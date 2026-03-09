كشف مقطع فيديو متداول على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي تفاصيل حادثة غريبة في محافظة الغربية المصرية، بعدما ظهر رجل يستغيث من تهديدات تلقاها من شخصين ادعيا أنهما ضابطا شرطة، مطالبينه بالانفصال عن زوجته فوراً.

بدأت القصة عندما تلقى والد الزوج اتصالين هاتفيين من شخصين قدما نفسيهما على أنهما ضابطا شرطة، وهدداه بإلحاق الأذى بنجله وأسرته إذا لم يُقدم على تطليق زوجته، ما دفع الأسرة إلى نشر فيديو استغاثة كشف تفاصيل الواقعة.

وكشفت التحريات التي أجرتها الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية مفاجأة غير متوقعة، إذ تبين أن صاحب الفيديو نفسه عاطل وله معلومات جنائية ويقيم في مركز قطور بمحافظة الغربية، كما أنه يمر بخلافات أسرية مع زوجته لا تزال منظورة أمام القضاء.

وبعد تتبع الاتصالات وإجراء التحريات الفنية، نجحت الأجهزة الأمنية في تحديد هوية الشخص الذي انتحل صفة ضابط الشرطة، ليتبين أنه يقيم في مركز السادات بمحافظة المنوفية، قبل أن يتم القبض عليه.

وخلال التحقيقات، اعترف المتهم بأنه أجرى الاتصالات الهاتفية منتحلاً صفة ضابط شرطة، وهدد الزوج ووالده بهدف إجبار الزوج على تطليق زوجته.

المفاجأة الكبرى في الاعترافات كانت الدافع الحقيقي وراء الحادثة، إذ أكد المتهم أنه تربطه علاقة عاطفية بالزوجة، وكان يسعى إلى إجبار الزوج على الانفصال عنها حتى يتمكن من الارتباط بها.

من جانبها، اتخذت الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحق المتهم، فيما باشرت النيابة العامة التحقيق لكشف جميع ملابسات الحادثة.