أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن ترحيب المملكة العربية السعودية باعتماد مجلس الأمن للقرار رقم 2817 الذي قدمته المملكة العربية السعودية، ومملكة البحرين، ودولة الإمارات العربية المتحدة، ودولة قطر، وسلطنة عمان، ودولة الكويت، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، الذي يدين بأشد العبارات الهجمات الشنيعة التي تشنها جمهورية إيران الإسلامية على أراضي الدول الخليجية والأردن، ويقرر أن هذه الأعمال تشكّل خرقاً للقانون الدولي وتهديداً خطيراً للسلام والأمن الدوليين.

وقالت في بيان لها: «ترحب المملكة بمضامين القرار، بما فيها إدانة الهجوم على المناطق السكنية واستهداف الأعيان المدنية، وما تسببت فيه الهجمات من وقوع خسائر في صفوف المدنيين وإلحاق الضرر بالمباني المدنية، والتضامن مع هذه البلدان وشعوبها».

وأشارت وزارة الخارجية إلى الدعم الدولي الذي حظي به القرار والإدانات الدولية لتلك الهجمات الإيرانية الغاشمة والمطالبة بوقفها فوراً دون قيد أو شرط، ووقف أيَّ استفزاز أو تهديد للدول المجاورة، بما في ذلك استخدام الوكلاء.

وأضافت: «تؤكد المملكة على ما ورد في مضامين القرار واحتفاظها بحقها الكامل في اتّخاذ الإجراءات التي تكفل حماية أمنها وسيادتها وسلامة أراضيها وردع العدوان، على النحو المعترف به في المادة 51 من ميثاق الأمم المتحدة».