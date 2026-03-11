أدان الأمين العام لمجلس التعاون لدول الخليج العربية جاسم محمد البديوي، بأشد العبارات واستنكاره الشديد، للاستهداف الغاشم لخزانات وقود في ميناء صلالة بسلطنة عُمان.

وشدد على تضامن مجلس التعاون الكامل مع سلطنة عُمان في كل ما تتخذه من إجراءات لحماية أمنها واستقرارها وسلامة أراضيها، مجددًا موقف دول المجلس الثابت في رفض وإدانة جميع الأعمال العدوانية التي تمس أمن دول مجلس التعاون أو تستهدف منشآتها الحيوية وسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها.