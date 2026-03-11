أكد رئيس الوزراء وزير الخارجية اليمني الدكتور شائع الزنداني إصرار حكومته على المضي في تحقيق الإصلاحات الشاملة وفقاً لبرنامج واضح يهدف إلى تحقيق التعافي الاقتصادي وتحسين الخدمات وتلبية تطلعات الشعب اليمني في يمن آمن ومستقر ومزدهر تسود فيه العدالة والمواطنة المتساوية وتُحفظ الحقوق، وتُفعل المحاسبة والتصدي لكافة مظاهر الاختلالات.

وشدد خلال أمسية رمضانية، في العاصمة المؤقتة عدن، بمشاركة وزير الصناعة والتجارة محمد الأشوال، وعدد من رجال المال والأعمال والغرفة التجارية والصناعية بعدن؛ على حرص الحكومة على بناء علاقة شراكة حقيقية مع القطاع الخاص قائمة على الشفافية والثقة المتبادلة والعمل المشترك على إيجاد المعالجات العملية التي تسهم في دعم الإنتاج والاستثمار وتخفيف الأعباء عن المواطنين.

ولفت إلى أن الحكومة تنظر إلى القطاع الخاص باعتباره شريكاً أساسياً في معركة التعافي الاقتصادي وإعادة البناء، وداعماً رئيسياً لجهود الدولة في تحريك عجلة التنمية، وتوفير فرص العمل. وقال إن المرحلة تتطلب توحيد الجهود بين الدولة والقطاع الخاص لمواجهة التحديات القائمة واستثمار الفرص المتاحة.

وتأتي الأمسية ضمن برنامج خاص لرئيس الوزراء في عقد اللقاءات مع فئات وشرائح المجتمع المتعددة للاقتراب أكثر من الواقع والاستماع إلى هموم المواطنين والمختصين وتشارك التصورات والمقترحات؛ حرصاً على ملامسة الحلول من الميدان والارتقاء بأداء حكومته وملامستها المعاناة والانطلاق نحو اتخاذ المعالجات المطلوبة.