أكّدت وزارة السياحة ضرورة التزام ملّاك المباني في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة بعدم تشغيل أي نشاط ضيافة سياحي دون ترخيص، وألا يتم تشغيل المباني الحاصلة على تراخيص «نُزل مؤقتة» لإسكان الحجّاج والصادرة من وزارة السياحة، إلا خلال موسم الحج فقط.

ويأتي التأكيد في سياق جهودها لتنظيم قطاع الضيافة ونشاط إسكان الحجّاج، والارتقاء بجودة خدمات الضيافة المقدّمة لضيوف الرحمن، استعدادًا لموسم الحج القادم.

وعملت الوزارة على تنظيم قطاع إسكان الحجّاج عبر استحداث خدمة إصدار تراخيص «النُزل المؤقتة» لملّاك المباني الراغبين في ممارسة هذا النشاط في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، كما قامت بإطلاق خدمة تمكّن مشغلي مرافق الضيافة السياحية من زيادة الطاقة الاستيعابية خلال موسم الحج وفقًا لضوابط ومحددات أقرتها الوزارة على أن تقتصر صلاحية هذه الخدمات على موسم الحج حصرًا.

وأسهمت هذه الخدمات في زيادة الطاقة الاستيعابية لقطاع الضيافة في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، وتعزيز جاهزية القطاع لاستقبال الحجّاج، وتوفير مرافق نظامية تقدّم لهم خدمات سكن ذات جودة.

وفي هذا السياق، أعلنت الوزارة أن عقوبة ممارسة نشاط الضيافة السياحية دون ترخيص تصل إلى مليون ريال، وأشارت أيضًا إلى أن قيام حاملي تراخيص النُزل المؤقتة بممارسة النشاط قبل موسم الحج يُعد مخالفًا لاشتراطات الترخيص، وتترتّب عليه غرامات تصل إلى مليون ريال إضافةً إلى إلغاء ترخيص النُزل المؤقتة.

وأكّدت الوزارة أيضًا على تكثيف جهودها الرقابية في مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة، وزياراتها التفقدية لنُزل إسكان الحجّاج للتأكد من امتثالها لمعايير الجودة واشتراطات التراخيص، وضمان جاهزيتها لاستقبال ضيوف الرحمن، وتقديم خدمات تُثري رحلتهم وتمكّنهم من أداء مناسكهم بيُسر وطمأنينة.