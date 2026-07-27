Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman made a phone call to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Andy Burnham, during which he expressed his congratulations on his appointment, wishing him success and prosperity, and highlighting the distinguished relations that bind the two countries and their friendly peoples.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Britain expressed his gratitude to the Crown Prince for his noble sentiments. He also condemned and denounced the attacks carried out by the Houthi militia and their threat to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, affirming his country's support for the security and sovereignty of the Kingdom.

During the call, they also reviewed the areas of cooperation between the two countries and ways to develop and enhance them, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.