أثار إعلان ترويجي متداول على منصة "إكس" موجة واسعة من الجدل وردود الفعل على منصات التواصل، بعدما رأى كثير من المتابعين أنه مثال على التسويق الذي يختبر حدود العلاقة بين العلامة التجارية والعميل؛ إذ بدت الحملة في نظر البعض محاولة لشد الانتباه بأسلوب يلامس فكرة الاستغلال أو التمويه التسويقي أكثر مما يقدم عرضًا واضحًا ومباشرًا.
القصة بدأت عندما أطلقت سلسلة مطاعم شهيرة إعلانًا عبر حساباتها الرقمية يتضمن قائمة طويلة من الأسماء الشائعة، مرفقة بعبارة تقول: «إذا لقيت اسمك ترى السحور اليوم عليك». وقد بدت الفكرة للوهلة الأولى محاولة ذكية لإثارة الفضول وتحفيز التفاعل، إذ يشعر المتلقي أن الإعلان يخاطبه شخصيًا عبر اسمه. لكن القراءة السريعة للعبارة أثارت تساؤلات؛ لأن الرسالة أوحت للبعض بأن العرض ليس هدية أو دعوة، بل مجرد صياغة تسويقية تحفّز العميل على الحضور والشراء.
هذا الالتباس في الرسالة فتح باب الانتقادات، إذ رأى فريق من المتابعين أن الإعلان يعتمد على إغراء لفظي يوحي بالكرم أو العرض الخاص، بينما النتيجة الفعلية لا تختلف عن عملية شراء عادية. واعتبر هؤلاء أن الحملة مثال على الأساليب التسويقية التي تراهن على جذب الانتباه ولو عبر صياغات قابلة للتأويل.
غير أن الجدل لم يقف عند حدود الإعلان الأول، بل تحوّل بسرعة إلى موجة تسويقية أوسع. فقد دخلت شركات وجهات أخرى على الخط، مرحبةً بالأسماء نفسها أو بأسماء إضافية، ومعلنة عبر منشوراتها أن السحور أو الهدايا أو العروض «عليها». بعض هذه الجهات قدمت وعودًا بهدايا رمزية، وأخرى استغلت الحدث للترويج لمنتجات مصرفية أو عروض تذاكر سفر أو خصومات تجارية، في محاولة لركوب موجة التفاعل الجماهيري.
تسويق المنتج أولاً
لكن اللافت في نظر كثير من المراقبين أن القاسم المشترك بين معظم هذه الحملات ظل واحدًا: تسويق المنتج أولًا. فحتى الإعلانات التي ظهرت بلهجة أكثر ترحيبًا أو سخاءً، بقيت في جوهرها دعوات ترويجية تهدف إلى جذب العميل نحو شراء خدمة أو منتج أو الاشتراك في عرض ما، سواء كان وجبة طعام أو بطاقة مصرفية أو عرض سفر.
ويرى مختصون في التسويق أن ما حدث يعكس طبيعة الحملات الرقمية الحديثة التي تعتمد على خلق قصة قابلة للانتشار، حتى لو بدأت بجدل أو سوء فهم. ففي بيئة التواصل الاجتماعي، يمكن لفكرة بسيطة أو صياغة مثيرة أن تتحول خلال ساعات إلى موضوع متداول بين ملايين المستخدمين، وهو ما يدفع شركات أخرى إلى محاولة استثمار اللحظة عبر حملات سريعة.
وبين من رأى في الحملة الأصلية خطأً تسويقيًا كشف حساسية الجمهور تجاه الأساليب الملتبسة، ومن اعتبر أن الضجة نفسها شكل من أشكال النجاح الإعلاني، تبقى النتيجة الأبرز أن إعلانًا واحدًا استطاع أن يحرك موجة كاملة من العروض والردود، وأن يفتح نقاشًا أوسع حول الخط الفاصل بين الإبداع التسويقي واستغلال العميل في زمن التفاعل الرقمي.
A promotional announcement circulating on the "X" platform has sparked a wide wave of controversy and reactions on social media, as many followers saw it as an example of marketing that tests the boundaries of the relationship between the brand and the customer; the campaign appeared to some as an attempt to grab attention in a way that touches on the idea of exploitation or marketing camouflage more than it offers a clear and direct offer.
The story began when a famous restaurant chain launched an advertisement through its digital accounts that included a long list of common names, accompanied by the phrase: "If you find your name, the suhoor today is on you." The idea seemed at first glance to be a clever attempt to spark curiosity and encourage interaction, as the recipient feels that the advertisement is addressing them personally by their name. However, a quick reading of the phrase raised questions; because the message suggested to some that the offer was not a gift or an invitation, but merely a marketing formulation that encourages the customer to attend and purchase.
This ambiguity in the message opened the door to criticism, as a group of followers saw that the advertisement relied on verbal temptation that implies generosity or a special offer, while the actual result was no different from a regular purchase process. These individuals considered the campaign an example of marketing techniques that bet on attracting attention even through formulations that are open to interpretation.
However, the controversy did not stop at the first advertisement; it quickly transformed into a broader marketing wave. Other companies and entities joined in, welcoming the same names or additional names, announcing through their posts that the suhoor or gifts or offers were "on them." Some of these entities made promises of symbolic gifts, while others exploited the event to promote banking products, travel ticket offers, or commercial discounts, in an attempt to ride the wave of public interaction.
Product Marketing First
What is striking to many observers is that the common denominator among most of these campaigns remained the same: product marketing first. Even the advertisements that appeared with a more welcoming or generous tone remained, at their core, promotional calls aimed at attracting the customer towards purchasing a service or product or subscribing to an offer, whether it was a meal, a bank card, or a travel deal.
Marketing specialists believe that what happened reflects the nature of modern digital campaigns that rely on creating a story that can go viral, even if it starts with controversy or misunderstanding. In the social media environment, a simple idea or an exciting formulation can turn within hours into a trending topic among millions of users, which drives other companies to try to capitalize on the moment through quick campaigns.
Among those who saw the original campaign as a marketing mistake that revealed the audience's sensitivity towards ambiguous methods, and those who considered the uproar itself a form of advertising success, the most notable result remains that a single advertisement was able to trigger a complete wave of offers and responses, and to open a broader discussion about the fine line between marketing creativity and customer exploitation in the age of digital interaction.