A promotional announcement circulating on the "X" platform has sparked a wide wave of controversy and reactions on social media, as many followers saw it as an example of marketing that tests the boundaries of the relationship between the brand and the customer; the campaign appeared to some as an attempt to grab attention in a way that touches on the idea of exploitation or marketing camouflage more than it offers a clear and direct offer.

The story began when a famous restaurant chain launched an advertisement through its digital accounts that included a long list of common names, accompanied by the phrase: "If you find your name, the suhoor today is on you." The idea seemed at first glance to be a clever attempt to spark curiosity and encourage interaction, as the recipient feels that the advertisement is addressing them personally by their name. However, a quick reading of the phrase raised questions; because the message suggested to some that the offer was not a gift or an invitation, but merely a marketing formulation that encourages the customer to attend and purchase.

This ambiguity in the message opened the door to criticism, as a group of followers saw that the advertisement relied on verbal temptation that implies generosity or a special offer, while the actual result was no different from a regular purchase process. These individuals considered the campaign an example of marketing techniques that bet on attracting attention even through formulations that are open to interpretation.

However, the controversy did not stop at the first advertisement; it quickly transformed into a broader marketing wave. Other companies and entities joined in, welcoming the same names or additional names, announcing through their posts that the suhoor or gifts or offers were "on them." Some of these entities made promises of symbolic gifts, while others exploited the event to promote banking products, travel ticket offers, or commercial discounts, in an attempt to ride the wave of public interaction.

Product Marketing First

What is striking to many observers is that the common denominator among most of these campaigns remained the same: product marketing first. Even the advertisements that appeared with a more welcoming or generous tone remained, at their core, promotional calls aimed at attracting the customer towards purchasing a service or product or subscribing to an offer, whether it was a meal, a bank card, or a travel deal.

Marketing specialists believe that what happened reflects the nature of modern digital campaigns that rely on creating a story that can go viral, even if it starts with controversy or misunderstanding. In the social media environment, a simple idea or an exciting formulation can turn within hours into a trending topic among millions of users, which drives other companies to try to capitalize on the moment through quick campaigns.

Among those who saw the original campaign as a marketing mistake that revealed the audience's sensitivity towards ambiguous methods, and those who considered the uproar itself a form of advertising success, the most notable result remains that a single advertisement was able to trigger a complete wave of offers and responses, and to open a broader discussion about the fine line between marketing creativity and customer exploitation in the age of digital interaction.