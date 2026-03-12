أثار إعلان ترويجي متداول على منصة "إكس" موجة واسعة من الجدل وردود الفعل على منصات التواصل، بعدما رأى كثير من المتابعين أنه مثال على التسويق الذي يختبر حدود العلاقة بين العلامة التجارية والعميل؛ إذ بدت الحملة في نظر البعض محاولة لشد الانتباه بأسلوب يلامس فكرة الاستغلال أو التمويه التسويقي أكثر مما يقدم عرضًا واضحًا ومباشرًا.
القصة بدأت عندما أطلقت سلسلة مطاعم شهيرة إعلانًا عبر حساباتها الرقمية يتضمن قائمة طويلة من الأسماء الشائعة، مرفقة بعبارة تقول: «إذا لقيت اسمك ترى السحور اليوم عليك». وقد بدت الفكرة للوهلة الأولى محاولة ذكية لإثارة الفضول وتحفيز التفاعل، إذ يشعر المتلقي أن الإعلان يخاطبه شخصيًا عبر اسمه. لكن القراءة السريعة للعبارة أثارت تساؤلات؛ لأن الرسالة أوحت للبعض بأن العرض ليس هدية أو دعوة، بل مجرد صياغة تسويقية تحفّز العميل على الحضور والشراء.
هذا الالتباس في الرسالة فتح باب الانتقادات، إذ رأى فريق من المتابعين أن الإعلان يعتمد على إغراء لفظي يوحي بالكرم أو العرض الخاص، بينما النتيجة الفعلية لا تختلف عن عملية شراء عادية. واعتبر هؤلاء أن الحملة مثال على الأساليب التسويقية التي تراهن على جذب الانتباه ولو عبر صياغات قابلة للتأويل.
غير أن الجدل لم يقف عند حدود الإعلان الأول، بل تحوّل بسرعة إلى موجة تسويقية أوسع. فقد دخلت شركات وجهات أخرى على الخط، مرحبةً بالأسماء نفسها أو بأسماء إضافية، ومعلنة عبر منشوراتها أن السحور أو الهدايا أو العروض «عليها». بعض هذه الجهات قدمت وعودًا بهدايا رمزية، وأخرى استغلت الحدث للترويج لمنتجات مصرفية أو عروض تذاكر سفر أو خصومات تجارية، في محاولة لركوب موجة التفاعل الجماهيري.

تسويق المنتج أولاً

لكن اللافت في نظر كثير من المراقبين أن القاسم المشترك بين معظم هذه الحملات ظل واحدًا: تسويق المنتج أولًا. فحتى الإعلانات التي ظهرت بلهجة أكثر ترحيبًا أو سخاءً، بقيت في جوهرها دعوات ترويجية تهدف إلى جذب العميل نحو شراء خدمة أو منتج أو الاشتراك في عرض ما، سواء كان وجبة طعام أو بطاقة مصرفية أو عرض سفر.
ويرى مختصون في التسويق أن ما حدث يعكس طبيعة الحملات الرقمية الحديثة التي تعتمد على خلق قصة قابلة للانتشار، حتى لو بدأت بجدل أو سوء فهم. ففي بيئة التواصل الاجتماعي، يمكن لفكرة بسيطة أو صياغة مثيرة أن تتحول خلال ساعات إلى موضوع متداول بين ملايين المستخدمين، وهو ما يدفع شركات أخرى إلى محاولة استثمار اللحظة عبر حملات سريعة.
وبين من رأى في الحملة الأصلية خطأً تسويقيًا كشف حساسية الجمهور تجاه الأساليب الملتبسة، ومن اعتبر أن الضجة نفسها شكل من أشكال النجاح الإعلاني، تبقى النتيجة الأبرز أن إعلانًا واحدًا استطاع أن يحرك موجة كاملة من العروض والردود، وأن يفتح نقاشًا أوسع حول الخط الفاصل بين الإبداع التسويقي واستغلال العميل في زمن التفاعل الرقمي.