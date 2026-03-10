طمأنت الفنانة المصرية مي عزالدين جمهورها على استقرار حالتها الصحية، عقب رحلة علاجية صعبة شهدت خضوعها لجراحة دقيقة في الأمعاء والمعدة.
جراحة صعبة
وعبر حسابها الرسمي على «إنستغرام»، وجهت مي عزالدين رسالة شكر للفريق الطبي المشرف على حالتها، قائلة: «أتوجه بالشكر لجميع الأطباء المشرفين على حالتي لرعايتهم الفائقة منذ لحظة دخولي المستشفى، أشكرهم من أعماق قلبي، لاسيما أن الجراحة لم تكن سهلة على الإطلاق».
انتشار الصديد
وكشفت مصادر أن الأزمة الصحية للفنانة المصرية بدأت بانتشار كثيف للصديد في منطقة البطن، أدى إلى حدوث التصاقات حادة وضغط شديد على منطقة الحوض، وهو ما استلزم تدخلاً جراحياً عاجلاً ومعقداً.
وقضت النجمة عدة أيام داخل غرفة العناية المركزة تحت المراقبة الدقيقة قبل أن يسمح الطاقم الطبي بخروجها لاستكمال العلاج في المنزل.
وأعلن زوج الفنانة الدكتور أحمد تيمور، عبر حساباته الرسمية خروج زوجته من المستشفى مساء السبت الماضي، مؤكداً أن حالتها مستقرة وتخضع حالياً لفترة نقاهة منزلية.
تأتي الأزمة الصحية للفنانة المصرية بعد فترة وجيزة من إعلان انسحاب مسلسلها الجديد «قبل وبعد» من سباق دراما رمضان، وهو القرار الذي يبدو أنه جاء استجابة لظروفها الصحية الطارئة.
The Egyptian artist Mai Ezz El-Din reassured her audience about the stability of her health condition, following a difficult treatment journey that involved undergoing a delicate surgery on her intestines and stomach.
Difficult Surgery
Through her official account on Instagram, Mai Ezz El-Din expressed her gratitude to the medical team overseeing her case, saying: “I would like to thank all the doctors supervising my case for their exceptional care since the moment I entered the hospital. I thank them from the bottom of my heart, especially since the surgery was not easy at all.”
Spread of Pus
Sources revealed that the Egyptian artist's health crisis began with a severe spread of pus in the abdominal area, which led to acute adhesions and significant pressure in the pelvic region, necessitating urgent and complex surgical intervention.
The star spent several days in the intensive care unit under close observation before the medical team allowed her to be discharged to continue her treatment at home.
Her husband, Dr. Ahmed Taimour, announced through his official accounts that his wife was discharged from the hospital last Saturday evening, confirming that her condition is stable and she is currently undergoing a period of home recovery.
This health crisis for the Egyptian artist comes shortly after the announcement of her new series "Qabl wa Ba'd" withdrawing from the Ramadan drama race, a decision that seems to have been made in response to her urgent health circumstances.