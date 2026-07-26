Under the patronage of the Emir of Al-Baha Region, Prince Dr. Hussam bin Saud bin Abdulaziz, the Deputy Emir of the region, Prince Fahd bin Saad bin Abdullah Al Saud, inaugurated the 18th International Honey Festival this evening (Sunday) in Raghadan Forest, with the participation of 45 exhibitors.

The Deputy Emir of Al-Baha Region praised the festival for showcasing products that reflect the quality of honey for which the region is famous, emphasizing the importance of supporting this sector and enhancing marketing opportunities for local products, contributing to the achievement of sustainable agricultural development goals.

The Director General of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture branch in Al-Baha Region, Engineer Fahd Muftah Al-Zahrani, confirmed that the patronage of the Emir of Al-Baha Region and the inauguration by his deputy embody the level of support and interest that the agricultural sector and the region's products receive, foremost among them honey, which is considered one of the most prominent products that Al-Baha Region is known for at the level of the Kingdom's regions.