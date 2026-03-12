The General Authority for Real Estate has announced the commencement of the property registration work for (459,517) real estate parcels in the regions of Riyadh, Makkah, and Madinah, starting from Sunday, February 15, 2026, corresponding to 26 Ramadan 1447 AH, until the end of Thursday, June 18, 2026, corresponding to 3 Muharram 1448 AH.

It clarified that the neighborhoods benefiting from the real estate registry in this phase in the Riyadh region in Al-Qasb Governorate include: (Al-Nuzhah neighborhood, Al-Dira neighborhood, Al-Shifa neighborhood, Al-Aziziyah neighborhood, Al-Khalidiyah neighborhood, Al-Yasmin neighborhood, Al-Nahda neighborhood, Al-Faisaliyah neighborhood, Al-Sharafiyah neighborhood, Al-Sinaiyah neighborhood), while the registration includes the following neighborhoods in Thadiq Governorate: (White Land Planning neighborhood, Land Planning neighborhood located east of Plan 87, University neighborhood, Valley neighborhood, Al-Yarmouk neighborhood, Al-Aqiq neighborhood, Government Land Planning neighborhood located east of the approved Plan 152 in the town of Raghbah, White Land Planning neighborhood, King Abdullah neighborhood, Industrial Area Planning neighborhood in Thadiq, Government Land Planning neighborhood located north of the approved Plan No. 152 in the town of Raghbah, Planning neighborhood for sheep pens and fodder and barley market in Thadiq Governorate, Al-Nakheel neighborhood, Al-Aziziyah neighborhood, Al-Faisaliyah neighborhood, Al-Khalidiyah neighborhood, Planning neighborhood located east of Plan 242, Eastern Al-Khalidiyah neighborhood, Planning neighborhood for the refinement of Plan No. 133 in the town of Al-Ruwaida in Thadiq, Al-Janadriyah neighborhood, Government Land Planning neighborhood located north of the approved Plan 1/Th/1412) while registration will begin in the following neighborhoods in Marat Governorate: (Al-Nakheel neighborhood, Al-Rawabi neighborhood, Al-Dar Al-Bayda neighborhood in Athithiyah, King Salman neighborhood, Old Dira neighborhood in Tharmada, King Abdullah neighborhood, Al-Faisaliyah neighborhood, Governmental Circles neighborhood, Al-Nakheel neighborhood in Tharmada, King Salman neighborhood in Athithiyah, Al-Khalidiyah neighborhood, Al-Alawah neighborhood, Al-Nada neighborhood, Al-Yamamah neighborhood, Al-Sabkha neighborhood, Al-Rabwa neighborhood, Al-Hazm neighborhood, King Abdullah neighborhood in Athithiyah, Al-Aziziyah neighborhood, Al-Ateefah neighborhood, Old Dira neighborhood in Marat, Manah neighborhood, Planning No. 653 neighborhood, Al-Ghadir neighborhood, Livestock Market neighborhood, Al-Sahen neighborhood, Qurtuba neighborhood, Behdhi neighborhood, Planning No. 1452 neighborhood, Al-Mudrajiyah neighborhood, Al-Shifa neighborhood, Al-Kumait neighborhood, Industrial Area neighborhood, Al-Murooj neighborhood, Al-Aziziyah neighborhood in Tharmada, Al-Rabi' neighborhood, King Fahd neighborhood, Industrial neighborhood in Tharmada, Central Area neighborhood, Charitable Housing neighborhood) and registration will also begin for several real estate parcels in Harimla Governorate.

In the Makkah region, the registration includes the following neighborhoods in Jeddah Governorate: (Al-Karama neighborhood, Al-Adl neighborhood, Al-Sahl neighborhood, part of Al-Mahjar neighborhood, Al-Athir neighborhood, Al-Sanabel neighborhood, Industrial neighborhood, Al-Hada neighborhood, Al-Sulaymaniyah neighborhood, part of Al-Rehab neighborhood, part of Al-Nuzhah neighborhood, Al-Faisaliyah neighborhood, Al-Zahra neighborhood, Al-Marsa neighborhood, Al-Majd neighborhood, Al-Hijrah neighborhood, Al-Salita neighborhood, Al-Taba neighborhood, Al-Widad neighborhood, Thul Town neighborhood, Al-Jawhara Thul neighborhood, Al-Waha neighborhood, Al-Samar neighborhood, Al-Aseel neighborhood, Al-Shorouq neighborhood, part of Al-Falah neighborhood, part of Al-Rabwa neighborhood, part of Al-Nuzhah neighborhood, Al-Sarawat neighborhood, part of Al-Tadamun neighborhood, Al-Qurainiyah neighborhood, Al-Raghama neighborhood, Al-Jawhara neighborhood, Um Al-Salam neighborhood, Al-Ulya neighborhood, Al-Mursalat neighborhood, Al-Masara neighborhood, Prince Abdul Majid neighborhood, Al-Mustaqbal neighborhood, Abu Ja'ala neighborhood, Al-Bawadi neighborhood, Al-Basateen neighborhood, Al-Rabi' neighborhood, Al-Sharqiyah neighborhood, Quba neighborhood, Al-Mu'ailiyah neighborhood, Al-Wasami neighborhood, Al-Shara' neighborhood, Government neighborhood, Al-Mawda neighborhood, Al-Safwa neighborhood, part of Bani Malik neighborhood, Al-Buraiman neighborhood, Al-Nakheel neighborhood, Al-Rahmaniyah neighborhood, Al-Qaws neighborhood, Al-Muntazah neighborhood, Al-Rawasi neighborhood, Al-Hamdaniyah neighborhood, Al-Hafnah neighborhood, part of the Industrial neighborhood, Al-Muntazahat neighborhood, Al-Ajawid neighborhood, Prince Fawaz Al-Shamali neighborhood, Al-Dhahiyah neighborhood, part of Petro-Main neighborhood, Al-Malaisah neighborhood, Al-Fadila neighborhood, part of the Eastern Nazlah neighborhood, Al-Asilah neighborhood, part of Al-Qaws neighborhood, Al-Safa neighborhood, Al-Naeem neighborhood, part of Southern Abhur neighborhood, Al-Bahjah neighborhood, Al-Hurra neighborhood, Recreational neighborhood, Al-Wiam neighborhood, Al-Wasam neighborhood, Al-Kornish neighborhood, Al-Nada neighborhood, Al-Jami'ah neighborhood, part of Western Um Hablain neighborhood, Al-Hafnah neighborhood, Al-Safha neighborhood, Al-Mirwah neighborhood, Eastern Um Hablain neighborhood, Al-Hijaz neighborhood, part of Al-Aziziyah neighborhood, Al-Wafa neighborhood, part of Al-Asalah neighborhood, Al-Farouq neighborhood, Al-Mahameed neighborhood, part of Al-Thughar neighborhood, Al-Sahil neighborhood, part of Al-Wadi neighborhood, Al-Rawabi neighborhood, Al-Jawhara neighborhood, part of Al-Fayha neighborhood, Al-Mada'in Al-Fahd neighborhood, part of Al-Khamrah neighborhood, part of Al-Jami'ah neighborhood, King Abdulaziz University neighborhood, part of Al-Aziziyah neighborhood, Al-Shati neighborhood, part of Al-Marjan neighborhood, Al-Furqan neighborhood, Um Sudrah neighborhood, Al-Izdihar neighborhood, Al-Bayan neighborhood, part of Al-Tayyiba neighborhood, Al-Tawfiq neighborhood, Radwa neighborhood, Al-Riyadh neighborhood, Industrial neighborhood, Al-Ajawad neighborhood, Al-Budur neighborhood, Al-Mareekh neighborhood, Al-Bashayer neighborhood, Al-Furusiyah neighborhood, part of Al-Naseem neighborhood, Al-Manar neighborhood, part of Al-Sharafiyah neighborhood, Al-Yarmouk neighborhood, Al-Shifa neighborhood, Government neighborhood, Al-Katana neighborhood, Al-Fadl neighborhood, Prince Fawaz Al-Janubi neighborhood, Al-Mahjar neighborhood, Al-Waziriyah neighborhood, part of Al-Ghalil neighborhood, part of Al-Ta'awun neighborhood, Al-Suroor neighborhood, Al-Barakah neighborhood, part of Al-Rabwa neighborhood, Al-Mohammadiyah neighborhood, Al-Nahda neighborhood, Al-Harazat neighborhood, Al-Ma'arifah neighborhood, Al-Haza'iyah neighborhood, Al-Bawader neighborhood, Al-Marj neighborhood, Al-Alaa neighborhood, Al-Ashiriya neighborhood, Al-Majami' neighborhood, Al-Muzayri'ah neighborhood, Al-Awajiah neighborhood, part of Al-Salihiyah neighborhood, Al-Kawthar neighborhood, part of Al-Rehab neighborhood, part of Northern Abhur neighborhood, part of Al-Musharifah neighborhood, Al-Tallal neighborhood, Al-Aslah neighborhood).

Meanwhile, registration will begin in the following neighborhoods in the city of Makkah: (part of Al-Furqan neighborhood, part of Al-Kakiyah neighborhood, part of Al-Fath neighborhood, part of Al-Hijrah neighborhood, part of Al-Tan'eem neighborhood, part of Al-Naseem neighborhood, part of Al-Nawariah neighborhood, part of Al-Sanabel neighborhood, part of Al-Buhayrat neighborhood, part of Al-Hijrah neighborhood, part of Al-Aqaba Al-Shamali neighborhood, part of Al-Akisha neighborhood, part of Al-Nawariah neighborhood, part of Al-Souq Al-Saghir neighborhood, part of Al-Buhayrat neighborhood, part of Al-Tayyiba neighborhood, part of Al-Rawabi neighborhood, part of Al-Umrah neighborhood, part of the new Al-Judariyah neighborhood, part of Al-Hudaybiyah neighborhood, part of Al-Umrah neighborhood, part of Al-Kadi) and registration will begin in the following neighborhoods in Jumum Governorate (part of Al-Sidr neighborhood, part of Al-Shuhada neighborhood) and registration will begin in part of Al-Salam neighborhood in Bahra Governorate.

Meanwhile, registration will begin for several real estate parcels in Al-Hanakia Governorate, indicating that the selection of neighborhoods was based on specific criteria, and the remaining areas, governorates, and neighborhoods that will be subject to property registration work across various regions of the Kingdom will be announced successively in the coming periods.

The Real Estate Authority indicated that the initial registration of properties in these areas and neighborhoods will be available through the electronic real estate registry platform https://rer.sa, or through service centers, noting that property registration requires the existence of a title deed that meets the legal requirements to complete the registration process.

The authority urged property owners in the areas and neighborhoods subject to property registration to verify the title deed of the property and the necessary requirements in preparation for the start of registration, and inquiries about the registration steps can be made through the authority's official platforms or by calling the customer service center at 199002.

Starting from the specified date for the commencement of registration, a "Property Number" and a title deed for each registered real estate unit will be issued, and the title deed will include the property data, descriptions, and its condition, along with associated rights and obligations linked to precise geospatial information, contributing to enhancing infrastructure and the sustainability of the real estate sector; as the property registration system aims to increase real estate reliability and enhance transparency in the real estate sector.