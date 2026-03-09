كشف مقطع فيديو متداول على مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي تفاصيل حادثة غريبة في محافظة الغربية المصرية، بعدما ظهر رجل يستغيث من تهديدات تلقاها من شخصين ادعيا أنهما ضابطا شرطة، مطالبينه بالانفصال عن زوجته فوراً.
بدأت القصة عندما تلقى والد الزوج اتصالين هاتفيين من شخصين قدما نفسيهما على أنهما ضابطا شرطة، وهدداه بإلحاق الأذى بنجله وأسرته إذا لم يُقدم على تطليق زوجته، ما دفع الأسرة إلى نشر فيديو استغاثة كشف تفاصيل الواقعة.
وكشفت التحريات التي أجرتها الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية مفاجأة غير متوقعة، إذ تبين أن صاحب الفيديو نفسه عاطل وله معلومات جنائية ويقيم في مركز قطور بمحافظة الغربية، كما أنه يمر بخلافات أسرية مع زوجته لا تزال منظورة أمام القضاء.
وبعد تتبع الاتصالات وإجراء التحريات الفنية، نجحت الأجهزة الأمنية في تحديد هوية الشخص الذي انتحل صفة ضابط الشرطة، ليتبين أنه يقيم في مركز السادات بمحافظة المنوفية، قبل أن يتم القبض عليه.
وخلال التحقيقات، اعترف المتهم بأنه أجرى الاتصالات الهاتفية منتحلاً صفة ضابط شرطة، وهدد الزوج ووالده بهدف إجبار الزوج على تطليق زوجته.
المفاجأة الكبرى في الاعترافات كانت الدافع الحقيقي وراء الحادثة، إذ أكد المتهم أنه تربطه علاقة عاطفية بالزوجة، وكان يسعى إلى إجبار الزوج على الانفصال عنها حتى يتمكن من الارتباط بها.
من جانبها، اتخذت الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحق المتهم، فيما باشرت النيابة العامة التحقيق لكشف جميع ملابسات الحادثة.
A circulating video on social media revealed details of a strange incident in the Gharbia Governorate of Egypt, after a man was seen pleading for help from threats he received from two individuals who claimed to be police officers, demanding that he divorce his wife immediately.
The story began when the father of the husband received two phone calls from individuals who introduced themselves as police officers, threatening him with harm to his son and family if he did not proceed with divorcing his wife, prompting the family to publish a distress video that revealed the details of the incident.
Investigations conducted by the Egyptian security agencies uncovered an unexpected surprise, as it turned out that the owner of the video is unemployed, has a criminal record, and resides in the Katur Center in Gharbia Governorate, and is also experiencing family disputes with his wife that are still pending in court.
After tracking the calls and conducting technical investigations, the security agencies succeeded in identifying the person who impersonated the police officer, revealing that he resides in the Sadat Center in Menoufia Governorate, before being arrested.
During the investigations, the accused confessed that he made the phone calls while impersonating a police officer and threatened the husband and his father in order to force the husband to divorce his wife.
The biggest surprise in the confessions was the real motive behind the incident, as the accused confirmed that he had a romantic relationship with the wife and was trying to force the husband to separate from her so that he could be with her.
For its part, the Egyptian security agencies took the necessary legal actions against the accused, while the public prosecution began an investigation to uncover all the circumstances of the incident.