The Yemeni Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Sha'if Al-Zandani, affirmed his government's determination to proceed with comprehensive reforms according to a clear program aimed at achieving economic recovery, improving services, and meeting the aspirations of the Yemeni people for a safe, stable, and prosperous Yemen where justice and equal citizenship prevail, rights are preserved, accountability is activated, and all forms of imbalances are addressed.

During a Ramadan evening event in the temporary capital, Aden, with the participation of the Minister of Industry and Trade, Mohammed Al-Ashwal, and a number of businessmen and members of the Aden Chamber of Commerce and Industry, he emphasized the government's commitment to building a genuine partnership with the private sector based on transparency, mutual trust, and joint efforts to find practical solutions that contribute to supporting production and investment and alleviating the burdens on citizens.

He pointed out that the government views the private sector as a key partner in the battle for economic recovery and reconstruction, and a main supporter of the state's efforts to drive development and provide job opportunities. He stated that the current phase requires unifying efforts between the state and the private sector to confront existing challenges and capitalize on available opportunities.

This evening event is part of a special program for the Prime Minister to hold meetings with various segments of society to get closer to reality, listen to the concerns of citizens and specialists, and share visions and proposals; in order to touch upon solutions from the ground and enhance the performance of his government by addressing the suffering and moving towards implementing the necessary measures.