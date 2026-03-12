With the global rise in fuel prices, drivers for ride-hailing apps like Uber and Lyft find themselves facing a tough reality, as many have started to choose only the most profitable rides, while rejecting short trips within cities that consume fuel without providing a worthwhile return.

The average price of a gallon of gasoline in the United States has risen by 40 cents in just one week, after oil prices surpassed $100 a barrel, prompting drivers to completely reassess their business strategies.

According to Business Insider, Justin Fisher, an Uber driver in Houston, says: "The cost of fuel has become an undeniable reality, so I focus on longer rides with higher returns, even if the risks are greater."

Sergio Avidian, a driver and former Wall Street officer, adds: "We don't control the fare, and the companies won't compensate us for rising fuel costs," pointing out that short trips within the city have become less economically attractive.

While most drivers are struggling, electric vehicle owners are navigating this crisis with relative ease, as charging the car at home offers significant savings compared to gasoline costs.

Garrett from North Carolina says: "Every dollar I spend charging the car is worth 14 dollars I earn, compared to a gasoline car where one dollar out of every three goes to fuel," emphasizing that he hasn't visited a gas station in a long time.

Uber and Lyft previously imposed temporary fuel surcharges in 2022 to cope with rising prices, but some drivers see it as just a temporary solution. Avidian concludes with advice for his fellow drivers: "If the ride isn't profitable, simply refuse it, as this is not a public service."