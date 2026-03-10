طمأنت الفنانة المصرية مي عزالدين جمهورها على استقرار حالتها الصحية، عقب رحلة علاجية صعبة شهدت خضوعها لجراحة دقيقة في الأمعاء والمعدة.

جراحة صعبة

وعبر حسابها الرسمي على «إنستغرام»، وجهت مي عزالدين رسالة شكر للفريق الطبي المشرف على حالتها، قائلة: «أتوجه بالشكر لجميع الأطباء المشرفين على حالتي لرعايتهم الفائقة منذ لحظة دخولي المستشفى، أشكرهم من أعماق قلبي، لاسيما أن الجراحة لم تكن سهلة على الإطلاق».

انتشار الصديد

وكشفت مصادر أن الأزمة الصحية للفنانة المصرية بدأت بانتشار كثيف للصديد في منطقة البطن، أدى إلى حدوث التصاقات حادة وضغط شديد على منطقة الحوض، وهو ما استلزم تدخلاً جراحياً عاجلاً ومعقداً.

وقضت النجمة عدة أيام داخل غرفة العناية المركزة تحت المراقبة الدقيقة قبل أن يسمح الطاقم الطبي بخروجها لاستكمال العلاج في المنزل.

وأعلن زوج الفنانة الدكتور أحمد تيمور، عبر حساباته الرسمية خروج زوجته من المستشفى مساء السبت الماضي، مؤكداً أن حالتها مستقرة وتخضع حالياً لفترة نقاهة منزلية.

تأتي الأزمة الصحية للفنانة المصرية بعد فترة وجيزة من إعلان انسحاب مسلسلها الجديد «قبل وبعد» من سباق دراما رمضان، وهو القرار الذي يبدو أنه جاء استجابة لظروفها الصحية الطارئة.