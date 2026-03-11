يستعد الفنان عبدالله السدحان للعودة إلى الدراما من خلال مسلسل تلفزيوني جديد يعرض بعد شهر رمضان، مستوحى من أحداث المسلسل التركي العشق مجددًا، الذي يقوم على حبكات اجتماعية تجمع بين الرومانسية والكوميديا.
العلاقات الإنسانية
ويأتي العمل في إطار معالجة درامية سعودية تُكيّف القصة الأصلية لتتناسب مع البيئة المحلية والخليجية، مع الحفاظ على الخطوط العامة للفكرة التي تتناول تعقيدات العلاقات الإنسانية داخل الأسرة والمجتمع.
وبحسب المعلومات المتداولةفقد بدأت عمليات تصوير المسلسل قبل فترة، على أن يمتد العمل إلى نحو 90 حلقة، ويتولى إخراجه المخرج التركي جودت مرجان، في تجربة تجمع بين الطابع الإنتاجي التركي والمعالجة الدرامية الخليجية.
أبطال المسلسل
ويشارك في بطولة المسلسل نخبة من نجوم الدراما السعودية والخليجية، من بينهم عبدالإله السناني وليلى السلمان وهند محمد ومهند الحمدي ووائل غازي، إلى جانب بندر الخضير ومحمد الشهري وسعد الشطي والعنود عبدالحكيم ومتعب القميزي ونجود أحمد وسالم الخزيم وغادة الملا ونواف السليمان، وعدد آخر من الفنانين.
ومن المقرر عرض المسلسل بعد شهر رمضان، في خطوة تعكس التوجه إلى تقديم أعمال درامية طويلة خارج الموسم الرمضاني تعتمد على قصص ذات جماهيرية واسعة.
وتُعد هذه المشاركة عودة للفنان عبدالله السدحان إلى الدراما التلفزيونية بعد فترة من الغياب، في مسيرة فنية طويلة ارتبطت بأعمال اجتماعية وكوميدية لاقت حضوراً واسعاً لدى الجمهور الخليجي.
Artist Abdullah Al-Sadhan is preparing to return to drama with a new television series that will air after Ramadan, inspired by the events of the Turkish series "Aşk-ı Memnu," which is based on social plots that combine romance and comedy.
Human Relationships
The work comes in the context of a Saudi dramatic adaptation that tailors the original story to fit the local and Gulf environment, while maintaining the general lines of the idea that addresses the complexities of human relationships within the family and society.
According to circulating information, filming for the series began some time ago, and the work is set to extend to about 90 episodes, directed by Turkish director Cüneyt Arkın, in an experience that combines Turkish production style with Gulf dramatic treatment.
Cast of the Series
The series features a selection of stars from Saudi and Gulf drama, including Abdulilah Al-Sanani, Leila Al-Suliman, Hind Mohammed, Muhannad Al-Hamdi, and Wael Ghazi, along with Bandar Al-Khudair, Mohammed Al-Shahri, Saad Al-Shatti, Al-Anoud Abdulhakim, Muteb Al-Qumezi, Najood Ahmed, Salem Al-Khuzayem, Ghada Al-Mulla, Nawaf Al-Sulaiman, and several other artists.
The series is scheduled to air after Ramadan, reflecting the trend towards producing long dramatic works outside the Ramadan season that rely on widely popular stories.
This participation marks the return of artist Abdullah Al-Sadhan to television drama after a period of absence, in a long artistic career associated with social and comedic works that have garnered a wide audience among the Gulf public.