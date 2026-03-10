لم يعد السرطان يُنظر إليه على أنه مرض يصيب كبار السن فقط، إذ تشير الملاحظات الطبية الحديثة إلى تحول مقلق يتمثل في تزايد حالات الإصابة بين الأشخاص دون سن الخمسين، وقد أثار هذا الاتجاه المتصاعد اهتمام الأطباء والباحثين في مجال الصحة العامة، في محاولة لفهم أسبابه والعوامل التي تقف وراءه، وكذلك توعية الشباب بالمخاطر المحتملة وطرق الوقاية.

ووفقًا للدكتورة بوجا بيلاي، استشاري الطب الباطني في مستشفى أستر سي إم آي بمدينة بنغالور الهندية، فإن الأطباء باتوا يلاحظون ارتفاعًا ملحوظًا في تشخيص حالات السرطان بين الفئات العمرية الأصغر. وتشدد على أهمية زيادة الوعي الصحي بين الشباب، إلى جانب الاهتمام بالكشف المبكر وتبني أنماط حياة أكثر صحة للحد من مخاطر الإصابة.

تزايد السرطانات المبكرة

يشير مصطلح «السرطانات المبكرة» إلى الحالات التي يتم تشخيصها لدى أشخاص تقل أعمارهم عن 50 عامًا، وخلال السنوات الأخيرة، ارتفعت معدلات الإصابة ببعض أنواع السرطان بين الشباب، من بينها سرطان القولون والمستقيم، وسرطان الثدي، وسرطان البنكرياس، وسرطان المعدة.

ورغم أن معدلات النجاة من السرطان تحسنت عالميًا بفضل التقدم في أساليب التشخيص والعلاج وبرامج الفحص المبكر، فإن زيادة الحالات بين البالغين الأصغر سنًا أصبحت مصدر قلق متزايد للباحثين والمتخصصين في الرعاية الصحية.

نمط الحياة وتأثيره على خطر الإصابة

ويشير الخبراء إلى أن أنماط الحياة الحديثة قد تكون من بين أبرز العوامل التي تسهم في زيادة خطر الإصابة بالسرطان بين الشباب، فالسلوكيات اليومية مثل الجلوس لفترات طويلة، واتباع نظام غذائي غير صحي، وارتفاع معدلات السمنة، يمكن أن تؤثر بشكل مباشر في عمليات الأيض والتوازن الهرموني داخل الجسم.

كما أن الإفراط في تناول الأطعمة المصنعة والسكريات والدهون غير الصحية قد يؤدي إلى حدوث التهابات مزمنة في الجسم، وهو ما يُعد أحد العوامل المرتبطة بزيادة خطر الإصابة بالعديد من الأمراض المزمنة، بما في ذلك السرطان.

تأثير العوامل البيئية والمهنية

وإلى جانب نمط الحياة، تلعب العوامل البيئية دورًا مهمًا في زيادة احتمالات الإصابة بالسرطان، فالتعرض المستمر للملوثات البيئية مثل تلوث الهواء والمواد الكيميائية الصناعية وغيرها من السموم قد يؤدي مع مرور الوقت إلى إتلاف الخلايا.

وتشير أبحاث حديثة إلى أن التعرض الطويل لبعض المواد الكيميائية الخطرة قد يزيد من احتمالات حدوث تغييرات جينية داخل الخلايا، وهي التغيرات التي قد تمهد الطريق لظهور الأورام السرطانية.

صحة الأمعاء والاضطرابات الأيضية

كما لفتت دراسات علمية إلى وجود ارتباط بين صحة الأمعاء وخطر الإصابة بالسرطان، إذ يمكن أن تؤدي الاضطرابات في توازن البكتيريا النافعة في الجهاز الهضمي، المعروفة باسم «الميكروبيوم»، إلى زيادة الالتهابات أو حدوث اضطرابات في عمليات التمثيل الغذائي.

وقد تؤثر هذه التغيرات في قدرة الجسم على معالجة العناصر الغذائية وتنظيم الاستجابة المناعية والحفاظ على وظائف الخلايا بشكل طبيعي، ما قد يسهم في زيادة احتمالات الإصابة ببعض أنواع السرطان.

أهمية الوعي والكشف المبكر

ويؤكد الأطباء أن الانتباه إلى الأعراض غير المعتادة وطلب الاستشارة الطبية في وقت مبكر يمكن أن يلعب دورًا حاسمًا في تحسين فرص العلاج والشفاء. وعلى الرغم من أن برامج الفحص الدوري للسرطان غالبًا ما تُوجَّه إلى الفئات الأكبر سنًا، فإن رفع مستوى الوعي بين الشباب قد يساعد في اكتشاف المرض في مراحله المبكرة.

ويحذر الخبراء من تجاهل بعض العلامات التي قد تبدو بسيطة لكنها قد تكون مؤشرًا على مشكلة صحية، مثل فقدان الوزن غير المبرر، أو الشعور المستمر بالتعب، أو تغيرات في عادات الإخراج، أو ظهور كتل غير طبيعية في الجسم، أو الشعور بآلام أو انزعاج مستمر لفترات طويلة.

ويرى متخصصون في الصحة العامة أن الارتفاع المتزايد في حالات السرطان بين من هم دون سن الخمسين يمثل تحديًا صحيًا عالميًا يستدعي المزيد من البحث والاهتمام، كما تشير التقديرات إلى أن هذا الاتجاه قد يرتبط بتغيرات في أنماط الحياة والتعرض المتزايد للعوامل البيئية.

وفي هذا السياق، يؤكد الخبراء أن تعزيز الوعي الصحي، واتباع أسلوب حياة متوازن، واللجوء إلى الفحص الطبي عند ظهور أي أعراض غير طبيعية، تمثل خطوات أساسية للوقاية والكشف المبكر عن المرض، بما يسهم في تقليل مخاطره وتحسين فرص العلاج.