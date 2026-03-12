Contemporary wars are witnessing a radical transformation in their tools and management methods, as battlefields no longer rely solely on numerical superiority or traditional technical advantages. Instead, artificial intelligence systems have become a key partner in directing strikes, analyzing data, and making sensitive operational decisions.

In recent confrontations, advanced capabilities have emerged in the United States and Israel in integrating AI systems capable of accelerating the military decision-making chain and transforming operations that used to take days into those executed within hours. We will review the most important of these applications.

1. The Gospel… Turning Suspicious Buildings into Military Targets

Among the most prominent platforms that have emerged is the system known as "The Gospel," developed by the Israeli intelligence unit 8200. It possesses a unique ability to transform the vast amount of raw data into military-ready targets.

The system relies on integrating multi-source data (Data Fusion) that includes:

* High-resolution satellite images

* Drone recordings

* Radar signals and thermal sensors

* Field intelligence reports and communication interceptions

Machine learning algorithms work to match discovered patterns with a vast database, aiming to identify buildings that may be used for military purposes and include them in a continuously updated "target bank."

2. Lavender… The Silent Hunter of Individuals

The "Lavender" system represents the other side of artificial intelligence, focusing on identifying individuals associated with military or terrorist activities.

This system functions as a product for human targets, relying on continuous analysis of digital data and benefiting from massive databases on which machine learning algorithms have been trained.

The system is based on two main elements:

* Relationship networks: Reading communication patterns, changes in demographics, interaction with previously classified individuals.

* Field behavior: Tracking geographical movement, frequency of transitions, presence in sensitive locations, timings.

Ultimately, the system produces a "probability score" that determines the level of a person's association with military activity, making them a candidate for targeting.

3. ?Where’s Daddy… The Right Moment to Strike

The "?Where’s Daddy" system completes the human targeting loop by determining the optimal time and place to execute a military strike. This system does not identify the target but tracks the person already identified by Lavender, waiting for the moment they enter a fixed location—often their home—to increase strike accuracy and reduce identity error rates.

The system relies on:

* Tracking phone signals

* Monitoring digital signals

* Connecting to extensive smart camera networks

When the target is detected entering the vicinity of their home, the system issues an immediate alert to the operations rooms, allowing the coordinates to be directly transferred to the executing units.

4. Palantir… The Brain of Operations

The Palantir platform represents the central hub for digital operations, integrating outputs from various systems into a unified dashboard that provides the military commander with a comprehensive and accurate picture of the target and its surrounding context.

The platform relies on:

* Point linking: Merging data from cameras and human intelligence, intercepting signals, and digital activity logs.

* Visual modeling: Transforming data into interactive graphs and complex relationship maps.

* Intelligent querying: Enabling the analyst to pose complex questions and obtain conclusions within seconds.

The Smart Targeting System: An Integrated Workflow for Automating Death

The aforementioned systems form an interconnected framework that operates through four main phases:

1. Identifying and Monitoring the Target

Lavender classifies individuals and maps their social surroundings, filtering out "high-value targets."

2. Real-time Tracking

Where’s Daddy tracks the target moment by moment, waiting for them to enter a fixed location.

3. Assessing the Target's Location

The Gospel processes the structural data of the building, determining the type of ammunition and the required destructive capacity.

4. Execution

Palantir compiles all the data into the decision dashboard and displays:

Target - Coordinates - Success Rate - Expected Collateral Damage.

Once approved, the coordinates are transferred to the launch systems to execute the strike.

Ultimately, this system reveals an unprecedented phase in the history of wars, where artificial intelligence has become a pivotal part of the targeting and decision-making process.

While some parties view these systems as an opportunity to enhance accuracy and reduce human error, others believe they may lead to the "automation of death" by transforming life-and-death decisions into algorithmic outputs made in fractions of a second.

In any case, it seems that artificial intelligence is no longer just an assisting tool; it has become an element reshaping wars and their rules, opening the door to extensive ethical discussions in the near future regarding the employment of artificial intelligence technologies.