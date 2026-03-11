أكد الرئيس المصري عبدالفتاح السيسي، على ضرورة الحفاظ على انتظام سداد مستحقات شركات البترول العالمية للتحفيز نحو زيادة الاستكشافات والإنتاج، كما أكد على ضرورة وضع آلية لتطوير أعمال البحث والاستكشاف والتنمية بما يُسهم في تلبية الاحتياجات المحلية وتقليل الاستيراد.
وخلال اجتماعه، اليوم (الأربعاء) مع رئيس الوزراء مصطفى مدبولي، ووزير البترول كريم بدوي، استعرض السيسي التحرك الأخير في أسعار المنتجات البترولية والغاز نتيجة تصاعد الأحداث بالمنطقة، وتابع ما يتم اتخاذه في هذا الإطار من إجراءات لتوفير مختلف المواد البترولية للقطاعات الإنتاجية ولمحطات توليد الكهرباء، وللاستخدامات المختلفة.
وقال المُتحدث باِسم رئاسة الجمهورية السفير محمد الشناوي، إنه تم خلال الاجتماع استعراض الموقف التنفيذي لتطوير عمل الشركات المصرية لزيادة حجم الإنتاج عن طريق التكسير الهيدروليكي والحفر الأفقي، وأشار وزير البترول إلى أن قطاع البترول يسرّع خطوات تطبيق تقنيات الحفر الأفقي والتكسير الهيدروليكي، بما يتيح الوصول إلى موارد بترولية وغازية يصعب استغلالها بالطرق التقليدية، ويدعم تحقيق نقلة نوعية في معدلات إنتاج الزيت الخام والغاز.
وفي هذا الصدد وجه الرئيس المصري بضرورة إتاحة وتوطين التكنولوجيا الحديثة التي تُسهم في رفع الإنتاجية، على غرار التجارب العالمية والإقليمية الناجحة، إلى جانب تهيئة الآليات المُناسبة لضمان التطبيق الاقتصادي الأمثل، بالتعاون مع كبرى شركات الخدمات وحلول الحفر والتكنولوجيا وشركاء الإنتاج.
كما تناول الاجتماع برنامج العمل للمسح الجوي للثروات المعدنية بهدف زيادة الاستثمارات في مجال التعدين.
وأكد وزير البترول التزام القطاع بالاستمرار في خفض مستحقات الشركاء الأجانب المتأخرة وصولاً إلى سدادها بالكامل، بالتوازي مع انتظام سداد الفاتورة الشهرية وعدم السماح بحدوث أية تأخيرات مستقبلية، مشيراً إلى أن الوزارة تتبنى نهجاً قائماً على التشاور المستمر مع المستثمرين للتعرف على متطلباتهم ومقترحاتهم، والتوصل إلى أفضل النظم التي تحقق أقصى منفعة متبادلة لجميع الأطراف.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi emphasized the necessity of maintaining the regular payment of dues to international oil companies to encourage increased exploration and production. He also highlighted the need to establish a mechanism for developing research, exploration, and development activities to meet local needs and reduce imports.
During his meeting today (Wednesday) with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Petroleum Karim Badawy, El-Sisi reviewed the recent developments in petroleum and gas product prices due to the escalating events in the region, and he followed up on the measures being taken in this regard to provide various petroleum materials for productive sectors, electricity generation stations, and different uses.
Presidential spokesperson Ambassador Mohamed El-Shenawy stated that the meeting reviewed the executive status of developing the work of Egyptian companies to increase production through hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling. The Minister of Petroleum indicated that the petroleum sector is accelerating the implementation of horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, which allow access to oil and gas resources that are difficult to exploit through traditional methods, and support achieving a qualitative leap in crude oil and gas production rates.
In this context, the Egyptian president directed the necessity of making available and localizing modern technology that contributes to increasing productivity, similar to successful global and regional experiences, in addition to preparing suitable mechanisms to ensure optimal economic application, in cooperation with major service and drilling technology companies and production partners.
The meeting also addressed the work program for aerial surveys of mineral resources aimed at increasing investments in the mining sector.
The Minister of Petroleum confirmed the sector's commitment to continue reducing overdue dues to foreign partners until they are fully paid, alongside the regular payment of the monthly bill and ensuring that no future delays occur, pointing out that the ministry adopts an approach based on continuous consultation with investors to understand their requirements and suggestions, and to reach the best systems that achieve maximum mutual benefit for all parties.