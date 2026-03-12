In a scene that reflects the increasing interaction between officials and citizens through digital platforms, the "X" platform witnessed notable engagement after one of the "followers" directed a direct question to the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar Al-Khorayef, regarding what he described as rights approved by the authority and signed by the relevant parties.

This prompt led the minister to quickly engage with the message, directing a brief and clear question:

“Excuse me, what is the topic?”

The minister's response reflects a growing approach in government management that relies on direct listening to individual observations and attempts to understand the details before issuing any stance or directive, a method that has become increasingly common across many official channels and social media platforms.

Such positions carry implications that go beyond mere passing comments; they reflect officials' eagerness to follow what is being discussed in the digital space, especially on issues related to the investment environment, which is one of the main pillars in the economic transformation path in the Kingdom.

Moreover, the speed of response to a citizen's question – even if it is brief – reflects a trend towards enhancing transparency and providing direct communication channels between government entities and beneficiaries, which contributes to identifying the practical challenges that investors or economic initiative owners may face.