The Egyptian artist Mai Ezz El-Din reassured her audience about the stability of her health condition, following a difficult treatment journey that involved undergoing a delicate surgery on her intestines and stomach.

Difficult Surgery

Through her official account on Instagram, Mai Ezz El-Din expressed her gratitude to the medical team overseeing her case, saying: “I would like to thank all the doctors supervising my case for their exceptional care since the moment I entered the hospital. I thank them from the bottom of my heart, especially since the surgery was not easy at all.”

Spread of Pus

Sources revealed that the Egyptian artist's health crisis began with a severe spread of pus in the abdominal area, which led to acute adhesions and significant pressure in the pelvic region, necessitating urgent and complex surgical intervention.

The star spent several days in the intensive care unit under close observation before the medical team allowed her to be discharged to continue her treatment at home.

Her husband, Dr. Ahmed Taimour, announced through his official accounts that his wife was discharged from the hospital last Saturday evening, confirming that her condition is stable and she is currently undergoing a period of home recovery.

This health crisis for the Egyptian artist comes shortly after the announcement of her new series "Qabl wa Ba'd" withdrawing from the Ramadan drama race, a decision that seems to have been made in response to her urgent health circumstances.