تبنى مجلس الأمن الدولي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، مشروع قرار يدين هجمات إيران على دول الخليج وتهديد الملاحة.


واعتمد مجلس الأمن مشروع قرار خليجي أردني بشأن الهجمات الإيرانية بأغلبية 13 صوتاً وامتناع روسيا والصين.


وقال مندوب البحرين في مجلس الأمن الدولي السفير جمال فارس الرويعي إن العدوان الإيراني استهدف منشآت مدنية في دول الخليج والأردن، مشدداً على ضرورة احترام أمن الملاحة.


وأضاف مندوب البحرين خلال اجتماع لمجلس الأمن الدولي للتصويت على مشروع قرار بشأن الاعتداء الإيراني على دول الخليج: «منطقتنا شهدت سلسلة من الاعتداءات الإيرانية الخطيرة».


وكشف الرويعي، اليوم (الأربعاء)، مشروع قرار قدمته بلاده نيابة عن دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي والأردن إلى مجلس الأمن الدولي للتصويت عليه بعد ظهر اليوم بتوقيت نيويورك.


ويتضمن مشروع القرار 3 عناصر رئيسية، في مقدمتها الإدانة بأشد العبارات هجمات إيران المروعة التي تعد انتهاكاً للقانون الدولي وتهديداً خطيراً للسلم والأمن الدوليين، والمطالبة بوقف الأعمال العدائية الإيرانية، ووقف الاستفزازات من إيران بما في ذلك استخدام الوكلاء. كما تضمن القرار الثالث التأكيد على ضرورة التنديد بالاستهداف المتعمد من إيران للمدنيين الأبرياء والأعيان المدنية والهجمات والتهديدات لمضيق هرمز ومنظومة الملاحة البحرية الدولية.