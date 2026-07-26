برعاية أمير منطقة الباحة الأمير الدكتور حسام بن سعود بن عبدالعزيز، دشن نائب أمير المنطقة الأمير فهد بن سعد بن عبدالله آل سعود، مساء اليوم (الأحد)، مهرجان العسل الدولي الـ18 في غابة رغدان، بمشاركة 45 عارضاً.

وأشاد نائب أمير منطقة الباحة بما يقدمه المهرجان من منتجات تعكس جودة العسل الذي تشتهر به المنطقة، مؤكداً أهمية دعم هذا القطاع وتعزيز فرص تسويق المنتجات المحلية، بما يسهم في تحقيق مستهدفات التنمية الزراعية المستدامة.

وأكد مدير عام فرع وزارة البيئة والمياه والزراعة بمنطقة الباحة، المهندس فهد مفتاح الزهراني، أن رعاية أمير منطقة الباحة، وتدشين نائبه للمهرجان، يجسدان حجم الدعم والاهتمام الذي يحظى به القطاع الزراعي ومنتجات المنطقة، وفي مقدمتها العسل الذي يُعد أحد أبرز المنتجات التي تشتهر بها منطقة الباحة على مستوى مناطق المملكة.