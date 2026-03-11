التقى أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، مدير مكافحة المخدرات بالمنطقة العميد عادل بن عبدالله الغامدي.
وتسلّم أمير جازان في مستهل اللقاء التقرير السنوي لمديرية مكافحة المخدرات بالمنطقة للعام 2025، الذي تضمن جهود مكافحة المخدرات في المنطقة، والبرامج التوعوية والوقائية إلى جانب جهود التعاون مع الجهات الأمنية والقطاعات ذات العلاقة خلال الفترة الماضية.
واطّلع أمير المنطقة على ما اشتمل عليه التقرير من أعمال ميدانية ووقائية وجهود أمنية أسهمت في الحد من آفة المخدرات، مثمّنًا ما يبذله رجال مكافحة المخدرات من جهود مخلصة لحماية المجتمع وتعزيز أمنه وسلامته.
من جانبه، أعرب العميد عادل الغامدي عن شكره لأمير منطقة جازان على دعمه ومتابعته المستمرة لأعمال مكافحة المخدرات بالمنطقة.
The Emir of the Jazan Region, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed bin Abdulaziz, met with the Director of Drug Control in the region, Brigadier General Adel bin Abdullah Al-Ghamdi.
At the beginning of the meeting, the Emir of Jazan received the annual report from the Drug Control Directorate for the year 2025, which included efforts to combat drugs in the region, awareness and preventive programs, as well as cooperation with security agencies and relevant sectors during the past period.
The Emir of the region reviewed the report's contents, which included field and preventive work and security efforts that contributed to reducing the drug problem, appreciating the sincere efforts of the drug control personnel to protect the community and enhance its security and safety.
For his part, Brigadier General Adel Al-Ghamdi expressed his gratitude to the Emir of the Jazan Region for his support and continuous follow-up of drug control efforts in the region.