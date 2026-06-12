The Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Traffic, announced traffic regulations concerning self-driving vehicles, through amendments to the executive regulations of the traffic system that enable these vehicles to move and make driving decisions automatically without human intervention or the presence of a driver.

It clarified that these amendments to the executive regulations of the traffic system come to enhance public safety, security for road users, and to protect lives and property, as well as to keep pace with modern transportation methods.

It is noted that self-driving vehicles use artificial intelligence technologies and sensors such as cameras, radar, and LiDAR that analyze the surrounding environment in real-time to safely guide the vehicle and control its movement, with levels ranging from driver assistance systems to fully autonomous driving without a driver.