأغنام وسوق الأعلاف والشعير بمحافظة ثادق، حي النخيل، حي العزيزية، حي الفيصلية، حي الخالدية، حي مخطط تنظيم الأراضي الواقعة شرق المخطط 242، حي الخالدية الشرقي، حي مخطط تهذيب المخطط رقم 133 ببلدة الرويضة بثادق، حي الجنادرية، حي مخطط تنظيم الأراضي الحكومية الواقعة شمال المخطط المعتمد 1/ث/1412) فيما يبدأ التسجيل بالأحياء التالية في محافظة مرات: (حي النخيل، حي الروابي، حي الدار البيضاء بأثيثية، حي الملك سلمان، حي الديرة القديمة بثرمداء، حي الملك عبدالله، حي الفيصلية، حي الدوائر الحكومية، حي النخيل بثرمداء، حي الملك سلمان بأثيثيه، حي الخالدية، حي العلاوة، حي الندى، حي اليمامة، حي السبخة، حي الربوة، حي الحزم، حي الملك عبدالله بأثيثيه، حي العزيزية، حي العطيفة، حي الديرة القديمة بمرات، حي مانح، حي مخطط رقم 653، حي الغدير، حي سوق الماشية، حي الصحن، حي قرطبة، حي بهدي، حي مخطط رقم 1452، حي المدرجية، حي الشفاء، حي كميت، حي المنطقة الصناعية، حي المروج، حي العزيزية بثرمداء، حي الربيع، حي الملك فهد، حي الصناعية بثرمداء، حي المنطقة المركزية، حي الإسكان الخيري) كما سيبدأ التسجيل في عدد من القطع العقارية في محافظة حريملاء.

وفي منطقة مكة المكرمة يشمل التسجيل الأحياء التالية في محافظة جدة: (حي الكرامة، حي العدل، حي السهل، جزء من حي المحجر، حي الأثير، حي السنابل، حي صناعي، حي الهدا، حي السليمانية، جزء من حي الرحاب، جزء من حي النزهة، حي الفيصلية، حي الزهراء، حي المرسى، حي المجد، حي الهجرة، حي سليتة، حي طابة، حي الوداد، حي بلدة ثول، حي جوهرة ثول، حي الواحة، حي السامر، حي الأصيل، حي الشروق، جزء من حي الفلاح، جزء من حي الربوه، جزء من حي النزهة، حي السروات، جزء من حي التضامن، حي القرينية، حي الرغامة، حي الجوهرة، حي أم السلم، حي العليا، حي المرسلات، حي المسرة، حي الأمير عبدالمجيد، حي المستقبل، حي أبو جعالة، حي البوادي، حي البساتين، حي الرابية، حي الشرقية، حي قباء، حي المعيلية، حي الوسامي، حي الشرائع، حي حكومي، حي المودة، حي الصفوة، جزء من حي بني مالك، حي بريمان، حي النخيل، حي الرحمانية، حي القوس، حي المنتزه، حي الرواسي، حي الحمدانية، حي الحفنة، جزء من حي الصناعية، حي المنتزهات، حي الأجاويد، حي الأمير فواز الشمالي، حي الضاحية، جزء من حي بترومين، حي المليساء، حي الفضيلة، جزء من حي النزلة الشرقية، حي العسيلة، جزء من حي القوس، حي الصفا، حي النعيم، جزء من حي أبحر الجنوبية، حي البهجة، حي الحرة، حي ترفيهي، حي الوئام، حي الوسام، حي الكورنيش، حي الندى، حي الجامعة، جزء من حي أم حبلين الغربية، حي الحفنة، حي الصفحة، حي المروة، حي أم حبلين الشرقية، حي الحجاز، جزء من حي العزيزية، حي الوفاء، جزء من حي الأصالة، حي الفاروق، حي المحاميد، جزء من حي الثغر، حي الساحل، جزء من حي الوادي، حي الروابي، حي الجوهرة، جزء من حي الفيحاء، حي مدائن الفهد، جزء من حي الخمرة، جزء من حي الجامعة، حي جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز، جزء من حي العزيزية، حي الشاطئ، جزء من حي المرجان، حي الفرقان، حي أم سدرة، حي الازدهار، حي البيان، جزء من حي طيبة، حي التوفيق، حي رضوى، حي الرياض، حي صناعي، حي الأجواد، حي البدور، حي مريخ، حي البشائر، حي الفروسية، جزء من حي النسيم، حي المنار، جزء من حي الشرفية، حي اليرموك، حي الشفا، حي حكومي، حي كتانة، حي الفضل، حي الأمير فواز الجنوبي، حي المحجر، حي الوزيرية، جزء من حي غليل، جزء من حي التعاون، حي السرور، حي البركة، جزء من حي الربوة، حي المحمدية، حي النهضة، حي الحرازات، حي المعرفة، حي الهزاعية، حي البوادر، حي المرج، حي العلاء، حي العشيرية، حي المجامع، حي المزيرعة، حي العويجاء، جزء من حي الصالحية، حي الكوثر، جزء من حي الرحاب، جزء من حي أبحر الشمالية، جزء من حي مشرفة حي التلال، حي العسلاء).

فيما يبدأ التسجيل بالأحياء التالية في مدينة مكة المكرمة: (جزء من حي الفرقان، جزء من حي الكعكية، جزء من حي الفتح، جزء من حي الهجرة، جزء من حي التنعيم، جزء من حي النسيم، جزء من حي النوارية، جزء من حي السنابل، جزء من حي البحيرات، جزء من حي الهجرة، جزء من حي العقبة الشمالي، جزء من حي العكيشية، جزء من حي النوارية، جزء من حي السوق الصغير، جزء من حي البحيرات، جزء من حي طيبة، جزء من حي الروابي، جزء من حي العمرة، جزء من حي الجودرية الجديد، جزء من حي الحديبية، جزء من حي العمرة، جزء من حي كدي) كما سيبدأ التسجيل بالأحياء التالية في محافظة الجموم (جزء من حي السدر، جزء من حي الشهداء) ويبدأ التسجيل في جزء من حي السلام في محافظة بحرة.

فيما سيبدأ التسجيل بالأحياء التالية في منطقة المدينة المنورة في محافظة المدينة المنورة (جزء من حي الجصة، جزء من حي رهط، جزء من حي الجابرة، جزء من حي سد الغابة، جزء من حي القبيبة، جزء من حي وادي الحمض، جزء من حي الصادقية، جزء من حي الغابة، جزء من حي وادي مذينب، جزء من حي الشافية، جزء من حي الروض، جزء من حي وعيرة، جزء من حي المطار، جزء من حي القبيبة، جزء من حي جبل عير، حي السكب، حي الظبي).

فيما سيبدأ التسجيل في عدد من القطع العقارية في محافظة الحناكية، مبينةً بأنَّ اختيار الأحياء تم وفق معايير محددة، وسيتم الإعلان تباعًا عن بقية المناطق والمحافظات والأحياء التي ستخضع لأعمال التسجيل العيني للعقار في مختلف مناطق المملكة خلال الفترات القادمة.

وأشارت هيئة العقار إلى أنَّ التسجيل الأول للعقارات في هذه المناطق والأحياء سيكون مُتاحًا عن طريق منصة السجل العقاري الإلكترونية https://rer.sa، أو عن طريق مراكز الخدمة، مفيدةً أنّ التسجيل العيني يشترط وجود صك ملكية مستوفِ للمتطلبات النظامية لإتمام عملية التسجيل.

ودعت الهيئة ملاَّك العقارات في المناطق والأحياء الخاضعة للتسجيل العيني إلى التحقق من صك ملكية العقار وتوفر الاشتراطات اللازمة استعدادًا لبدء التسجيل، ويمكن الاستفسار عن خطوات التسجيل من خلال المنصات الرسمية للهيئة أو عن طريق الاتصال على مركز خدمة العملاء 199002.

وابتداءً من الموعد الـمُحدد لبدء التسجيل سيصدر «رقم عقار» وصك تسجيل ملكية لكل وحدة عقارية يتم تسجيلها، وسيتضمن صك تسجيل الملكية بيانات العقار وأوصافه وحالته وما يتبعه من حقوق والتزامات

مرتبطة بالمعلومات الجيومكانية الدقيقة بما يُسهم في تعزيز البنية التحتية واستدامة القطاع العقاري؛ حيث يهدف نظام التسجيل العيني للعقار إلى رفع الموثوقية العقارية وتعزيز الشفافية في القطاع العقاري.