في مشهد يعكس طبيعة التفاعل المتزايد بين المسؤولين والمواطنين عبر المنصات الرقمية، شهدت منصة «إكس» تفاعلًا لافتاً بعد أن وجّه أحد «المتابعين» تساؤلاً مباشراً لوزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر الخريف حول ما وصفه بحقوق أقرّتها الهيئة ووقّعت عليها الجهات المعنية.

هذا الطرح دفع الوزير إلى التفاعل سريعاً مع الرسالة، موجهاً سؤالاً مختصراً وواضحاً:

«عفواً ما هو الموضوع؟»

وجاء رد الوزير ليعكس نهجاً متنامياً في الإدارة الحكومية يعتمد على الاستماع المباشر للملاحظات الفردية، ومحاولة فهم التفاصيل قبل إصدار أي موقف أو توجيه، وهو أسلوب بات يتكرر في العديد من القنوات الرسمية ومنصات التواصل.

وتحمل مثل هذه المواقف دلالات تتجاوز حدود التعليق العابر؛ إذ تعكس حرص المسؤولين على متابعة ما يُطرح في الفضاء الرقمي، خصوصاً في القضايا المرتبطة ببيئة الاستثمار، التي تعد أحد المحاور الرئيسة في مسار التحول الاقتصادي في المملكة.

كما أن سرعة التفاعل مع سؤال مواطن – حتى وإن كان مختصراً – تعكس توجهاً نحو تعزيز الشفافية وإتاحة قنوات التواصل المباشر بين الجهات الحكومية والمستفيدين، وهو ما يسهم في رصد التحديات العملية التي قد تواجه المستثمرين أو أصحاب المبادرات الاقتصادية.