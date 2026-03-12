تتجاوز بعض الأسماء حدود التعريف المهني لتغدو جزءاً من الذاكرة الحية للمهنة. هكذا يبدو اسم خير الله زربان؛ ليس مجرد صحفي عرفته الصفحات، ولا فناناً تشكيلياً عابراً في المشهد الثقافي، بل تجربة معرفية وإنسانية جمعت بين الحس الجمالي والوعي الصحفي، وأسهمت في إحداث تحول لافت في حضور الفن التشكيلي داخل الصحافة الثقافية.

في الميدان الصحفي، عُرف زربان بوصفه من أوائل الأصوات التي تعاملت مع الفن التشكيلي كقضية ثقافية تستحق القراءة المتعمقة، لا كخبر مناسباتي يمر سريعاً في الصفحات. كان يدرك أن العمل الفني لا يُختصر في صورة معرض أو خبر افتتاح، بل يحتاج إلى لغة تفسير، وإلى صحفي يفهم أدوات الفن ويقرأ خلفياته. لذلك جاءت كتاباته أقرب إلى مقالات معرفية، تشرح التجربة الفنية وتضعها في سياقها الجمالي والثقافي.

امتلك زربان ميزة نادرة في هذا الحقل؛ إذ جمع بين التجربة الصحفية والممارسة التشكيلية. هذا الجمع منح نصوصه صدقية مختلفة، وجعل قراءته للأعمال الفنية قراءة من الداخل، لا من موقع المتفرج. كان يعرف تفاصيل اللوحة، ويدرك علاقة اللون بالتكوين، ويستطيع أن يترجم ذلك كله إلى لغة صحفية واضحة تصل إلى القارئ دون أن تفقد عمقها.

ومن خلال هذا الفهم المزدوج، أسهم في تطوير الصحافة الفنية التشكيلية، ففتح صفحاتها أمام التجارب الجديدة، وقدم للفنانين مساحة تعريف حقيقية، بعيداً عن المجاملة أو التبسيط المخل. لم يكن ينظر إلى الفن بوصفه ترفاً ثقافياً، بل باعتباره جزءاً من الوعي الجمالي للمجتمع، ومساحة للحوار بين الفنان والمتلقي.

حضور خير الله زربان في هذا المجال لم يكن مجرد تغطية لمعارض أو متابعة لفعاليات، بل كان دوراً تأسيسياً في بناء خطاب صحفي يفهم الفن ويقدّمه للقارئ بلغة رصينة. لذلك ظل اسمه مرتبطاً بمرحلة مهمة في تطور الصحافة الثقافية، حين بدأت الكتابة عن الفن التشكيلي تتحول من خبرٍ مقتضب إلى قراءةٍ نقدية تسهم في تشكيل الذائقة العامة.

وبين الصحفي الذي يكتب، والفنان الذي يرى، تشكّلت تجربة خير الله زربان بوصفها جسراً بين عالمين: عالم الإبداع التشكيلي، وعالم الكلمة الصحفية. تجربة أثبتت أن الصحافة الفنية حين تُكتب بوعي جمالي تصبح جزءاً من حركة الثقافة نفسها، لا مجرد مرآة تعكسها.