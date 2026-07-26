The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, made two phone calls to both the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Egyptians Abroad in the Arab Republic of Egypt, Dr. Badr Abdelatty.

During the calls, they discussed the latest developments in the current situation and ways to continue and support efforts aimed at de-escalation and enhancing diplomatic solutions, which contribute to ensuring the security and safety of maritime corridors in the Arabian Gulf and the Red Sea and maintaining the security and stability of the region.