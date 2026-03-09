A circulating video on social media revealed details of a strange incident in the Gharbia Governorate of Egypt, after a man was seen pleading for help from threats he received from two individuals who claimed to be police officers, demanding that he divorce his wife immediately.

The story began when the father of the husband received two phone calls from individuals who introduced themselves as police officers, threatening him with harm to his son and family if he did not proceed with divorcing his wife, prompting the family to publish a distress video that revealed the details of the incident.

Investigations conducted by the Egyptian security agencies uncovered an unexpected surprise, as it turned out that the owner of the video is unemployed, has a criminal record, and resides in the Katur Center in Gharbia Governorate, and is also experiencing family disputes with his wife that are still pending in court.

After tracking the calls and conducting technical investigations, the security agencies succeeded in identifying the person who impersonated the police officer, revealing that he resides in the Sadat Center in Menoufia Governorate, before being arrested.

During the investigations, the accused confessed that he made the phone calls while impersonating a police officer and threatened the husband and his father in order to force the husband to divorce his wife.

The biggest surprise in the confessions was the real motive behind the incident, as the accused confirmed that he had a romantic relationship with the wife and was trying to force the husband to separate from her so that he could be with her.

For its part, the Egyptian security agencies took the necessary legal actions against the accused, while the public prosecution began an investigation to uncover all the circumstances of the incident.