The Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council, Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi, condemned in the strongest terms and with great disapproval the brutal targeting of fuel tanks at the Port of Salalah in the Sultanate of Oman.

He emphasized the full solidarity of the Gulf Cooperation Council with the Sultanate of Oman in all measures it takes to protect its security, stability, and territorial integrity, reiterating the Council's unwavering position in rejecting and condemning all aggressive acts that threaten the security of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries or target their vital facilities and the safety of their citizens and residents on their territories.