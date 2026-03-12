The Ministry of Tourism has confirmed the necessity for building owners in Mecca and Medina to refrain from operating any tourism hospitality activities without a license, and that buildings granted "temporary lodging" licenses for housing pilgrims, issued by the Ministry of Tourism, should only be operated during the Hajj season.

This confirmation comes as part of its efforts to regulate the hospitality sector and the housing activities for pilgrims, and to enhance the quality of hospitality services provided to the guests of Allah, in preparation for the upcoming Hajj season.

The ministry has worked on organizing the housing sector for pilgrims by introducing a service for issuing "temporary lodging" licenses for building owners wishing to engage in this activity in Mecca and Medina. It has also launched a service that enables operators of tourism hospitality facilities to increase their capacity during the Hajj season according to regulations and criteria established by the ministry, with the validity of these services limited exclusively to the Hajj season.

These services have contributed to increasing the capacity of the hospitality sector in Mecca and Medina, enhancing the sector's readiness to receive pilgrims, and providing regulated facilities that offer quality housing services.

In this context, the ministry announced that the penalty for engaging in tourism hospitality activities without a license can reach up to one million riyals. It also indicated that for holders of temporary lodging licenses to engage in activities before the Hajj season is considered a violation of the licensing requirements, resulting in fines of up to one million riyals in addition to the cancellation of the temporary lodging license.

The ministry also emphasized intensifying its oversight efforts in Mecca and Medina, along with its inspection visits to the lodging facilities for pilgrims to ensure their compliance with quality standards and licensing requirements, and to guarantee their readiness to welcome the guests of Allah, providing services that enrich their journey and enable them to perform their rituals with ease and tranquility.