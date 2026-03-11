The Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, met with the Director of Drug Control in the region, Brigadier General Adel bin Abdullah Al-Ghamdi.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Emir of Jazan received the annual report from the Drug Control Directorate for the year 2025, which included efforts to combat drugs in the region, awareness and preventive programs, as well as cooperation with security agencies and relevant sectors during the past period.

The Emir of the region reviewed the report's contents, which included field and preventive work and security efforts that contributed to reducing the drug problem, appreciating the sincere efforts of the drug control personnel to protect the community and enhance its security and safety.

For his part, Brigadier General Adel Al-Ghamdi expressed his gratitude to the Emir of the Jazan Region for his support and continuous follow-up of drug control efforts in the region.