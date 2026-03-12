أكّدت وزارة السياحة ضرورة التزام ملّاك المباني في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة بعدم تشغيل أي نشاط ضيافة سياحي دون ترخيص، وألا يتم تشغيل المباني الحاصلة على تراخيص «نُزل مؤقتة» لإسكان الحجّاج والصادرة من وزارة السياحة، إلا خلال موسم الحج فقط.
ويأتي التأكيد في سياق جهودها لتنظيم قطاع الضيافة ونشاط إسكان الحجّاج، والارتقاء بجودة خدمات الضيافة المقدّمة لضيوف الرحمن، استعدادًا لموسم الحج القادم.
وعملت الوزارة على تنظيم قطاع إسكان الحجّاج عبر استحداث خدمة إصدار تراخيص «النُزل المؤقتة» لملّاك المباني الراغبين في ممارسة هذا النشاط في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، كما قامت بإطلاق خدمة تمكّن مشغلي مرافق الضيافة السياحية من زيادة الطاقة الاستيعابية خلال موسم الحج وفقًا لضوابط ومحددات أقرتها الوزارة على أن تقتصر صلاحية هذه الخدمات على موسم الحج حصرًا.
وأسهمت هذه الخدمات في زيادة الطاقة الاستيعابية لقطاع الضيافة في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، وتعزيز جاهزية القطاع لاستقبال الحجّاج، وتوفير مرافق نظامية تقدّم لهم خدمات سكن ذات جودة.
وفي هذا السياق، أعلنت الوزارة أن عقوبة ممارسة نشاط الضيافة السياحية دون ترخيص تصل إلى مليون ريال، وأشارت أيضًا إلى أن قيام حاملي تراخيص النُزل المؤقتة بممارسة النشاط قبل موسم الحج يُعد مخالفًا لاشتراطات الترخيص، وتترتّب عليه غرامات تصل إلى مليون ريال إضافةً إلى إلغاء ترخيص النُزل المؤقتة.
وأكّدت الوزارة أيضًا على تكثيف جهودها الرقابية في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، وزياراتها التفقدية لنُزل إسكان الحجّاج للتأكد من امتثالها لمعايير الجودة واشتراطات التراخيص، وضمان جاهزيتها لاستقبال ضيوف الرحمن، وتقديم خدمات تُثري رحلتهم وتمكّنهم من أداء مناسكهم بيُسر وطمأنينة.
The Ministry of Tourism has confirmed the necessity for building owners in Mecca and Medina to refrain from operating any tourism hospitality activities without a license, and that buildings granted "temporary lodging" licenses for housing pilgrims, issued by the Ministry of Tourism, should only be operated during the Hajj season.
This confirmation comes as part of its efforts to regulate the hospitality sector and the housing activities for pilgrims, and to enhance the quality of hospitality services provided to the guests of Allah, in preparation for the upcoming Hajj season.
The ministry has worked on organizing the housing sector for pilgrims by introducing a service for issuing "temporary lodging" licenses for building owners wishing to engage in this activity in Mecca and Medina. It has also launched a service that enables operators of tourism hospitality facilities to increase their capacity during the Hajj season according to regulations and criteria established by the ministry, with the validity of these services limited exclusively to the Hajj season.
These services have contributed to increasing the capacity of the hospitality sector in Mecca and Medina, enhancing the sector's readiness to receive pilgrims, and providing regulated facilities that offer quality housing services.
In this context, the ministry announced that the penalty for engaging in tourism hospitality activities without a license can reach up to one million riyals. It also indicated that for holders of temporary lodging licenses to engage in activities before the Hajj season is considered a violation of the licensing requirements, resulting in fines of up to one million riyals in addition to the cancellation of the temporary lodging license.
The ministry also emphasized intensifying its oversight efforts in Mecca and Medina, along with its inspection visits to the lodging facilities for pilgrims to ensure their compliance with quality standards and licensing requirements, and to guarantee their readiness to welcome the guests of Allah, providing services that enrich their journey and enable them to perform their rituals with ease and tranquility.