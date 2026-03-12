The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's welcome for the Security Council's adoption of Resolution No. 2817, which was presented by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, the State of Qatar, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Kuwait, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan. This resolution strongly condemns the heinous attacks carried out by the Islamic Republic of Iran on the territories of Gulf states and Jordan, and determines that these actions constitute a violation of international law and a serious threat to international peace and security.

It stated in a statement: "The Kingdom welcomes the contents of the resolution, including the condemnation of the attack on residential areas and the targeting of civilian objects, as well as the casualties among civilians and the damage to civilian buildings caused by the attacks, and stands in solidarity with these countries and their peoples."

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs pointed to the international support that the resolution received and the international condemnations of those brutal Iranian attacks, calling for an immediate and unconditional halt to them, and for any provocation or threat to neighboring countries to cease, including the use of proxies.

It added: "The Kingdom reaffirms what is stated in the contents of the resolution and reserves its full right to take the measures that ensure the protection of its security, sovereignty, and territorial integrity and to deter aggression, as recognized in Article 51 of the United Nations Charter."