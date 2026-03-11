أكد الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي، على ضرورة الحفاظ على انتظام سداد مستحقات شركات البترول العالمية للتحفيز نحو زيادة الاستكشافات والإنتاج، كما أكد على ضرورة وضع آلية لتطوير أعمال البحث والاستكشاف والتنمية بما يُسهم في تلبية الاحتياجات المحلية وتقليل الاستيراد.

وخلال اجتماعه، اليوم (الأربعاء) مع رئيس الوزراء مصطفى مدبولي، ووزير البترول كريم بدوي، استعرض السيسي التحرك الأخير في أسعار المنتجات البترولية والغاز نتيجة تصاعد الأحداث بالمنطقة، وتابع ما يتم اتخاذه في هذا الإطار من إجراءات لتوفير مختلف المواد البترولية للقطاعات الإنتاجية ولمحطات توليد الكهرباء، وللاستخدامات المختلفة.

وقال المُتحدث باِسم رئاسة الجمهورية السفير محمد الشناوي، إنه تم خلال الاجتماع استعراض الموقف التنفيذي لتطوير عمل الشركات المصرية لزيادة حجم الإنتاج عن طريق التكسير الهيدروليكي والحفر الأفقي، وأشار وزير البترول إلى أن قطاع البترول يسرّع خطوات تطبيق تقنيات الحفر الأفقي والتكسير الهيدروليكي، بما يتيح الوصول إلى موارد بترولية وغازية يصعب استغلالها بالطرق التقليدية، ويدعم تحقيق نقلة نوعية في معدلات إنتاج الزيت الخام والغاز.

وفي هذا الصدد وجه الرئيس المصري بضرورة إتاحة وتوطين التكنولوجيا الحديثة التي تُسهم في رفع الإنتاجية، على غرار التجارب العالمية والإقليمية الناجحة، إلى جانب تهيئة الآليات المُناسبة لضمان التطبيق الاقتصادي الأمثل، بالتعاون مع كبرى شركات الخدمات وحلول الحفر والتكنولوجيا وشركاء الإنتاج.

كما تناول الاجتماع برنامج العمل للمسح الجوي للثروات المعدنية بهدف زيادة الاستثمارات في مجال التعدين.

وأكد وزير البترول التزام القطاع بالاستمرار في خفض مستحقات الشركاء الأجانب المتأخرة وصولاً إلى سدادها بالكامل، بالتوازي مع انتظام سداد الفاتورة الشهرية وعدم السماح بحدوث أية تأخيرات مستقبلية، مشيراً إلى أن الوزارة تتبنى نهجاً قائماً على التشاور المستمر مع المستثمرين للتعرف على متطلباتهم ومقترحاتهم، والتوصل إلى أفضل النظم التي تحقق أقصى منفعة متبادلة لجميع الأطراف.