In a step that reflects an academic ambition that transcends geographical boundaries, and under the slogan "Measurement is the Path to Excellence," the University of Socotra Archipelago concluded the activities of the specialized workshop titled "Key Performance Indicators and Benchmarking: Models from Saudi Universities Towards Practice," organized by the College of Management and Economics in collaboration with the Academic Development and Quality Assurance Center, with wide participation from academic elites and faculty members.



Practical Applications and Leading Models



On the final day of the workshop, which was presented by the university's Secretary-General Dr. Ammar Saleh Habtoor, there was a radical shift from theoretical pathways to practical frameworks; participants engaged in specialized working groups focused on simulating the mechanisms for building Key Performance Indicators (KPIs).



The teams succeeded in formulating proposals for realistic indicators that align with the unique characteristics of the university environment in the archipelago and meet the requirements and standards of local and international academic accreditation, drawing inspiration from the pioneering Saudi experience as a successful regional reference to ensure academic excellence and enhance the university's ranking.



Gratitude for the Pivotal Saudi Role



In a special statement to "Okaz," the Secretary-General of the University of Socotra Archipelago, Dr. Ammar Saleh bin Habtoor, praised the pioneering and pivotal role of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in supporting the education sector in the archipelago through its developmental arm, the "Saudi Program for the Development and Reconstruction of Yemen," affirming that this workshop comes in the context of the ongoing effort to enhance the efficiency of academic performance in line with the generous support provided to the university.



Stabilizing the Educational Process



Dr. bin Habtoor pointed out that the generous and continuous support from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has had a significant impact on stabilizing the educational process; the Saudi hand of generosity has extended to include providing monthly financial assistance to teachers in primary and secondary education, culminating in the strategic initiative to cover the expenses and salaries of the University of Socotra Archipelago and the Technical Institute.



The university's Secretary-General explained that this qualitative Saudi intervention has enabled the university institution to retain its highly qualified local and foreign academic staff, which has ensured the continuity of education quality and protected academic outputs from decline, affirming that these efforts embody the depth of partnership and the steadfast Saudi commitment to human development in Socotra without borders.