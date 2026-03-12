مع قفزة أسعار الوقود عالمياً، يجد سائقو تطبيقات النقل مثل أوبر وليفت أنفسهم أمام واقع صعب، إذ بدأ الكثيرون يختارون الرحلات الأكثر ربحية فقط، بينما يرفضون الرحلات القصيرة داخل المدن التي تلتهم الوقود دون مقابل مجزٍ.

بلغ متوسط سعر جالون البنزين في الولايات المتحدة ارتفاعًا قدره 40 سنتاً في أسبوع واحد، بعد تجاوز أسعار النفط حاجز 100 دولار للبرميل، مما دفع السائقين إلى إعادة حساب استراتيجيات عملهم بالكامل.

وبحسب موقع «بيزنس إنسايدر»، يقول جاستن فيشر السائق لدى أوبر في هيوستن: «تكلفة الوقود أصبحت حقيقة لا يمكن تجاهلها، لذا أركز على الرحلات الطويلة ذات العائد الأعلى، حتى لو كانت المخاطر أكبر».

ويضيف سيرجيو أفيديان وهو سائق وضابط سابق في وول ستريت: «الأجرة لا نتحكم فيها نحن، والشركات لن تدفع لنا تعويضًا عن ارتفاع الوقود»، مشيراً إلى أن الرحلات القصيرة داخل المدينة أصبحت أقل جاذبية اقتصاديًا.

وبينما يعاني معظم السائقين، يمر أصحاب السيارات الكهربائية بهذه الأزمة براحة نسبية، إذ يتيح شحن السيارة في المنزل توفيرًا هائلًا مقارنة بتكاليف البنزين.

يقول جاريت من كارولينا الشمالية: «كل دولار أدفعه لشحن السيارة مقابل 14 دولارًا أربحها، مقارنة بسيارة بنزين حيث يذهب دولار واحد من كل ثلاثة دولارات للوقود»، مؤكدًا أنه لم يزر محطة الوقود منذ فترة طويلة.

وسبق أن فرضت أوبر وليفت في 2022 رسوم وقود إضافية مؤقتة لمواجهة ارتفاع الأسعار، لكن بعض السائقين يعتبرونها حلًا مؤقتًا فقط. ويختم أفيديان بنصيحة لزملائه: «إذا لم تكن الرحلة مربحة، ارفضها ببساطة، فهذه ليست خدمة عامة».