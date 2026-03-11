​في خطوة تعكس طموحاً أكاديمياً يتجاوز الحدود الجغرافية، وتحت شعار «القياس سبيل التميز»، اختتمت جامعة أرخبيل سقطرى فعاليات ورشة العمل النوعية الموسومة بـ«مؤشرات الأداء الرئيسية والمقارنات المرجعية: نماذج من الجامعات السعودية نحو الممارسة»، التي نظمتها كلية الإدارة والاقتصاد بالتعاون مع مركز التطوير الأكاديمي وضمان الجودة، بمشاركة واسعة من النخب الأكاديمية وهيئة التدريس.


​تطبيقات عملية ونماذج رائدة


وشهد اليوم الختامي للورشة، التي قدم محاورها أمين عام الجامعة الدكتور عمار صالح حبتور، تحولاً جذرياً من المسارات النظرية إلى الأطر التطبيقية؛ وانخرط المشاركون في مجموعات عمل تخصصية عكفت على محاكاة آليات بناء مؤشرات الأداء الرئيسية (KPIs).


ونجحت الفرق في صياغة مقترحات لمؤشرات واقعية تتواءم مع خصوصية البيئة الجامعية في الأرخبيل، وتلبي متطلبات ومعايير الاعتماد الأكاديمي المحلي والدولي، مستلهمةً من التجربة السعودية الرائدة كمرجعية إقليمية ناجحة لضمان التميز الأكاديمي والارتقاء بتصنيف الجامعة.


​امتنان للدور السعودي المحوري


وفي تصريح خاص إلى «عكاظ»، ثمّن الأمين العام لجامعة أرخبيل سقطرى الدكتور عمار صالح بن حبتور الدور الريادي والمحوري للمملكة العربية السعودية في دعم قطاع التعليم بالأرخبيل عبر ذراعها التنموية «البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن»، مؤكداً أن هذه الورشة تأتي في سياق السعي المستمر لرفع كفاءة الأداء الأكاديمي بما يواكب الدعم السخي المقدم للجامعة.


استقرار العملية التعليمية


​وأشار «بن حبتور» إلى أن الدعم السخي والمستمر من المملكة العربية السعودية كان له الأثر البالغ في استقرار العملية التعليمية؛ إذ امتدت يد العطاء السعودية لتشمل تقديم مساعدات مالية شهرية للمعلمين في مراحل التعليم الأساسي والثانوي، وصولاً إلى المبادرة الإستراتيجية بتبني نفقات ومرتبات جامعة أرخبيل سقطرى والمعهد الفني.


​وأوضح أمين عام الجامعة أن هذا التدخل السعودي النوعي مكّن الصرح الجامعي من الحفاظ على كوادره العلمية المحلية والأجنبية ذات الكفاءة العالية، وهو ما ضمن استمرارية جودة التعليم وحماية المخرجات الأكاديمية من التراجع، مؤكداً أن هذه الجهود تجسد عمق الشراكة والالتزام السعودي الراسخ بتنمية الإنسان في سقطرى دون حدود.