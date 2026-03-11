Artist Abdullah Al-Sadhan is preparing to return to drama with a new television series that will air after Ramadan, inspired by the events of the Turkish series "Aşk-ı Memnu," which is based on social plots that combine romance and comedy.

Human Relationships

The work comes in the context of a Saudi dramatic adaptation that tailors the original story to fit the local and Gulf environment, while maintaining the general lines of the idea that addresses the complexities of human relationships within the family and society.

According to circulating information, filming for the series began some time ago, and the work is set to extend to about 90 episodes, directed by Turkish director Cüneyt Arkın, in an experience that combines Turkish production style with Gulf dramatic treatment.

Cast of the Series

The series features a selection of stars from Saudi and Gulf drama, including Abdulilah Al-Sanani, Leila Al-Suliman, Hind Mohammed, Muhannad Al-Hamdi, and Wael Ghazi, along with Bandar Al-Khudair, Mohammed Al-Shahri, Saad Al-Shatti, Al-Anoud Abdulhakim, Muteb Al-Qumezi, Najood Ahmed, Salem Al-Khuzayem, Ghada Al-Mulla, Nawaf Al-Sulaiman, and several other artists.

The series is scheduled to air after Ramadan, reflecting the trend towards producing long dramatic works outside the Ramadan season that rely on widely popular stories.

This participation marks the return of artist Abdullah Al-Sadhan to television drama after a period of absence, in a long artistic career associated with social and comedic works that have garnered a wide audience among the Gulf public.