أجرى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، اتصالاً هاتفياً برئيس الوزراء في المملكة المتحدة لبريطانيا العظمى وإيرلندا الشمالية آندي بيرنهام، عبر خلاله عن تهنئته له بمناسبة تعيينه، متمنياً له التوفيق والسداد، ومنوهاً بتميز العلاقات التي تربط بين البلدين والشعبين الصديقين.

فيما عبر رئيس وزراء بريطانيا عن شكره لولي العهد على مشاعره النبيلة. كما عبر خلال الاتصال عن إدانة بلاده واستنكارها الهجمات التي شنتها مليشيا الحوثي وتهديدها حرية الملاحة البحرية في البحر الأحمر، مؤكداً دعم بلاده أمن المملكة وسيادتها.

كما جرى خلال الاتصال استعراض مجالات التعاون القائم بين البلدين وسبل تطويرها وتعزيزها، إضافة إلى بحث عدد من القضايا الإقليمية والدولية ذات الاهتمام المشترك.