Some names transcend the boundaries of professional definition to become part of the living memory of the profession. Such is the case with the name of Khairallah Zarban; he is not just a journalist known through the pages, nor a fleeting visual artist in the cultural scene, but rather a cognitive and human experience that combined aesthetic sensibility with journalistic awareness, contributing to a remarkable transformation in the presence of visual art within cultural journalism.

In the journalistic field, Zarban was known as one of the first voices to treat visual art as a cultural issue deserving of in-depth reading, rather than as a fleeting event reported quickly in the pages. He understood that an artwork cannot be reduced to an exhibition image or an opening news piece; it requires a language of interpretation and a journalist who understands the tools of art and reads its backgrounds. Thus, his writings were closer to cognitive articles, explaining the artistic experience and placing it in its aesthetic and cultural context.

Zarban possessed a rare advantage in this field; he combined journalistic experience with artistic practice. This combination gave his texts a different credibility, making his reading of artworks an internal one, rather than from the perspective of a mere spectator. He knew the details of the painting, understood the relationship between color and composition, and could translate all of that into clear journalistic language that reached the reader without losing its depth.

Through this dual understanding, he contributed to the development of visual art journalism, opening its pages to new experiences and providing artists with a genuine space for definition, away from flattery or oversimplification. He did not view art as a cultural luxury, but as part of the aesthetic consciousness of society, and a space for dialogue between the artist and the audience.

Khairallah Zarban's presence in this field was not merely about covering exhibitions or following events; it was a foundational role in building a journalistic discourse that understands art and presents it to the reader in a sober language. Therefore, his name remained associated with an important phase in the evolution of cultural journalism, when writing about visual art began to shift from brief news to critical readings that contribute to shaping public taste.

Between the journalist who writes and the artist who sees, Khairallah Zarban's experience formed a bridge between two worlds: the world of visual creativity and the world of journalistic words. This experience proved that when art journalism is written with aesthetic awareness, it becomes part of the cultural movement itself, not merely a mirror reflecting it.