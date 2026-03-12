تشهد الحروب المعاصرة تحولاً جذرياً في أدواتها وطرق إدارتها، حيث لم تعد ساحات القتال تعتمد فقط على التفوق العددي أو التقني التقليدي، بل أصبحت أنظمة الذكاء الاصطناعي شريكاً رئيسياً في توجيه الضربات، وتحليل البيانات، واتخاذ القرارات العملياتية الحساسة.
وخلال المواجهات الأخيرة، برزت قدرات متقدمة لدى الولايات المتحدة وإسرائيل في دمج منظومات ذكاء اصطناعي قادرة على تسريع سلسلة القرار العسكري وتحويل عمليات كانت تستغرق أياماً إلى عمليات تُنفّذ خلال ساعات. وسنستعرض أهم هذه التطبيقات.
1. The Gospel… تحويل المباني المشبوهة إلى أهداف عسكرية
من بين أبرز المنصات التي ظهرت هو النظام المعروف باسم «حبسورة» (The Gospel)، الذي طورته وحدة الاستخبارات الإسرائيلية 8200. ويتمتع بقدرة فريدة على تحويل الكم الهائل من البيانات الخام إلى أهداف جاهزة للتعامل العسكري.
ويعتمد النظام على دمج بيانات متعددة المصادر (Data Fusion) تشمل:
* صور أقمار صناعية عالية الدقة
* تسجيلات الطائرات المسيّرة
* إشارات الرادار والمستشعرات الحرارية
* تقارير استخباراتية ميدانية واعتراضات اتصال
وتعمل خوارزميات التعلم الآلي على مطابقة الأنماط المكتشفة مع قاعدة بيانات هائلة، بهدف تحديد المباني التي قد تُستخدم لأغراض عسكرية، وإدراجها ضمن «بنك أهداف» محدث باستمرار.
2. Lavender… الصياد الصامت للأفراد
أما نظام «لافندر» (Lavender) فيمثل الوجه الآخر للذكاء الاصطناعي، فهو يركز على تحديد الأفراد المرتبطين بنشاط عسكري أو إرهابي.
يعمل هذا النظام كمنتج للأهداف البشرية حيث يعتمد على تحليل متواصل للبيانات الرقمية، ويستفيد من قواعد بيانات ضخمة درّبت عليها خوارزميات التعلم الآلي.
يرتكز النظام على عنصرين أساسيين:
* شبكات العلاقات: قراءة أنماط الاتصال، تغيّر الشرائح، التفاعل مع أشخاص مصنّفين سابقاً.
* السلوك الميداني: تتبع الحركة الجغرافية، تكرار الانتقال، الوجود في مواقع حساسة، التوقيتات.
ويُنتج النظام في النهاية «درجة احتمالية» تحدد مستوى ارتباط الشخص بالنشاط العسكري، ما يجعله مرشحاً للاستهداف.
3. ?Where’s Daddy… اللحظة المناسبة للضرب
يأتي نظام «?Where’s Daddy» ليكمل حلقة الاستهداف البشري عبر تحديد الوقت والمكان الأمثل لتنفيذ الضربة العسكرية. لا يقوم هذا النظام بتحديد هوية الهدف، بل يتابع الشخص الذي تم تحديده بالفعل عبر لافندر، ويترقب لحظة دخوله إلى موقع ثابت -وغالباً منزله- لزيادة دقة الضربة وتقليل نسب الخطأ في الهوية.
يعتمد النظام على:
* تتبع إشارات الهواتف
* مراقبة الإشارات الرقمية
* الربط بشبكات كاميرات ذكية واسعة النطاق
وعند رصد دخول الهدف إلى محيط المنزل، يصدر النظام تنبيهاً فورياً إلى غرف العمليات، ليتم تحويل الإحداثيات مباشرة للوحدات المنفذة.
4. Palantir… عقل العمليات
تمثل منصة Palantir المحور الرئيسي للعمليات الرقمية، حيث تقوم بدمج مخرجات الأنظمة المختلفة في لوحة تحكم موحدة تقدم للقائد العسكري صورة شاملة ودقيقة عن الهدف والسياق المحيط به.
تعتمد المنصة على:
* ربط النقاط: دمج بيانات الكاميرات والاستخبارات البشرية، واعتراض الإشارات، وسجلات النشاط الرقمي.
* نمذجة بصرية: تحويل البيانات إلى رسوم بيانية تفاعلية وخرائط علاقات وارتباطات معقدة.
* استعلام ذكي: تمكين المحلل من طرح أسئلة معقدة والحصول على استنتاجات خلال ثوانٍ.
منظومة الاستهداف الذكية: دورة عمل متكاملة لأتمتة الموت
تشكل الأنظمة السابقة منظومة مترابطة تعمل عبر أربع مراحل رئيسية:
1. تحديد الهدف ومراقبته
يقوم لافندر بتصنيف الأفراد ورسم محيطهم الاجتماعي، وفرز «الأهداف عالية القيمة».
2. التتبع اللحظي
يتولى Where’s Daddy متابعة الهدف لحظة بلحظة بانتظار دخوله موقعاً ثابتاً.
3. تقييم موقع الهدف
يعالج The Gospel المعطيات الهندسية للمبنى، ويحدد نوع الذخيرة والقدرة التدميرية المطلوبة.
4. التنفيذ
تجمع Palantir كل المعطيات في لوحة القرار، وتعرض:
الهدف-الإحداثيات-نسبة النجاح-الأضرار الجانبية المتوقعة.
وبمجرد الموافقة، تُحول الإحداثيات لأنظمة الإطلاق لتنفيذ الضربة.
في النهاية تكشف هذه المنظومة عن مرحلة غير مسبوقة في تاريخ الحروب، حيث أصبح الذكاء الاصطناعي جزءاً محورياً من عملية الاستهداف واتخاذ القرار.
ورغم أن بعض الجهات ترى في هذه الأنظمة فرصة لرفع الدقة وتقليل الخطأ البشري، يرى آخرون أنها قد تؤدي إلى «أتمتة الموت» عبر تحويل قرارات مصيرية إلى مخرجات خوارزمية تتخذ في أجزاء من الثانية.
في كل الأحوال، يبدو أن الذكاء الاصطناعي لم يعد مجرد أداة مساعدة، بل أصبح عنصراً يعيد تشكيل الحروب وقواعدها، ما يفتح الباب أمام نقاشات أخلاقية واسعة في المستقبل القريب في توظيف تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي.
Contemporary wars are witnessing a radical transformation in their tools and management methods, as battlefields no longer rely solely on numerical superiority or traditional technical advantages. Instead, artificial intelligence systems have become a key partner in directing strikes, analyzing data, and making sensitive operational decisions.
In recent confrontations, advanced capabilities have emerged in the United States and Israel in integrating AI systems capable of accelerating the military decision-making chain and transforming operations that used to take days into those executed within hours. We will review the most important of these applications.
1. The Gospel… Turning Suspicious Buildings into Military Targets
Among the most prominent platforms that have emerged is the system known as "The Gospel," developed by the Israeli intelligence unit 8200. It possesses a unique ability to transform the vast amount of raw data into military-ready targets.
The system relies on integrating multi-source data (Data Fusion) that includes:
* High-resolution satellite images
* Drone recordings
* Radar signals and thermal sensors
* Field intelligence reports and communication interceptions
Machine learning algorithms work to match discovered patterns with a vast database, aiming to identify buildings that may be used for military purposes and include them in a continuously updated "target bank."
2. Lavender… The Silent Hunter of Individuals
The "Lavender" system represents the other side of artificial intelligence, focusing on identifying individuals associated with military or terrorist activities.
This system functions as a product for human targets, relying on continuous analysis of digital data and benefiting from massive databases on which machine learning algorithms have been trained.
The system is based on two main elements:
* Relationship networks: Reading communication patterns, changes in demographics, interaction with previously classified individuals.
* Field behavior: Tracking geographical movement, frequency of transitions, presence in sensitive locations, timings.
Ultimately, the system produces a "probability score" that determines the level of a person's association with military activity, making them a candidate for targeting.
3. ?Where’s Daddy… The Right Moment to Strike
The "?Where’s Daddy" system completes the human targeting loop by determining the optimal time and place to execute a military strike. This system does not identify the target but tracks the person already identified by Lavender, waiting for the moment they enter a fixed location—often their home—to increase strike accuracy and reduce identity error rates.
The system relies on:
* Tracking phone signals
* Monitoring digital signals
* Connecting to extensive smart camera networks
When the target is detected entering the vicinity of their home, the system issues an immediate alert to the operations rooms, allowing the coordinates to be directly transferred to the executing units.
4. Palantir… The Brain of Operations
The Palantir platform represents the central hub for digital operations, integrating outputs from various systems into a unified dashboard that provides the military commander with a comprehensive and accurate picture of the target and its surrounding context.
The platform relies on:
* Point linking: Merging data from cameras and human intelligence, intercepting signals, and digital activity logs.
* Visual modeling: Transforming data into interactive graphs and complex relationship maps.
* Intelligent querying: Enabling the analyst to pose complex questions and obtain conclusions within seconds.
The Smart Targeting System: An Integrated Workflow for Automating Death
The aforementioned systems form an interconnected framework that operates through four main phases:
1. Identifying and Monitoring the Target
Lavender classifies individuals and maps their social surroundings, filtering out "high-value targets."
2. Real-time Tracking
Where’s Daddy tracks the target moment by moment, waiting for them to enter a fixed location.
3. Assessing the Target's Location
The Gospel processes the structural data of the building, determining the type of ammunition and the required destructive capacity.
4. Execution
Palantir compiles all the data into the decision dashboard and displays:
Target - Coordinates - Success Rate - Expected Collateral Damage.
Once approved, the coordinates are transferred to the launch systems to execute the strike.
Ultimately, this system reveals an unprecedented phase in the history of wars, where artificial intelligence has become a pivotal part of the targeting and decision-making process.
While some parties view these systems as an opportunity to enhance accuracy and reduce human error, others believe they may lead to the "automation of death" by transforming life-and-death decisions into algorithmic outputs made in fractions of a second.
In any case, it seems that artificial intelligence is no longer just an assisting tool; it has become an element reshaping wars and their rules, opening the door to extensive ethical discussions in the near future regarding the employment of artificial intelligence technologies.