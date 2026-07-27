أجرى ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان، اتصالاً هاتفياً برئيس الوزراء في المملكة المتحدة لبريطانيا العظمى وإيرلندا الشمالية آندي بيرنهام، عبر خلاله عن تهنئته له بمناسبة تعيينه، متمنياً له التوفيق والسداد، ومنوهاً بتميز العلاقات التي تربط بين البلدين والشعبين الصديقين.
فيما عبر رئيس وزراء بريطانيا عن شكره لولي العهد على مشاعره النبيلة. كما عبر خلال الاتصال عن إدانة بلاده واستنكارها الهجمات التي شنتها مليشيا الحوثي وتهديدها حرية الملاحة البحرية في البحر الأحمر، مؤكداً دعم بلاده أمن المملكة وسيادتها.
كما جرى خلال الاتصال استعراض مجالات التعاون القائم بين البلدين وسبل تطويرها وتعزيزها، إضافة إلى بحث عدد من القضايا الإقليمية والدولية ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman made a phone call to the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Andy Burnham, during which he expressed his congratulations on his appointment, wishing him success and prosperity, and highlighting the distinguished relations that bind the two countries and their friendly peoples.
Meanwhile, the Prime Minister of Britain expressed his gratitude to the Crown Prince for his noble sentiments. He also condemned and denounced the attacks carried out by the Houthi militia and their threat to freedom of navigation in the Red Sea, affirming his country's support for the security and sovereignty of the Kingdom.
During the call, they also reviewed the areas of cooperation between the two countries and ways to develop and enhance them, in addition to discussing a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.