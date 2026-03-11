التقى أمير منطقة جازان الأمير محمد بن عبدالعزيز بن محمد بن عبدالعزيز، مدير مكافحة المخدرات بالمنطقة العميد عادل بن عبدالله الغامدي.

وتسلّم أمير جازان في مستهل اللقاء التقرير السنوي لمديرية مكافحة المخدرات بالمنطقة للعام 2025، الذي تضمن جهود مكافحة المخدرات في المنطقة، والبرامج التوعوية والوقائية إلى جانب جهود التعاون مع الجهات الأمنية والقطاعات ذات العلاقة خلال الفترة الماضية.

واطّلع أمير المنطقة على ما اشتمل عليه التقرير من أعمال ميدانية ووقائية وجهود أمنية أسهمت في الحد من آفة المخدرات، مثمّنًا ما يبذله رجال مكافحة المخدرات من جهود مخلصة لحماية المجتمع وتعزيز أمنه وسلامته.

من جانبه، أعرب العميد عادل الغامدي عن شكره لأمير منطقة جازان على دعمه ومتابعته المستمرة لأعمال مكافحة المخدرات بالمنطقة.