The United Nations Security Council adopted a draft resolution today (Wednesday) condemning Iran's attacks on Gulf countries and threatening navigation.



The Security Council approved the Gulf-Jordanian draft resolution regarding the Iranian attacks with a majority of 13 votes, with Russia and China abstaining.



Bahrain's representative to the UN Security Council, Ambassador Jamal Faris Al-Ruwaihi, stated that the Iranian aggression targeted civilian facilities in Gulf countries and Jordan, emphasizing the need to respect navigation security.



During a Security Council meeting to vote on the draft resolution regarding the Iranian aggression against Gulf countries, the Bahraini representative added, "Our region has witnessed a series of serious Iranian attacks."



Al-Ruwaihi revealed today (Wednesday) a draft resolution presented by his country on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council and Jordan to the UN Security Council for a vote this afternoon, New York time.



The draft resolution includes three main elements, foremost among them the strongest condemnation of Iran's horrific attacks, which constitute a violation of international law and a serious threat to international peace and security, calling for an end to Iranian hostilities and provocations from Iran, including the use of proxies. The third element of the resolution emphasizes the necessity of condemning Iran's deliberate targeting of innocent civilians and civilian objects, as well as the attacks and threats to the Strait of Hormuz and the international maritime navigation system.