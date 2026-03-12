تشهد الحروب المعاصرة تحولاً جذرياً في أدواتها وطرق إدارتها، حيث لم تعد ساحات القتال تعتمد فقط على التفوق العددي أو التقني التقليدي، بل أصبحت أنظمة الذكاء الاصطناعي شريكاً رئيسياً في توجيه الضربات، وتحليل البيانات، واتخاذ القرارات العملياتية الحساسة.

وخلال المواجهات الأخيرة، برزت قدرات متقدمة لدى الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل في دمج منظومات ذكاء اصطناعي قادرة على تسريع سلسلة القرار العسكري وتحويل عمليات كانت تستغرق أياماً إلى عمليات تُنفّذ خلال ساعات. وسنستعرض أهم هذه التطبيقات.

‏1. The Gospel… تحويل المباني المشبوهة إلى أهداف عسكرية

من بين أبرز المنصات التي ظهرت هو النظام المعروف باسم «حبسورة» (The Gospel)، الذي طورته وحدة الاستخبارات الإسرائيلية 8200. ويتمتع بقدرة فريدة على تحويل الكم الهائل من البيانات الخام إلى أهداف جاهزة للتعامل العسكري.

ويعتمد النظام على دمج بيانات متعددة المصادر (Data Fusion) تشمل:

* صور أقمار صناعية عالية الدقة

* تسجيلات الطائرات المسيّرة

* إشارات الرادار والمستشعرات الحرارية

* تقارير استخباراتية ميدانية واعتراضات اتصال

وتعمل خوارزميات التعلم الآلي على مطابقة الأنماط المكتشفة مع قاعدة بيانات هائلة، بهدف تحديد المباني التي قد تُستخدم لأغراض عسكرية، وإدراجها ضمن «بنك أهداف» محدث باستمرار.

‏2. Lavender… الصياد الصامت للأفراد

أما نظام «لافندر» (Lavender) فيمثل الوجه الآخر للذكاء الاصطناعي، فهو يركز على تحديد الأفراد المرتبطين بنشاط عسكري أو إرهابي.

يعمل هذا النظام كمنتج للأهداف البشرية حيث يعتمد على تحليل متواصل للبيانات الرقمية، ويستفيد من قواعد بيانات ضخمة درّبت عليها خوارزميات التعلم الآلي.

يرتكز النظام على عنصرين أساسيين:

* شبكات العلاقات: قراءة أنماط الاتصال، تغيّر الشرائح، التفاعل مع أشخاص مصنّفين سابقاً.

* السلوك الميداني: تتبع الحركة الجغرافية، تكرار الانتقال، الوجود في مواقع حساسة، التوقيتات.

ويُنتج النظام في النهاية «درجة احتمالية» تحدد مستوى ارتباط الشخص بالنشاط العسكري، ما يجعله مرشحاً للاستهداف.

‏3. ?Where’s Daddy… اللحظة المناسبة للضرب

يأتي نظام «?Where’s Daddy» ليكمل حلقة الاستهداف البشري عبر تحديد الوقت والمكان الأمثل لتنفيذ الضربة العسكرية. لا يقوم هذا النظام بتحديد هوية الهدف، بل يتابع الشخص الذي تم تحديده بالفعل عبر لافندر، ويترقب لحظة دخوله إلى موقع ثابت -وغالباً منزله- لزيادة دقة الضربة وتقليل نسب الخطأ في الهوية.

يعتمد النظام على:

* تتبع إشارات الهواتف

* مراقبة الإشارات الرقمية

* الربط بشبكات كاميرات ذكية واسعة النطاق

وعند رصد دخول الهدف إلى محيط المنزل، يصدر النظام تنبيهاً فورياً إلى غرف العمليات، ليتم تحويل الإحداثيات مباشرة للوحدات المنفذة.

‏4. Palantir… عقل العمليات

تمثل منصة Palantir المحور الرئيسي للعمليات الرقمية، حيث تقوم بدمج مخرجات الأنظمة المختلفة في لوحة تحكم موحدة تقدم للقائد العسكري صورة شاملة ودقيقة عن الهدف والسياق المحيط به.

تعتمد المنصة على:

* ربط النقاط: دمج بيانات الكاميرات والاستخبارات البشرية، واعتراض الإشارات، وسجلات النشاط الرقمي.

* نمذجة بصرية: تحويل البيانات إلى رسوم بيانية تفاعلية وخرائط علاقات وارتباطات معقدة.

* استعلام ذكي: تمكين المحلل من طرح أسئلة معقدة والحصول على استنتاجات خلال ثوانٍ.

منظومة الاستهداف الذكية: دورة عمل متكاملة لأتمتة الموت

تشكل الأنظمة السابقة منظومة مترابطة تعمل عبر أربع مراحل رئيسية:

1. تحديد الهدف ومراقبته

يقوم لافندر بتصنيف الأفراد ورسم محيطهم الاجتماعي، وفرز «الأهداف عالية القيمة».

2. التتبع اللحظي

يتولى Where’s Daddy متابعة الهدف لحظة بلحظة بانتظار دخوله موقعاً ثابتاً.

3. تقييم موقع الهدف

يعالج The Gospel المعطيات الهندسية للمبنى، ويحدد نوع الذخيرة والقدرة التدميرية المطلوبة.

4. التنفيذ

تجمع Palantir كل المعطيات في لوحة القرار، وتعرض:

الهدف-الإحداثيات-نسبة النجاح-الأضرار الجانبية المتوقعة.

وبمجرد الموافقة، تُحول الإحداثيات لأنظمة الإطلاق لتنفيذ الضربة.

في النهاية تكشف هذه المنظومة عن مرحلة غير مسبوقة في تاريخ الحروب، حيث أصبح الذكاء الاصطناعي جزءاً محورياً من عملية الاستهداف واتخاذ القرار.

ورغم أن بعض الجهات ترى في هذه الأنظمة فرصة لرفع الدقة وتقليل الخطأ البشري، يرى آخرون أنها قد تؤدي إلى «أتمتة الموت» عبر تحويل قرارات مصيرية إلى مخرجات خوارزمية تتخذ في أجزاء من الثانية.

في كل الأحوال، يبدو أن الذكاء الاصطناعي لم يعد مجرد أداة مساعدة، بل أصبح عنصراً يعيد تشكيل الحروب وقواعدها، ما يفتح الباب أمام نقاشات أخلاقية واسعة في المستقبل القريب في توظيف تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي.