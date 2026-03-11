يستعد الفنان عبدالله السدحان للعودة إلى الدراما من خلال مسلسل تلفزيوني جديد يعرض بعد شهر رمضان، مستوحى من أحداث المسلسل التركي العشق مجددًا، الذي يقوم على حبكات اجتماعية تجمع بين الرومانسية والكوميديا.

العلاقات الإنسانية

ويأتي العمل في إطار معالجة درامية سعودية تُكيّف القصة الأصلية لتتناسب مع البيئة المحلية والخليجية، مع الحفاظ على الخطوط العامة للفكرة التي تتناول تعقيدات العلاقات الإنسانية داخل الأسرة والمجتمع.

وبحسب المعلومات المتداولةفقد بدأت عمليات تصوير المسلسل قبل فترة، على أن يمتد العمل إلى نحو 90 حلقة، ويتولى إخراجه المخرج التركي جودت مرجان، في تجربة تجمع بين الطابع الإنتاجي التركي والمعالجة الدرامية الخليجية.

أبطال المسلسل

ويشارك في بطولة المسلسل نخبة من نجوم الدراما السعودية والخليجية، من بينهم عبدالإله السناني وليلى السلمان وهند محمد ومهند الحمدي ووائل غازي، إلى جانب بندر الخضير ومحمد الشهري وسعد الشطي والعنود عبدالحكيم ومتعب القميزي ونجود أحمد وسالم الخزيم وغادة الملا ونواف السليمان، وعدد آخر من الفنانين.

ومن المقرر عرض المسلسل بعد شهر رمضان، في خطوة تعكس التوجه إلى تقديم أعمال درامية طويلة خارج الموسم الرمضاني تعتمد على قصص ذات جماهيرية واسعة.

وتُعد هذه المشاركة عودة للفنان عبدالله السدحان إلى الدراما التلفزيونية بعد فترة من الغياب، في مسيرة فنية طويلة ارتبطت بأعمال اجتماعية وكوميدية لاقت حضوراً واسعاً لدى الجمهور الخليجي.