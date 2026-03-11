Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi emphasized the necessity of maintaining the regular payment of dues to international oil companies to encourage increased exploration and production. He also highlighted the need to establish a mechanism for developing research, exploration, and development activities to meet local needs and reduce imports.

During his meeting today (Wednesday) with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Petroleum Karim Badawy, El-Sisi reviewed the recent developments in petroleum and gas product prices due to the escalating events in the region, and he followed up on the measures being taken in this regard to provide various petroleum materials for productive sectors, electricity generation stations, and different uses.

Presidential spokesperson Ambassador Mohamed El-Shenawy stated that the meeting reviewed the executive status of developing the work of Egyptian companies to increase production through hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling. The Minister of Petroleum indicated that the petroleum sector is accelerating the implementation of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, which allow access to oil and gas resources that are difficult to exploit through traditional methods, and support achieving a qualitative leap in crude oil and gas production rates.

In this context, the Egyptian president directed the necessity of making available and localizing modern technology that contributes to increasing productivity, similar to successful global and regional experiences, in addition to preparing suitable mechanisms to ensure optimal economic application, in cooperation with major service and drilling technology companies and production partners.

The meeting also addressed the work program for aerial surveys of mineral resources aimed at increasing investments in the mining sector.

The Minister of Petroleum confirmed the sector's commitment to continue reducing overdue dues to foreign partners until they are fully paid, alongside the regular payment of the monthly bill and ensuring that no future delays occur, pointing out that the ministry adopts an approach based on continuous consultation with investors to understand their requirements and suggestions, and to reach the best systems that achieve maximum mutual benefit for all parties.