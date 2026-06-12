أعلنت وزارة الداخلية ممثلة بالإدارة العامة للمرور، عن تنظيمات مرورية تتعلق بالمركبات ذاتية القيادة، من خلال تعديلات في اللائحة التنفيذية لنظام المرور تمكّن هذه المركبات من التنقل، واتخاذ قرارات القيادة تلقائيًا دون تدخل بشري أو بوجود سائق.
وأوضحت أن هذه التعديلات على اللائحة التنفيذية لنظام المرور تأتي لتعزيز السلامة العامة، والأمان لمستخدمي الطرق، وحماية الأرواح والممتلكات، ومواكبة وسائل النقل الحديثة.
يذكر أن المركبات ذاتية القيادة تستخدم تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي وأجهزة الاستشعار مثل الكاميرات والرادار وLiDAR تعمل على تحليل البيئة المحيطة في الزمن الحقيقي لتوجيه المركبة والتحكم في حركتها بأمان، وتتدرج مستوياتها من أنظمة مساعدة السائق إلى القيادة الذاتية الكاملة دون سائق.
«المرور»: تعديلات في اللائحة التنفيذية لنظام المرور تتعلق بالمركبات ذاتية القيادة
أعلنت وزارة الداخلية ممثلة بالإدارة العامة للمرور، عن تنظيمات مرورية تتعلق بالمركبات ذاتية القيادة، من خلال تعديلات في اللائحة التنفيذية لنظام المرور تمكّن هذه المركبات من التنقل، واتخاذ قرارات القيادة تلقائيًا دون تدخل بشري أو بوجود سائق.
The Ministry of Interior, represented by the General Directorate of Traffic, announced traffic regulations concerning self-driving vehicles, through amendments to the executive regulations of the traffic system that enable these vehicles to move and make driving decisions automatically without human intervention or the presence of a driver.
It clarified that these amendments to the executive regulations of the traffic system come to enhance public safety, security for road users, and to protect lives and property, as well as to keep pace with modern transportation methods.
It is noted that self-driving vehicles use artificial intelligence technologies and sensors such as cameras, radar, and LiDAR that analyze the surrounding environment in real-time to safely guide the vehicle and control its movement, with levels ranging from driver assistance systems to fully autonomous driving without a driver.